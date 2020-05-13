H&R Is The Most Undervalued REIT In Canada

With no rational reason for the discount, shares should gain 60% to be in-line with peer valuations, and more than double even under a partial return to pre-COVID cap rates.

We believe concerns over the Calgary office portfolio, retail portfolio, and dividend are misplaced once investors gain a more thorough and nuanced understanding of the business.

Extreme relative undervaluation. H&R is even cheaper than a peer which is experiencing office defaults and significantly higher non-payment in its larger retail portfolio, which H&R is not.

A discount on a discount. The company trades for substantially less than the value derived from the already distressed implied cap rates in the market today.

* Please see the full report at the end of the article. All images shown are from the report*

H&R is a collection of some of North America's premier office, retail, industrial, and residential real estate. Surprisingly, the company trades at an absolute discount even to the worst valuations currently being applied to the REIT market, retail. For example, H&R trades at a discount to every retail REIT, even though its business is less than one third retail, and the remainder of its business is in extremely defensive, fully occupied, long-lease, low cap rate residential, industrial, and office real estate. Said another way, the market is implying that the company's industrial, residential, and office portfolio are worth less than the worst retail assets currently being held by Retail REITs.

That being said, this is not just a relative valuation call (which would require shares to increase 50-60% to trade in-line with peers), but an absolute valuation call. We believe that concerns over the company's small retail portfolio lack nuance and understanding, with the result that commentators believe H&R's retail portfolio to be mostly enclosed malls, when the truth is that nearly half of the business is grocery-anchored open air centres. In any event, even the enclosed mall portfolio has reported higher collections in April than practically any other enclosed mall portfolio in the country, reportedly including the country's premiere mall operators, Cadillac Fairview and Oxford Properties. For April, the enclosed mall portfolio reported collections at 40% of rent, which partly reflect a surprising number of essential retailers like Wal-Mart inside their malls, compared to a reported 15% average across Canadian enclosed malls. Even so, we dramatically discount and haircut the value of the entire retail portfolio, especially H&R's malls, and still come out at a value substantially in excess of today's share price.

Similarly, concerns over the company's Calgary office exposure is grossly exaggerated, both painting the entire portfolio with a geographic brush that is simply incorrect, but also failing to differentiate between H&R's extremely well contracted, premier assets, and the rest of the market which is facing a 20% vacancy rate.

In Calgary, the company's portfolio is leased to just three tenants spread over four buildings with an average lease term of four years, to investment grade tenants including TransCanada, Ovintiv, and Altalink, a division of Berkshire Hathaway.

Market concerns seem to be fixated on the 5th Avenue Tower, known as The Bow, Calgary's only Prestige Office building, which was entirely leased to Ovintiv when it was known as Encana for a term of 25 years, at lease rates $15 per square foot above where market rates currently are. Fears that Ovintiv will default on the lease are extraordinarily misplaced and seem to believe that contracts, and the law, count for nothing. Ovintiv in fact paid April rent, and we believe it will continue to pay the full rent for a number of reasons.

It is the law, and defaulting on a lease could potentially count as an event of default under their credit agreements. A substantial portion of their building has been subleased to other companies, including Cenovus, who subsequently subleased portions to China-backed CNOOC/NEXEN as well as agencies of the Calgary city government. This creates a 'Russian nesting-doll' of safety such that every head tenant guarantees in full the rent, while the subleased portion is also guaranteed by the sublessor, in case of head tenant default. We believe nearly half of H&R's operating income is covered by at least one, if not multiple, sublessors. In regulatory filings Cenovus has referred to these leases as non-cancellable contracts not one, but multiple times. Investors have been pressuring the company for years to exit the leases, and the only way Cenovus has managed to is by legally subletting the space. Ovintiv is a good credit, and in solid financial shape with loose covenants, solid liquidity, and good hedges and most importantly the will, desire, and need to pay the lease for its largest operational centre. Leases can only be broken if either the landlord breaches the agreement or the tenant goes through a credit event, like a bankruptcy. We refer to a precedent transaction that happened in 2020 in a Calgary office lease default between Obsidian and Morguard that shows why concerns over Ovintiv's lease at the Bow are exaggerated and incorrect. For more information, please read the full presentation.

