Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF: Near-Term Uncertainties Remain High

These stocks will continue to face challenges due to COVID-19 outbreak that wiped out much of the demand for industrial products and services globally.

ETF Overview

Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) owns a portfolio of U.S. large-cap stocks in the industrial sector. The ETF tracks the industrial stocks in the S&P 500 Index. Stocks in XLI's portfolio are quality stocks with competitive advantages. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 is causing limited visibilities in the near-term. These stocks are not trading at a discount either. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

Fund Analysis

Stocks in XLI's portfolio are large-cap companies with competitive positions

Stocks in XLI's portfolio are stocks with competitive positions. In fact, about 75% of its stocks are large-cap stocks. These large-cap stocks are companies with strong competitive positions. Below is a chart that shows XLI's top-10 holdings. These 10 stocks represent about 41.4% of XLI's total portfolio. As can be seen from the chart below, these are stocks that have built their moats through intangible assets, network effects, and economies of scale. For example, companies such as United Parcel Service (UPS) have built a large network of domestic and global locations that its customers will continue to rely on for delivery services. Other companies such as 3M (NYSE:MMM), Union Pacific Corporation (UNP), and Honeywell International (HON) are companies that hold important patents and hence have the competitive advantage over their smaller peers. XLI also includes defense stocks such as Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Raytheon (RTX). They have products and services that are needed by the U.S. government and its allies. As can be seen from the table below, XLI's top-10 holdings are companies with moderate or strong financial health ratings. Therefore, they are in better positions than many smaller peers to weather this storm caused by COVID-19.

Top 10 Holdings Morningstar Moat Rating Financial Health Rating Weight Union Pacific Corporation Wide Moderate 5.90% Honeywell International Wide Strong 5.16% Lockheed Martin Corporation Wide Strong 5.09% 3M Company Wide Moderate 4.56% Raytheon Company Wide Strong 4.55% Boeing Company (BA) Wide Moderate 3.74% United Parcel Service Inc. Class B Wide Moderate 3.54% Caterpillar (CAT) Wide Moderate 3.23% General Electric Company (GE) Narrow Moderate 2.90% Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Wide Moderate 2.76% TOTAL 41.43%

The length of the current recession depends on how fast a vaccine is developed

XLI's fund price has declined by more than 25% since early 2020 as investors fear that the outbreak of COVID-19 will continue to repress demand for industrial products and services. Indeed, we are already seeing many companies withdrawing their guidance and many analysts are also reducing their earnings estimate for these stocks. As we know, cyclical sectors tend to underperform in an economic recession. We are indeed in this stage of the economic cycle. Once the recession is over and that we move into the next stage of the economic cycle, the initial recovery phase, industrial sector and other cyclical sectors will likely outperform the broader market. Since we are still in the recession phase, the question is how long will we move from the current phase to the initial recovery phase.

We believe this all depends on if there is any effective drugs or vaccines available. At this moment, it is still uncertain how long this pandemic will last and this uncertainty will continue unless a vaccine or some types of drugs are developed, which may take at least 12-18 months from now. Therefore, the possibility of a long winter before the spring arrives is likely a reality. Hence, investors need to be prepared.

Valuation Analysis

Despite the market selloff in March 2020, XLI is still trading at a forward P/E ratio of 17.74x. This is slightly higher than its 5-year average forward P/E ratio of 17.62x. This suggests to us that XLI is not trading at a discount. Given our view of a prolonged recession unless a vaccine is developed, we do not think the current risk and reward profile as attractive.

Top 10 Holdings Forward P/E 5-Year Forward P/E Weight Union Pacific Corporation 21.05 17.35 5.90% Honeywell International 18.25 17.93 5.16% Lockheed Martin Corporation 15.80 18.49 5.09% 3M Company 18.02 19.39 4.56% Raytheon Company 14.39 16.26 4.55% Boeing Company* N/A 20.98 3.74% United Parcel Service Inc. Class B 16.61 16.23 3.54% Caterpillar 21.88 18.03 3.23% General Electric Company 17.99 16.37 2.90% Northrop Grumman Corporation 14.71 17.96 2.76% WEIGHTED AVERAGE/TOTAL 17.74 17.62 41.43% * Boeing expects to register negative earnings in the next 12-month

Alternative fund available

Let us now compare XLI with its peer Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS). For reader's information, VIS tracks the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index. It has similar exposure to industrial stocks as XLI. XLI charges a slightly higher expense ratio of 0.13% than VIS' 0.10%. In terms of performance, both are very similar with slight differences between the two. VIS' performance of 215% since 2005 is better than XLI's performance of 205%.

XLI VIS Expense Ratio (%) 0.13% 0.10% 1-Year Performance (%) -15.39% -15.06% 3-Year Performance (%) 0.66% -0.37% 5-Year Performance (%) 23.87% 21.34% 10-Year Performance (%) 144.6% 144.4% Performance since 2005 (%) 204.8% 215.1%

Investor Takeaway

We like stocks in XLI's portfolio and believe these stocks will rebound once the economy enters the recovery phase. However, there may still be a long way from that. In the meanwhile, the current risk and reward profile does not appear to be attractive. Hence, we think it may be better to wait on the sidelines.

