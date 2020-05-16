High Income Is Your Friend In Volatile Times: 3 Great Defensive Picks

We lay out three defensive picks that will fuel our incomes, in good and bad times.

Economies are starting up again, but there's some fear that we could see round two of shutdowns.

While the markets have been rallying, there remains a lot of uncertainty about what to expect next.

I have been getting asked a lot of questions about the state of equities, and most notably why equities have been rallying so much recently. There are several reasons for this which include:

The markets are forward looking and they have been rallying in anticipation that the economic shutdown is gradually easing. Furthermore, central banks have been providing enormous levels of stimulus and unprecedented liquidity actions. This liquidity suggests that it's highly unlikely that we will retest the lows seen earlier this year. So the worst of the market pullbacks seems to be well behind us. There's also huge amounts of cash sitting on the sidelines, either invested in bonds or in deposits. Due to lack of other opportunities (notably due to slowing growth), this money will eventually find its way back to the equity markets and push the prices much higher. Historically, when the Federal Reserve increased money supply, such as all the economic boost that is being done now, the equity markets have strongly outperformed in the following 12 months. So I'm very bullish on the medium- and longer-term outlook of the stock markets.

All of the above is great news, and there's a lot of tailwinds for the markets to eventually recover. However this does not mean that the path to a full economic recovery is near. This will not happen until a vaccine is in place, which would mean that return to normalcy and new market highs are unlikely to happen until the year 2022.

Therefore we believe that the economy is unlikely to see a "V" shape recovery, but rather an elongated "U" recovery. With such a scenario, the markets are likely to continue to be volatile in the shorter term.

Income investors are faced with the prospect of where to place funds in today's markets to maximize returns. At High Dividend Opportunities, we have been recommending several defensive dividend picks that we can be confident will provide a high level of income regardless of what happens. While most stocks might continue to see price swings, investors are best served by having cash consistently flowing in. That cash can then be redeployed based on what will certainly be an evolving outlook.

Today, we highlight three great picks that have high current yields, are in defensive sectors, and are very likely to continue paying their high dividends through this crisis, however long it lasts, until a full recovery is established.

Three Income Picks To Buy Today

Below are three defensive high yield picks with a dividend yield up to 15% and we believe are "must owns" for income investors.

1- CoreCivic

CoreCivic (CXW) is a REIT that primarily invests in and manages prisons and secure detention facilities. CXW saw its share price declining even before COVID-19, thanks to growing political noise against private prisons. The market fears what might happen if an anti-prison candidate won the presidency. That issue has quieted significantly as the most vocal opponents have all dropped out of the race. It was never really a real risk in our opinion, as CXW has existed through numerous Democratic and Republican administrations. Actually getting rid of private prisons is much harder than declaring a wish to do so on the campaign trail.

Furthermore, CXW owns the correctional facilities, including the properties. Remember, CXW is a property REIT. In a worst-case scenario, even if the government decides to take action, it would either buy the infrastructure from them or more likely, converting it to a lease as we see with dozens of other government agencies. The government would only take over the management. Either one would provide CXW investors with a nice and profitable exit.

When COVID-19 hit, sentiment took a turn for the worse. This puts CXW in a position where its stock trades lower and currently yielding around 15%.

COVID-19 does have some impacts.

The largest being a significant decline in immigration control activity. With less activity at the borders, there have been fewer arrests, and ICE is CXW's largest customer. CXW's contracts are based on population, however, the contract does have a minimum payment if the population drops below a certain level. We anticipate that these minimums will be kicking in for Q2 and possibly Q3. As border states start reopening and daily workers start crossing in higher volumes, detainee volumes will increase as well.

Second, CXW is likely to see some increase in labor costs as it increases cleaning frequency, provides employees with protective gear and deals with some employees taking more time off due to COVID-19 impacts.

These issues are short term and will only impact 2020 earnings, however, CXW's AFFO dividend payout ratio was only 75% based on the initial 2020 guidance. This means that it has some cushion to withstand a contraction for a few quarters and miss that guidance without being forced to cut the dividend.

In the long run, demand for CXW's facilities will continue to climb as the government continues to struggle with overcrowding in public facilities, the aging of those facilities, and the immense cost of modernizing them relative to the low cost of paying CXW.

We note that previously when CXW has dipped this low, it has been a fantastic buying opportunity.

Data by YCharts

A lot of bad news already is priced into the stock, creating a unique entry point.

Utilities

Utilities are a great safe-haven asset for income investors. While not immune to price drops, utilities generally provide very stable cash flow. The reason is simple - utility companies have a very large moat with government regulations substantially limiting competition. This sector is a highly defensive one as we all need water, electricity, heating and communication for our daily needs. So this is a sector that generates income in both good and bad times.

When the price drops, it's a great time to add to utility positions for a very long-term hold. For instant diversification into this great sector, we recommend investing in utilities CEFs. A CEF also will provide a professional management team, cheap leverage, and a solid dividend which is a great added value.

Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) is our favorite CEF in this sector. UTG has been around for more than 20 years and has provided excellent returns, significantly beating the S&P 500 index.

We can see that in the Great Financial Crisis, UTG saw its price drop dramatically. However, dividend payments remained steady with special dividends paid in addition to the regular monthly dividend in both 2008 and 2009.

As of March 31, UTG had significantly increased its liquidity with 11.99% in a money market fund.

Source: UTG

This means that UTG has the flexibility to redeploy as opportunities arise and will not be forced sellers due to leverage limits.

UTG remains a great pick for conservative investors or for those looking to take advantage of buying the dip in utilities. This is a highly defensive fund, with a dividend that has increased every year since inception in 2005. UTG yields 7% as of May 12.

Tobacco

Tobacco has proven itself to be a product with very inelastic demand. While the number of tobacco users has declined over the years, and we expect will continue to trend down, that's due to personal health choices, not finances. People who do smoke have demonstrated a willingness to continue doing so despite large price increases, significant taxes and impacts on their own income. Furthermore, while tobacco users may be decreasing in some of the Western countries, it continues to see increases in some emerging markets.

Tobacco will never have the popularity it had 50-plus years ago; however, it remains a very large market with a very loyal consumer base. There are few places where you will find the brand loyalty seen in cigarettes. For investors, this means that tobacco companies can play the role of a cash cow in the portfolio. A mature company, with a substantial moat, that will provide plenty of cash flow to investors even as its core business slowly winds down.

Altria (MO) has recently declined to $36, with a yield of 9%. We were cautiously bullish when the price dropped into the low $40s as we believed those prices were appropriately reflecting the misstep MO made buying JUUL at such a high price.

With the price now in the mid-$30s, MO is a very attractive investment. We can expect that the generous dividends will continue and that the current economic gyrations will not materially change demand for tobacco beyond the natural decline that was already happening. At the current price, MO is a strong buy for investors looking for a reliable income and a very attractive dividend yield.

Conclusion

We are bullish on equities in the medium and long term, and especially on high-dividend stocks with interest rates near zero and likely to remain there for a very long time. However, shorter term, the markets are likely to be volatile. Before getting more aggressive, investors are better serviced to increase allocation to defensive stocks that pay a high dividend. At the same time, the markets are currently offering some tremendous opportunities with very high yields in sectors that have traditionally been defensive ones.

What we can be confident in is that prisons will still house prisoners and the government will pay rent, utility companies will still produce electricity, and smokers will still smoke. These investments are all poised to continue paying us generous dividends based on those realities providing us regular cash that we can use to reinvest, invest in other picks, or take out for ourselves. The above picks are three of many defensive ones that we are recommending to our members.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CXW, UTG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.