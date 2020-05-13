Euronav By The Numbers

Introduction

Euronav NV (EURN) operates a large fleet of VLCC and Suezmax tankers and is 50% owner of FSO's Asia and Africa. Most ships operated in the spot market, but some are on fixed time charter, including the FSO's. During the first quarter, the company almost doubled the amount of fixed time charter, going from 10% of the fleet to 19%. During the conference call, CEO Hugo De Stoop commented:

It is important to know that when we take a decision to fix the ship for a 6-months time charter, we will always compare the rate offered to what we can do in the spot market for our next voyage. Often, the shorter spot voyage offers you more than a 6-month time charter fixed contract.

This article will take a closer look at the company by reviewing first quarter earnings release. It is intended as a follow up to the article "Euronav NV Contango Opportunity." In this article, we will look at balance sheet and income statement items such as gross revenues, voyage, operational, and administrative expenses, and reconcile net income by looking at component values of interest, taxes, gains and losses, and depreciation/amortization. Finally, like with prior articles covering competing companies, we will discuss fleet availability and calculate Time Charter Equivalent rates.

Review of Last Quarter

The last time Euronav reported quarterly earnings was January 30th, 2020 for Q4, 2019. The company had reported EPS of $0.70 on revenue of $355MM. At the time, the company declared a $0.35 dividend. This was well over the minimum dividend level of $0.12 the company committed to since 2017. Overall for the year Euronav reported earnings of $0.55 per shares on revenue of $932MM.

Crude oil tanker rates had spiked at the end of 2019, and management commented that it was the highest quarterly performance in ten years. But VLCC and Suezmax rates began to decline as the first quarter began. By the time Euronav reported earnings, VLCC rates bottomed out in the high $20K to low $30K per day range and Suezmax rates slid to similar values. But, as you may know, both of these rates began to surge as we transitioned from Q1 to Q2.

EURN stock price began the year above $12.50 per share. But, even though investors expected higher earnings for the quarter, as time wore on, the price dropped to below $8.50 just as rates were spiking. From there, the price whipsawed back and forth from $12 to $9 before Q1 earnings were reported.

First Quarter Numbers

When the numbers finally came out Thursday May 8th, they certainly did not disappoint:

Image: Important Key Figures from EURN First Quarter Earnings Release

For the quarter ended March 31st, 2020, EURN reported $1.05 EPS on revenues of $416.7MM. This is an increase year over year of $0.96 EPS on an increase of $184.1MM of revenue.

Voyage expenses for the first quarter were reported to be $32.7MM as compared to $34.9MM prior quarter. Meanwhile, operating expenses increased barely to $53.9 from $53.5MM. Administrative expenses dropped from $18.7MM in Q4 to $16.4MM last quarter.

I always start with these numbers to compare quarter to quarter, year over year, and to calculate ratios across companies. By subtracting voyage expenses, operational expenses, and administrative expenses from gross revenues, we can determine Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA). For the first quarter, it was reported $313.7MM, an increase of $65.7MM from the fourth quarter.

The company includes additional items in presenting EBITDA, including additional operating income ($3.2MM), gain or loss of disposal ($8.3MM), associated business profit/loss ($5.2MM), finance expenses ex net interest ($1.7MM) and charter hire expenses ($0.7MM). Therefore, the company reported unaudited EBITDA of $327.9MM.

As I have explained before, aside from earnings per share, the most looked at items from earnings reports are gross revenue and net income. To determine net income, we adjust EBITDA for net interest, any gains and losses, management fees, any other expenses, and depreciation and amortization. As EURN reports it, EBITDA is only adjusted for (as the name implies) net interest, taxes, and depreciation. No matter which way it is calculated, comparing these individual adjustments quarter to quarter helps explains why net income varies considerably quarter to quarter relative to gross revenues.

Aside from the items already listed above, the company reported net interest expenses of $19.4MM, taxes of $0.6MM, and depreciation of $82.3MM. Either way you calculate it results in a net income of $225.6MM. That compares to $160.8MM in Q4. Taking a look at these values quarter over quarter we have:

To comment on some of these individual components: Voyage expenses are directly related to operating the ships and is dependent on routes and number of voyages made. It does vary from quarter to quarter, but that can be expected. Operational expenses are determined by the number of days in the quarter and number of vessels. So, it is fairly stable quarter over quarter. And, we should be able to say the same about administrative expenses and depreciation, varying little quarter over quarter.

