AngloGold Ashanti: A Look At The Q1 Results

It's been a mixed start to the Q1 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID-19, with some companies still not resuming operations and others having relatively minor hiccups. Fortunately, AngloGold Ashanti (AU) was only marginally affected by the COVID-19 related shutdowns, with temporary suspensions at a few of the company's assets. The good news is that despite these shutdowns, the gold (GLD) has helped pick up any slack operationally, putting AngloGold Ashanti on track to generate annual earnings per share of nearly $2.00 for FY-2020. While the company's dividend yield lags most of its peers as do its margins, the company is trading at a reasonable forward earnings multiple of roughly 13 if they can hit these estimates. Therefore, I see the stock as a Hold at current levels, but I believe there are more attractive senior producers out there.

(Source: Company Presentation)

AngloGold Ashanti released its Q1 results this week and reported quarterly gold production of 716,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,047/oz. While these cost figures were slightly higher than FY-2019 levels of $992/oz, they were on track to meet the FY-2020 outlook, which called for costs of $1,070/oz at the guidance mid-point. Unfortunately, the company chose to pull guidance for the year to be on the conservative side, given that there's still a lack of visibility around how the COVID-19 situation will play out in the second half of the year. Fortunately, despite some temporary work stoppages at the company's South African Assets - Cerro Vanguardia and Serra Grande, a couple of the company's primary operations that were unaffected had exceptional quarters. Let's take a closer look at operational statistics for the company's two-star performers in its portfolio - Kibali and Geita.

(Source: Barrick Gold Company Presentation)

Beginning with the company's 45% owned Kibali Mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo [DRC], it was a solid start to the year, with 91,000 ounces of gold produced at all-in sustaining costs of just $763/oz. While production was roughly flat from the same period last year, despite planned mining of lower-grade material from the Sessenge and KCD pits in the quarter. At the current run rate, Kibali continues to be a significant contributor to AngloGold Ashanti's production profile, with nearly 400,000 ounces of gold per year coming out of the mine attributable to the company. It's worth noting that last year, the mine broke records, vaulting well past FY-2019 guidance of 750,000 ounces of gold production, with the mine producing over 814,000 ounces in the period. Barrick Gold (GOLD) continues to work on a grid stabilizer project at the mine, which should drive lower power costs and the mine's environmental footprint, and this is expected to be commissioned later in Q2.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Meanwhile, at the Geita Mine in Tanzania, it was a blow-out quarter for the company. The mine produced 135,000 ounces of gold, up 24% year-over-year, at all-in sustaining costs of $823/oz. This production figure marked an 8-year high for gold production at the mine, and this was achieved despite a planned maintenance shutdown. The other piece of great news coming out of Geita was the mining permit received in the quarter from the Government of Tanzania for the Geita Hills Underground Project. This will unlock another 1.6 million ounces of reserves and is significant because it will add roughly three years to the mine life assuming the company maintains this increased production rate. Let's take a look at the company's growth metrics below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see in the chart above of annual earnings per share [EPS], AngloGold Ashanti was one of the top performers last year in the sector from an earnings growth standpoint, with annual EPS growth of 146%. Despite this massive growth last year, from $0.73 to $1.80 in annual EPS, the company is on track to deliver high single-digit earnings growth this year as well, with current FY-2020 estimates sitting at $1.98. While this may look like a feeble earnings growth figure compared to the industry average earnings growth of 25% in FY-2020, it's important to note the company is lapping a year of nearly 150% growth, and any growth following a year with year-over-year comps this high is impressive. Looking ahead further to FY-2021, analysts are projecting annual EPS of $2.38, suggesting this growth is likely to continue.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look at the above chart which shows the gold price (yellow line) and earnings growth (green bars), we can see how earnings have progressed thanks to the gold price strength, and how much of an impact this has made for AngloGold Ashanti. Unfortunately, AngloGold Ashanti has been one of the higher-cost multi-million-ounce gold producers in the sector which kept earnings relatively subdued for years while gold hung out below $1,400/oz. However, with the recent jump to over $1,600/oz, we've finally seen some major progress and the company should continue to benefit from this. Fortunately, with the divestiture of some non-core assets and the addition of the lower-cost Obuasi Mine in Ghana, it's likely that we'll see margin expansion from a combination of not only higher gold prices but also slightly lower costs long term. As the below chart shows, margins improved significantly in Q1 and tracking 600 basis points above the FY-2019 average margin of 28%.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As noted earlier, Obuasi is the next key to driving further earnings growth for AngloGold Ashanti, and the mine is expected to produce 375,000 ounces a year for the first 10 years at all-in sustaining costs below $800/oz at the mid-point. The company reported its first gold pour from the mine in December, with the project completed on time and budget, and the company noted in the conference call that we should see the 4,000-tonne per day Phase 2 ramp-up completed by year-end. Assuming a conservative completion of January next year to account for any potential COVID-19 related delays, this should be a significant tailwind to margins next year, as the mine's costs are 20% below its current costs of over $1,000/oz. As the chart below shows, AngloGold Ashanti is currently ranked 34th out of 55 gold producers from a cost standpoint but could move closer to the middle of the pack by FY-2022 if Obuasi performs as expected.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Author's Chart)

So, what should one do with the stock here?

In my March article on AngloGold Ashanti, I noted that I would not be chasing the stock above $23.00 per share as it was getting overbought short term, but that I expected the stock to finish FY-2020 above $25.00. The stock fell 13% over the next few days but has since regained any lost ground and is trying to find its footing above the $25.00 level. Based on the stronger gold price and high likelihood that gold should remain above $1,500/oz in 2020, I believe that a price target for year-end of $25.00 is too conservative and am upgrading my view that the stock should finish the year above $26.50. Therefore, clearly, my call to take profits above $24.50 was incorrect for the time being, though I did not benefit from the hindsight that gold would jump $175/oz in the following two weeks. Based on the stronger gold prices, the stock's valuation is more than reasonable as can be seen below, as the stock is trading below its peer averages at below 13x forward earnings. It's important to note that the below chart is showing AngloGold Ashanti trading at less than 12x forward earnings, but this is based on dated estimates that have since been revised slightly lower.

(Source: YCharts.com)

While there are much better gold producers out there in the senior space and AngloGold Ashanti certainly lags its peers with a sub 1% dividend yield, the stock should continue to do well given the stronger gold price we've seen. Therefore, while I would not be chasing the stock above $25.75 as my year-end price target is $26.50, I believe that any dips below the $21.50 level would be buying opportunities. For now, I see the stock as a Hold. If Obuasi can deliver as expected and Kibali and Geita continue to see exceptional performance, it's likely that the company can get net debt down below $1.2 billion to finish FY-2020, and we could see annual EPS of $2.50 or higher in FY-2021 in a best-case scenario.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.