Monster Beverage: Lacking Any Energy

Current prices, however, are too steep, given competition and an over-reliance upon Coca-Cola.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is a ~$35B pioneer in the energy drink space. Over the last ten years, the stock has managed to build a recognizable brand, carve out the number one space in the energy sector, and give investors a 10x return (if they were lucky enough to have bought in 2010).

Being in such a niche market, I'd like to take some time to explore whether or not Monster Beverage is a worthwhile investment, or whether we'd be better off elsewhere.

About Monster

Image: Monster Energy logo

One of the best performers over the last decade, Monster Beverage, has truly carved out their space in the energy drink niche. The company's branding is prevalent across the sports world, and even if you've never consumed an energy drink in your life, you are likely familiar with its primary brand, Monster Energy.

While Monster Energy is its bread-and-butter, the firm does hold a stable of energy drinks in its portfolio. Some may be familiar with NOS, a brand acquired from Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in years past. Others, especially if you frequent the gym, may be familiar with BURN, a drink targeted at those looking to boost their workout.

Image: Monster Energy on store shelves

Other brands were spawned in retaliation to competitor moves. Reign, for example, came about thanks to the fancy and eclectic flavors offered by Bang energy drink, which have taken grocery store aisles by storm. These kinds of moves by Monster show that the company is not done with innovation and doesn't want to sit on the sidelines, watching its energy drink empire crumble to the competition.

Monster's products are offered around the world, but the United States remains the prevalent market. China, like for most firms, is the target. Breaking further into China in a big way will likely be the catalyst that leads Monster to new highs, should it happen. International sales made up 33% of Monster's sales in 2019, up from 28% in 2017.

Heavy Reliance Upon Coca-Cola

Monster reaching new highs is highly dependent upon another firm, Coca-Cola. In 2015, Coca-Cola acquired 16.7% of Monster Beverage for $2.15B.

Data by YCharts

Chart: Monster 5yr Price History

The deal was the start of a partnership that would give Monster access to Coca-Cola's distribution, merchandising, and retail negotiation arms. While there's no telling what position Monster would be in today without that deal, I think we can say, at least from a glance at the price graph, that it was probably worth it.

However, that deal entered some troubled waters in 2018 when Coca-Cola decided to jump back into the energy drink market with Coca-Cola Energy. Monster challenged Coca-Cola in arbitration and ultimately lost when the American Arbitration Association agreed that "Coca-Cola Energy products fall within an exception to a non-compete provision relating to beverages marketed or positioned under the Coca-Cola brand."

The thinking, from Monster Beverage CEO Rodney Sacks, is that a squeeze could occur across the company. If Coca-Cola is offered limited space for energy drinks on shelves, it will choose its brand. If the bottlers have to decide which product gets priority, it will likely decide on the Coca-Cola branded one. These are all very valid concerns.

While Sacks and CFO Hilton Schlosberg discussed these challenges with analysts, they also said they don't expect the Monster brand to be tarnished in any way. Coca-Cola will be positioning Coca-Cola Energy as a Red Bull alternative, and the product will be sold in the carbonated beverage aisles of stores like Walmart (NYSE:WMT), not the energy drink aisles.

Despite the comforting words offered by Monster's management, I think potential investors should seriously consider the risks associated with reliance upon one company (that is now a competitor). I do not believe that Coca-Cola has ulterior motives, but Monster is in a precarious position if it does.

To counter that, the benefits of a Coca-Cola partnership, especially in combination with the powerhouse Monster brand, do have their advantages. Monster is free to build a testosterone-fueled beverage behemoth without a more family-friendly Coca-Cola brand weighing it down. One could, however, in the not so distant future, see Coca-Cola make a move to bring Monster in-house entirely, especially so if Coca-Cola Energy fails.

Fantastic Financials

One of the things that brought me to Monster Beverage was the financials. Well, that, and this stock is near the top of every screener I've ever built. We'll save that for later, though.

Finding a pure competitor to discuss comparables in this section is a bit difficult as there are no true publicly traded "Energy Drink" companies out there (outside of Monster). Instead, I have focused on beverages as a whole, which left Coca-Cola, National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ), and Reed's (NASDAQ:REED) in some instances.