Looking through past quarterly releases, we find that the largest variable over time has been the finance and interest expenses. For example, last quarter EURN had net interest expenses of $19.4MM as compared to 27.6MM in the third quarter. The company did confirm that some debt was repaid in the first quarter and that due to the strong market environment, the company was going to focus on returning capital to shareholders for the short term. So, now we have the reasons for the earnings beat and generous dividend; debt repayment, lower interest rates, and the discretion of the board of directors.

Time Charter Equivalent

Just like with previous articles, the next metric we want to look at is the effective rates the company is receiving for ships. The company provided information during the investors presentation for average spot and time charter rates for both VLCC and Suezmax. The spot rates reported were $72,750 per day for VLCC and $59,250 for Suezmax. Average time charter rates reported were $37,000 for VLCC and $30,250 for Suezmax. These are impressive spot rate increases year over year and a jump of almost $10,000 per day for the VLCC time charters. But, Suezmax time charter rates dropped slightly.

Just like with determining EBITDA, we use a standard calculation across companies to calculate effective Time Charter Equivalent rates. Obviously, a ship contracted on time charter will earn the same rate over the entire time period of the contract. But, ships contracted only for a single voyage (spot market) earn a different amount per day for each voyage. Along the way, there are going to be costs associated with the voyage. Hence, the line item on the income statement of voyage costs.

On the other hand, if a ship is not chartered or even just sitting at anchor or in drydock, there will be some fixed costs associated with operations and management. For this reason, we separate voyage costs (variable) from operational and management costs (fixed).

To calculate the effective Time Charter Equivalent rate, only the voyage costs are considered. We take the revenue earned by ships and subtract the voyage costs to determine the adjusted revenue. We then divide that amount by the number of revenue days.

For the first quarter, EURN reported revenue of $416.668MM and voyage costs of $32.679MM. This gives us adjusted revenue of $383.989MM. Now, because 2020 is a leap year, there were 91 days in the first quarter. The company did not provide data on total revenue days, so we have to estimate them. The company purchased 4 resale VLCCs in the period and sold three other ships (1VLCC and 2 Suezmax). However, the company still lists the TI Hellas (the VLCC) in the fleet of 75 ships. So, we take the 75 ships times 91 days, which gives us 6825 effective days. Again, the company did not provide data on revenue days, so we assume that every vessel was available every day and divide adjusted revenue by 6825. This gives us an effective Time Charter Equivalent of $56,262.

Since we are making some assumptions, we need to be careful in our comparisons to other companies in the sector. But, we can compare directly to prior periods, like Q4's $49,000 per day, and last year's Q1 of $30,500.

Summary and Looking Forward

Overall, the EURN has seen an increase in effective Time Charter Equivalent rates both quarter over quarter and year over year. The company realized greater revenue in the first quarter, and was able to reduce general and administrative costs and saw lower interest expenses. As a result, the company realized higher net income, thus beating earnings expectations by more than a dime. In addition, the board of directors declared another impressive dividend of $0.81 per share payable June 26th to shareholders of record as of June 16th. This is in addition to the pending 2019 second half dividend pending shareholder approval to be paid June 9th to shareholders of record May 29th.

In the press release and during the conference call, the company did provide some forward looking guidance. For some background, spot market vessels are fixed in the Tankers International Pool. Euronav stated that 71% of available VLCC days had already been fixed at about $95,000 per day. With respect to Suezmax, 57% of available days were already fixed at about $65,400 per day. That represents a 30% increase over VLCC and 10% increase over Suezmax reported spot rates for Q1.

Management also compared the current crude oil market conditions to periods in the past where a substantial contango persisted for a long period of time. Specifically, the company cited markets from 1985, 1998, 2008 and 2014. During the earnings conference call, head of investor relations Brian Gallagher said that floating storage has only just begun. He continued:

… unlike other periods, when we've had storage requirement, this is not just a VLCC show. Traders, for instance, estimate that 61 Suezmax are currently used for what we would say market storage reasons. That's already 11% of that particular fleet. And that there are 65 VLCCs in market storage at the end of April. The true scale and impact of storage, we believe, therefore has not yet fully been revealed, given the speed and scale of the changes that are ongoing in the disconnect between production and consumption.

All very good information, that can help us project what Q2 is going to look like as we get closer to the next reporting date.

Conclusion

Euronav operates one of the largest VLCC fleets in the world. The company is reportedly taking advantage of elevated rates to increase fixed charter rates and the portion on the fleet on time charter. Finally, the company remains committed to returning 80% of quarterly net income to shareholders in the form of a dividend.

The second quarter should look even better. But for now, especially given the negative market reaction, continued bad economic news and potential for an extended global slowdown, potential investors should seriously consider both their individual risk tolerance and investment timeframe. For me, I am bullish over the next couple of quarters.

