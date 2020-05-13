Silver Weekly: The Short End Of The U.S. Real Yield Curve Matters More Than The Long End

We forecast a max upside of $18 per share for SIVR in the second quarter.

We discuss the relationship between SIVR and US real rates. We find that the short end of the curve is more impactful than the long end, in contrast with gold.

Silver is well poised for further strength in the near term considering 1)the positive macro backdrop for safe-havens amid macro negativity, 2)its cleaner spec positioning, and 3)its cheaper price.

We attribute the recent outperformance of SIVR to a catch-up phase as gold outperformed meaningfully in Q1.

SIVR has enjoyed a solid rebound of 4% since the start of May, with silver outperforming its complex.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver our regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

SIVR has enjoyed a solid rebound of 4% since the start of May, with silver having outperformed notably the precious metals complex.

We view the recent outperformance of SIVR to a catch-up phase after gold outperformed meaningfully in Q1.

We believe that silver is poised for further strength in the near term considering 1)the positive macro backdrop for safe-havens in the current economic environment, 2)its cleaner spec positioning, and 3)its much cheaper price compared to gold.

In contrast with gold, our study shows that silver, in our case SIVR, responds more to short-term US real rates (e.g., the 5-year US TIPS yield) than long-term ones (e.g., the 30-year US TIPS yield). In this regard, SIVR is in a relatively more precarious state than gold considering that the recent rebound in US real rates has been concentrated on the long end of the curve.

Source: FRED, Orchid Research

We forecast a max upside of $18 per share for SIVR in the second quarter.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators cut by the equivalent of 403 tons their net long position in COMEX silver in the week to May 5, according to the CFTC. This was the 10th decline in the net spec length over the past 11 weeks. The COMEX silver spot price dropped by nearly 1% over the same period.

The net spec length is at just 17% of open interest, markedly below its all-time high of 57% of open interest. This suggests a very light positioning, meaning there is plenty of room for additional speculative buying once sentiment shifts positively.

Implications for SIVR: Given the ample room for speculative buying for COMEX silver, we think that silver is well poised to outperform gold once sentiment shifts positively. This is ultimately positively for SIVR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought silver at a significant pace of 372 tons in the week to May 8, after two weeks of straight outflows. The COMEX silver spot price surged by 2.1% over the same period.

Given the relatively cheap price of silver compared to gold, we could see more flows rotating to silver at the expense of gold.

ETF investors have bought already 2,880 tons of silver since the start of the year, representing an increase of 13% in silver ETF holdings.

Implications for SIVR: We expect robust ETF investor demand for silver in the months ahead, which should, in turn, have a positive impact on the COMEX silver spot price and thus SIVR.

SIVR and its relationship with US real rates

This week, we focus on the relationship between silver prices -proxied by SIVR - and US real rates - proxied by US TIPS yields.

While gold shows a stronger relationship with the long end of the US real yield curve, silver shows a stronger co-movement with the short end. We look at data from 2015, apply a log-transformation on SIVR, and keep US real rates in their natural form. Our goal here is to assess the long-term dynamics of the relationship. We present the R-squared values for the different relationships although we stress that they are probably inflated by the autocorrelation in the residuals of the respective models. Nevertheless, this gives us some interesting insight to compare the different relationships.

Source: FRED, Orchid Research

As can be seen above, the tightest relationship is with the 5-year US TIPS yield, with an R-squared of 0.31, while the lowest is with the 30-year US TIPS yield, with an R-squared of just 0.16. As noted above, the rise in US real yields has been concentrated on the long end of the curve over the past two weeks. If the short end of the curve plays some catch-up, SIVR could be relatively more impacted than gold.

Our closing thoughts

We continue to favor silver over gold in the near term for at least three reasons. First, the silver price is relatively cheaper than the gold price judging by historical standards. Second, its positioning is cleaner (i.e., less crowded) than gold. Third, the re-opening of the economy could result in a rebound in industrial activity and therefore, a pick-up in silver consumption considering that 50% of annual silver supply is consumed by the industrial sector.

In this context, we see a max upside of $18 per share for SIVR in the second quarter.

