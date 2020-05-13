SPY: At The Critical Bull/Bear Juncture

The SPY is approaching that bull/bear juncture. If it fails to turn bullish, then the next move will be down to retest the bear bottom or find a new bottom.

The SPY (NYSEARCA:SPY) is approaching the 200-day bull/bear juncture and we will find out if this bear market turns to a bull again. It is almost too much to expect on the first try and after an enormous 30% bounce off the bottom. That bounce has attracted most of the bulls back into the market under the banner of a "V bottom." This is typical of a "bull trap" as bargain hunters move in after a big drop in price. As price approaches the $297 juncture, we will find out whether this is a "V bottom" or the classical "W bottom" where the SPY goes back down to retest the bottom, thus trapping the bulls. Our thesis is that the SPY is more likely to pull back and retest the bottom or lower levels before turning from bear back to bull. Let's look at the evidence.

Here is the chart showing the SPY price approaching the critical bull/bear juncture of the red-colored, 200-day moving average:

SPY Moving Averages

Moving averages of price are the most transparent of technical signals because they are linear, statistical, and, simply, an arithmetical average tracking of the price that we learned to calculate in grade school. Also, you can see them visibly change on the chart and their relationship to price movements. We can, literally, see their value just by looking at prices on the chart. There is no "hocus pocus" in a simple moving average. These are not "black box" signals.

The first moving average we want to look at is the long-term, 200-day moving average. You can see it is the red line moving straight across the prices shown on the chart. Prior to the crash, it had a slight, bullish uptrend. That has now changed to a slight downtrend or bearish trend. It is telling us the obvious, that the bull has turned to bear. Price needs to get above this line and stay above it to reverse back to bull. That is what this 30% bounce is trying to do but will it succeed? For that answer, we need to look at the other moving averages shown on the chart.

The tan-colored, 8-day moving average was the first to turn up after the SPY hit bottom at $218. This is a favorite signal for traders indicating it is time to turn from shorting to going long. For the long term, it is meaningless because it can reverse very quickly. However, in this case, it stayed positive for this 30% move up. It kept the traders leaning to the long side, buying every dip on the way up.

The next moving average is the purple, 20-day moving average. When the 8-day cuts above this 20-day and the 20-day turns up, day traders and swing traders are now confident that the move up has legs and will continue higher. Long term, it is still meaningless, but it will attract a lot of bulls to start buying.

Next is the green, 50-day moving average, and this is of great interest to the long term. When it breaks below the 200-day, it is called a "death cross." You can see that happened around $300 as price was heading down to the bottom at $218. Long-term investors want to see the 50-day moving average turn up. When it does that and breaks above the 200-day moving average, it is called the "golden cross." As you can see, the 50-day has not turned up yet and is nowhere near the golden cross. On the positive side, both the 8-day and the 20-day moving averages have broken above the 50-day. Traders are watching that 8-day and once it turns down, they will want to start shorting this market. This will be the first signal that the SPY may go down to retest the bottom. If the 20-day turns down, the bulls will turn to bears again.

SPY Moving Averages Summary

Before moving from the moving averages, let's summarize what they are telling us. Short term, the 8-day and 20-day correctly identified this short term, 30% bullish bounce, reaching for the all-important long-term 200-day moving average. Long term, nothing has changed and this is still a bear market. However, the SPY is at that important juncture of bear turning to bull. What will happen? We will watch the 8-day to give us the first signal and the 20-day to give us the next signal. If they turn down, we will buy the SDS to make money as the market turns down to retest support and probably the bottom. Why do I think these moving averages will turn down? Let's move on to the other negative signals on the above chart.

Chaikin Money Flow

At the top of the chart is the money flow calculation, which is not a black box, but the explanation is in the public domain. (See Marc Chaikin right here on SA.) As you can see, money flow was strongly in the green during the bull market. During this bear market bounce, money flow is very weak and that raises the question of the underpinnings of this 30% bounce up to the 200-day moving average. As you can see, money flow has dropped into the red again for a bearish signal.

Here is a recent comment from Chaikin Analytics:

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has a Neutral + Chaikin Power Gauge ETF Rating and is now slightly underperforming the IWV (Russell 3000 ETF). The OB / OS Indicator is moving higher from an oversold position while Chaikin Money Flow has turned bearish. SPY remains below the declining long-term trend line which has acted as resistance to a rally attempt once again. The Power Bar Ratio is bearish. Trading in the fund remains choppy as little progress has been made since April 14th. A break of $293 - $300 opens the door to a move to $311. Should that level be broken to the upside, investors have to be open to the idea of the market retesting the highs. On the downside, a break of last week's low near $280 would set the stage for a move to the $257 - $265 range."

MACD Signal Is Rolling Over

Just below money flow is another famous and reliable signal that is also in the public domain, meaning the calculations are not in a black box. You can see when the signal turned bearish, relatively early in this bear market move down. You can also see the black line breaking above the red line identifying this big bounce up. This signal has stayed positive until now. It is identifying that important bear/bull juncture for the SPY. We are looking for the bearish breakdown of the black line below the red line. We are also waiting for the bar chart to break below the horizontal line identifying a new selling cycle.

RSI And ADX Signals

At the bottom of the chart are two other signals adding more color to the overall picture of the SPY at this important juncture. The RSI is a favorite of traders and also useful to the long-term investor interested in taking profits when overbought and buying when oversold. You can see the drop from overbought demand in green to oversold supply in red at the $218 bottom when the buyers came in. The bargain hunters loved it at $218, but do they still love it at $300, after making 30% on their money?

The ADX Signal, like money flow, is color-coded, making it an easy signal to read. Notice the big spike in the red supply line as the SPY hit $218. Now, take a look at the anemic green line of demand. We need to see a big spike in that green line and it is not there yet. That green line could easily drop below the red line and that crossover would be a bearish signal. If that crossover occurs, we will definitely turn bearish.

Conclusion

All the signals on this chart show that the SPY has reached the important bull/bear juncture. We don't use just one signal, but rather we wait for the evidence of all signals turning down. Money flow has turned bearish and we are waiting for the 8-day moving average to turn down. Likewise, we are waiting for the crossover on the MACD and the ADX. When those signals occur, we will buy the SDS to make money as the market goes down.