First up, we have to hit the bright spot, the balance sheet. Monster Beverage with $935M of cash & equivalents has a negligible debt balance of just $30M. Comparing to competitors is not relevant here, but I felt these numbers should be highlighted. Monster Beverage is a very well run and well-capitalized company. One would think, given the amount of sports sponsorship and marketing, that Monster would be rolling in debt to finance it, but sales have those deals covered, and some.

Data by YCharts

Chart: 3yr Profit Margin of KO, FIZZ, MNST

If I had to give Monster a consistency rating, it'd be an 'A+' as it churns out a ~26% profit margins every quarter. Coca-Cola, the mighty beverage producer, runs somewhat in line with Monster but has been far from consistent. Meanwhile, FIZZ, which produces the well-known La Croix flavored water which comes in at more than half the other beverage makers.

Already, I think we are starting to see why Monster currently commands a valuation multiple that vastly exceeds peers in the beverage space. Here are the current P/FCF multiples:

Company P/FCF Monster Beverage 31.5 Coca-Cola 24 National Beverage 19

Sticking with the cash flow metrics a little, Monster again beats peers at cash return on invested capital and by a good measure.

Image: CROIC for Monster and similar firms

Likewise, the firm also has an excellent five-year cash flow over assets, only bested by National Beverage. This metric (chart below) can be used to see how well a company uses any pricing power generated by a possible moat. A value greater than 1 is pretty good (~23% of the market), so Monster hitting 3+ is pretty significant.

Image: CFOA for Monster and similar firms

Let's Get Quant

Metrics drive my research. More recent articles have covered stocks that are A or A+ on the Hideaway Score, and that's likely where I'll continue to focus. A-rated stocks make up the top 15% of the market, and that's where Monster lies. Of course, there will be duds, which is why a qualitative view is always needed.

I like to pair the Hideaway Score with Piotroski, Altman Z, and Ohlson O-Scores to see if there are any red flags, quantitatively speaking, that we should look out for as investors. When it comes to Monster, things are looking in tip-top shape.

Company Hideaway Grade Piotroski Score Altman Z-Score Ohlson O-Score Monster Beverage A 7 24.4 0.00 Reed's F 1 -5.5 0.99 National Beverage A 6 11.75 0.01 Coca-Cola C 5 3.26 0.35

A Piotroski score of 7 would be considered a "fair" quality company. An Altman score in the 20s is something you don't see too often, but it means the firm is in good financial shape. The Ohlson O-Score backs up the good financial stature by assigning a <1% probability that Monster goes bankrupt in the next two years (it's pretty hard to do with next to no debt).

Returning Capital Via Buybacks

I'd be remiss if I failed to point out that Monster, along with operating a top-quality business, also returns capital to shareholders. The company also reaffirmed its commitment to capital return, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic when it authorized a fresh $500M in buybacks two months ago. This brings the total currently authorized to north of $1B, or roughly 3% of outstanding shares.

There is, however, no commitment to buying back stock, just the authorizations to continue doing so. I do assume the firm buys back some stock in my valuation, but ultimately combine that with the low-end of growth rates.

Valuing Monster Beverage

Monster trades at a premium to the market, but it is a fantastically run business. Analysts following the company expect earnings to grow in the mid-double digits with a 13% increase expected in FY20.

Given the current economic climate, one would expect that a 13% increase might be off the table, but Monster did post a reasonably decent first quarter with YoY EPS jumping by 8%. Revenues were up by 12%. All-in-all, Monster wasn't too far off expectations.

If the 8% remains consistent, Monster is looking at a $2.20 year for diluted EPS. A further 2% boost from authorized buybacks is likely, bringing us to a 2020 EPS of $2.23 on the low end of things.

At a PE of 30, below the firm's average, and below today's value, we get a price of $66.90, which is less than a 1% margin of safety over today's price.

I think that, given the firm's competitive risks and slowing growth, a PE much higher than 30 would be unwarranted, especially so if we're looking to make what one would consider a "safe" investment.

Concluding Remarks

While I feel like I should be bullish, I believe Monster's current valuation to be a little costly to justify investing my own money. Readers may feel a little differently, especially considering the Coca-Cola partnership and the continued new highs it could lead to. For me, I ultimately think the risk outweighs the potential reward.

I will continue keeping an eye on Monster for significant pullbacks, which might signify an entry. If Monster were to get back into the 50s, I think that's where I'd pull the trigger. For now, I feel I have personally missed the boat on this one and believe there are better places to make a return.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.