The remainder of H&R's offices are contracted almost entirely to investment grade tenants and governments, for a weighted average term of 12.4 years. We are unaware of a single office portfolio in North America that comes close to such stability and security - it is part of H&R's strategy to give a little on price in order to lock in the safety and peace of mind that comes with lease terms that are more than double standard industry and tenant practice. In fact, H&R recently released two of its four Calgary office towards for twenty years to Berkshire Hathaway's Altalink.

Even so, in the purposes of conservatism we specifically mark down The Bow at a cap rate far in excess of current market implied cap rates in other office REITs today, and we still arrive at a value far in excess of the current price.

We believe H&R's entire retail portfolio is being described without an understanding that is actually three separate businesses, two of which are primarily grocery-anchored, and even its mall portfolio has a surprising number of essential services and groceries built into its former department store boxes. We believe this is why rent collections have been astounding - given market perceptions, you'd think rent collections have averaged 25% or less, but this simply isn't the case.

Per H&R’s April COVID Update (for April rents)

- 40.5% of rent collected from Enclosed Mall

- 83.9% of rent collected from ECHO

- 90.3% of rent collected from other H&R Retail

Its enclosed mall is certainly challenged, but most of the Primaris portfolio is the only dominant enclosed mall in an entire region, which we believe is a competitive advantage as substantial value and competitive advantages are derived if you are the only mall and have no other enclosed competition, particularly during the winter.

In addition, several of the malls have extraordinary redevelopment potential, including the Dufferin Mall in Toronto. The company filed plans to redevelop the parking lot, which sits on top of a subway station, to add a large number of apartment units. Zero value sits on the books today for this potential, but the accretion to shareholders from just one project is enormous, especially on today's share price.

The company's other major business is grocery-anchored retail, which has performed remarkably well. We mark down this business, just to be conservative, even though this will be one of the least affected sectors of retail.

Even so, we mark down the retail assets to below where implied cap rates of other Canadian retail REITs are trading. We do this to be as conservative as possible, and it still results in a share price far in excess of the current market price.

H&R also has a sizable industrial portfolio, representing nearly $1b in value, or 40% of today's share price. We believe investors have completely forgotten about this segment, which has performed remarkably well and is more or less COVID immune.

The company's final, and perhaps most valuable segment, is multifamily residential. We believe this segment will soon become the company's largest and most valuable, due to redevelopments and due to increasing investor interest in a real estate segment that is insulated from COVID and a long term beneficiary of low interest rates and positive demographic trends.

The company owns a large portfolio of multifamily units in sun belt states, as well as a large luxury condominium in Long Island City (where the Amazon HQ2 was supposed to be), and this year three additional projects in Berkeley, CA; Miami, FL; and Austin, TX are scheduled to come online - but we ascribe no value to these and all other projects in development whatsoever, even though they are worth hundreds of millions and already have the debt on the books in order to stress the valuation and push it down as far as possible. In our full presentation we describe the value of their development pipeline and other projects which gets us to a fair value of $23 per share.

To summarize, H&R is extremely undervalued relative to every other REIT in Canada. It is irrational in the extreme to see such an easy to value portfolio of assets underperform other assets simply because they come in a diversified basket - we have no doubt that if H&R traded as four separate REITs, H&R Retail, H&R Industrial, H&R Residential, and H&R Office - that the sum of those four REITs would be at least $16 a share, if not more, today. Investors do not even have to be betting on the future of real estate or any real estate sectors, this is a fundamental mispricing of a security based on the sum of its parts, which we believe will ultimately be rectified once the market does their homework and when H&R's management begins to hold the hands of analyst to help them do their homework, beginning with the conference call.

In our report, we detail a number of psychological and technical reasons we believe are partially behind why H&R's mispricing is so extreme. But there are no fundamental or business reasons behind the mispricing. We believe that investors who do their due diligence, and do the sometimes difficult and time-consuming work to value businesses as businesses will be greatly rewarded, even in these turbulent and difficult times.

Stay healthy and stay safe.

1 55 Click to enlarge Notes: Source: TD Securities, April 28 2020

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRUFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.