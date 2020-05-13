Square: Not Pricing In Q2 Weakness

The stock trades at an insane 65x normalized EBITDA targets that are unlikely to be obtainable even in 2021.

Despite the obvious long-term impact of the coronavirus to Square (SQ) small business customers, the stock is now back close to yearly highs. The company faces a tough road ahead with a material impact to business in the current quarter and a questionable future. My investment thesis was bullish on a rebound at the lows near $40, but the stock is no longer appealing above $75.

Misleading Quarter

The stock soared following Q1 results for multiple reasons and the primary one wasn't a good one. In Q1, GPV was only up 14% as payment volumes fell 35% in the last two weeks of March. Investors should expect an even worse number in April with a slow rebound going forward as many states haven't opened economies yet.

The problem here is the net revenues surged 51% to $1.38 billion when excluding Caviar from 2019 results. Here again, my previous research had highlighted how the large transaction volumes from Bitcoin misrepresent revenue growth when not adjusted out of the financials.

Source: Square Q1'20 shareholder letter

In Q1, Bitcoin contributed $306 million in revenues while only contributing gross profits of $7 million. These trading revenues were set up as virtually pass through costs with no intent to drive profits so these revenues are low calorie.

In the prior quarter, Bitcoin revenues were $178 million while the numbers were a minimal $66 million last Q1 when the cryptocurrency was in the dumps. The YoY benefit to net revenues was $240 million. The benefit to the previous adjusted revenues and gross profits was basically $0.

The traditional or more useful adjusted net revenues (thanks SEC) were $609 million in Q1 versus $485 million last year. Stripping out the transaction and bitcoin pass-through costs provides a substantially different view. Adjusted revenues only grew 25.6% over the last year with only two weeks in Q1 impacted by the financial crisis. The current quarter has already seen 6 weeks impacted suggesting payment volumes are likely to decline in Q2.

The big problem always facing Square is the aggressive spending the company incurs to generate revenue growth. In Q1, adjusted operating expenses surged nearly $200 million to $532 million. The quarterly operating expenses were up $192 million or 57% from last year.

Big EBITDA Hit

While Cash App saw a big boost in usage with record direct deposit customers in April to offset the payment volumes, the financial numbers show the real impact to the business with the company seeing a big adjusted EBITDA reduction. Square took a massive hit here with EBITDA down as operating expenses grew far faster than some of the gross profit figures. The mobile payments company had guided towards EBITDA of $100 million in Q1 and only generated $9 million in positive EBITDA.

Source: Square Q1'20 shareholder letter

While clearly not the worst outcome in a tough market, the signs of the weakness expected in Q2 and going forward was the decision to cut $100 million out of ongoing expenses. Square doesn't expect a quick path to normalcy for their small business customers to actually cut costs for a company with the mentality of spending to grow.

With 435 million shares outstanding, Square now has a market value of $32.6 billion. The stock was trading cheap when the stock dipped to $40, but the rally to $75 is stretched.

The original EBITDA target for 2020 was over $500 million. The stock now trades at 65x original EBITDA targets for the year. The big question is whether Square gets back to those levels in 2021 with some of their customer base in the restaurant space likely never to return.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Square had no reason to rally close to the yearly highs. The company should see payment volumes decline in Q2 leading to a substantial EBITDA loss in the quarter. The company has some appealing metrics in the Cash App segment, but those numbers appear to come at a high cost of additional sales and marketing expenses and can't overcome the weakness in the primary payments business.

Investors should sell Square here at the highs and look for a better entry point when the reality of a weak Q2 hits the stock again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.