Oil - Don't Be Surprised To See The Market Sell Off Just As The Data Gets Better

In the coming weeks, oil market data should continue to improve, but we think the market has priced most of this in. Unless refining margins really improve, the sustained recovery in crude is not here yet.

In fact, today is a great example of this with EIA's oil storage report being fairly bullish all around. The implied US oil production was 9.44 mb/d.

Given the market mechanism is the force that's pushing supplies lower, we don't think anyone should be surprised to see oil or energy stocks sell off just as the data improves.

Oil prices have already priced in the lower US oil production and improving fundamental data (via lower contango).

Welcome to the priced-in edition of Oil Markets Daily!

One thing we've learned (the hard way) in the oil market in the years we've closely analyzed it is that prices don't always react according to what fundamentals are doing "today".

Markets are discounting machines so just as the data starts to improve, don't be surprised to see oil prices sell off along with oil producers. Take for example today's EIA oil storage report, which was bullish on all fronts. Commercial crude storage actually showed a draw versus the consensus and our estimate of +4 mbbls. Implied US oil production dropped to ~9.44 mb/d according to our volume modified adjustment.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

As we head into the latter part of May and into June, it appears that US oil production shut-in will be close to the ~3 mb/d we estimated and potentially more. We had pegged this week's production at ~10.5 mb/d, but the figure implied was 1 mb/d below our estimate.

With June shut-in volumes slightly higher than May, we can expect US oil production to average between ~9 and ~9.5 mb/d.

But it's important to keep in mind that the market is doing the shut-in function for us via low pricing. Physical differentials have already really started to tighten with the likes of WCS trading to just a ~$3/bbl discount to WTI. This means that unless WTI tanks further by June, it's unlikely we see the same amount of volumes shut-in for July and onwards.

Given that the market is the mechanism for the lower supply, it's also intuitive to understand that it won't react when the bullish data actually comes through. Our take, as we explained in a subscriber post on Monday, is that only when refining margins improve should we see a sustained rally in crude prices.

As a result, in the coming weeks, you should expect to see reports about how crude storages are draining globally, albeit slowly as demand returns. But don't expect oil and energy stocks to respond positively as we believe the market has already priced in most of this move.

We are short XOP for a short-term trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are short XOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.