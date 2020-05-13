Fiserv: Synergies And Recovery Of The Growth Path Will Boost Earnings

I expect an upside of 15% to 19% to shares of Fiserv, which is the gap between P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples of Fiserv and the average of the peer group.

As long as we have a gradual recovery in activity in the coming quarters, I believe Fiserv can reclaim the growth path across its business lines.

After a strong start of the year, total revenue finished the quarter down 1%, as social restrictions caused a significant decrease in payments volume and transactions in late March.

Fiserv (FISV) ended the first quarter in a muted tone, with a slight miss in revenue and EPS in line with estimations, eclipsing strong growth in several fronts during the quarter. Showing business strength in merchant, payment and financial verticals and with costs synergies underway, the company is looking to achieve double-digit earnings growth for the full year. Underscored by this upbeat outlook, I see Fiserv well positioned to growth in a potential scenario of modest recovery in the coming quarters.

Q1 2020 Earnings Highlights and Outlook

With a strong start of the year until Mid-March, total revenue finished the quarter at $3.77 billion, down 1% over a year ago and falling short of expectations by 2.5%, as shelter-in-place orders and other restrictions caused a significant decrease in payments volume and transactions during the last two weeks of March.

In spite of that, internal revenue grew 4% to the prior year, despite tough comparisons with Q1 2019. As a remark, internal revenue excludes foreign currencies fluctuations, divestitures and acquisitions (except First Data, which is presented on a combined company basis).

As expected, Merchant Acceptance was the most affected segment in the end of March, as revenue segment is particularly linked to transaction volumes. Even tough, segment internal revenue saw a growth of 6% from a year before.

The Payment segment delivered internal revenue growth of 3% in the quarter, driven by card services and output solutions. P2P transactions, including Popmoney and Zelle, that have nearly doubled over a year ago and increased 14% sequentially, as clients using Zelle grew 44% compared to Q4 2019. The segment was also heavily affected in the end of March. As an example of the magnitude of this disruption, debt transactions saw double-digit decline during the period, despite still finishing the quarter up mid-single-digits.

Finally, the FinTech segment was relatively stable in the period, with internal revenue growing 1%, with gains in high quality recurring revenue and increased interest in digital solutions, such as Mobiliti and Architect.

In aggregate, adjusted operating income increased 1% and adjusted operating margin grew 10 bps to 27.8%, missing previous expectations, driven by declines in revenue in the last two weeks of March, despite nearly $90 million expenses synergies. As a result, adjusted EPS was $0.99, up from $0.85 a year ago and in line with estimations.

Going throughout the second quarter, Fiserv saw first signs of improvement in late April and May, as transactions volume was still down by low-double-digits, but bouncing back from a roughly 30% decline in the last week of March.

This upswing underscores the company's forecasts of a gradual improvement throughout the remainder of the year. However, in the short term, the management team still expects a meaningful pressure on the second quarter's financial results.

While top line growth will be challenged in 2020, the company expects that ongoing synergies will help mitigate this unfavorable scenario. On top of that, five-year synergy targets were significantly increased in March so that revenue synergies were increased by $100 million to $600 million, with an amount of $75 million to $100 million planned in 2020. Furthermore, cost synergies were increased by $300 million to $1.2 billion, with 47% of this amount already actioned in Q1 2020.

In light of synergies potential and the resilience of the majority of Fiserv's business, the company expects to achieve double-digit adjusted EPS growth in 2020. While this is a not a formal commitment, as the outlook for 2020 has been withdrawn for the time being due to current uncertainties, the management team sees the company on the right path to achieve this mark.

As pointed out during the earnings call, this can very well be the case, provided two basic assumptions materialize. The first one is that April and Q2 will show the lowest transaction volumes of the year, followed by a measured recovery, and the second one is that there will be no a second significant wave of social distancing and shelter-in-place orders going forward.

Financial Analysis and Valuation

In order to have a better perspective of Fiserv's financial and valuation metrics on a relative basis, let's compare the company with peers like Fidelity National Information Services, FLEETCOR Technologies, Global Payments and Jack Henry & Associates.

Starting with the profitability, we can see that Fiserv's gross profit margin is in the middle of the peer group and shows the highest growth rate. The analysis of the operating income margin, however, indicates that Fiserv is lagging the peer group, being only above Fidelity, and the technology sector as well.

Moving to the valuation analysis, Fiserv trades at lower P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples compared to the peer group (P/E: FISV 22.84 x Peers 28.28 and EV/EBITDA: FISV 16.71 x Peers 19.65), while Fiserv's EV/Revenue multiple is slightly higher than the peer group. On the flip side, looking at the long-term annual earnings growth rate, we see Fiserv and Global Payments with top projections by analysts, indicating that both companies are expected to be trading at higher valuation multiples. Nevertheless, while Global Payments is indeed trading at higher multiples, Fiserv trades at lower multiples, as showed before. Therefore, I consider it is reasonable to expect an upside of 15% to 19% to shares of Fiserv, which is the gap between P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples of Fiserv and the average of the peer group.

Part of this valuation multiples gap though can be explained by the underperformance of shares of Fiserv over the last 3 months, which have lagged the average of the peer group and also the broader technology sector.

Despite this underperformance, shares of Fiserv have recovered nicely together with the broader market. Meanwhile, from a price momentum perspective, I think that the stock still has room to extend the move upwards, as 20-day moving average (red line) remains in a uptrend and above the 50-day moving average (blue line), the stock price is above both moving averages and RSI is also in a uptrend. Meanwhile, it will be important to watch if RSI does not show any divergence with the price action. In case it happens, I would recommend waiting a leg down before entering a new position.

Takeaway

As long as we have a gradual recovery in activity in the coming quarters, I believe Fiserv can reclaim the growth path across its business lines before social restrictions enacted in March. Meanwhile, adding to my upbeat view on the company, ongoing revenue and costs synergies are expected to bring a meaningful contribution to earnings growth in 2020, which can be a catalyst for stock prices appreciation, at least on a relative basis, and narrows current valuation gap compared to the peer group.

