Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, Inc. (CGIFF) CEO Mark Davis on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mark Davis - President and CEO

Rohit Bhardwaj - CFO

Bria Murphy - BMO Capital Markets

Jacob Bout - CIBC

Ben Isaacson - Scotiabank

At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Q1 2020 Results Conference Call. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Mr. Mark Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer. You may begin your conference.

Mark Davis

Thank you, operator, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. In these truly unprecedented circumstances, I hope you’re all safe and well and we thank you for joining us today. Before I commence the review, I would like to remind you that our presentation contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially.

Further information identifying risks, uncertainties and assumptions and additional information on certain non-IFRS measures referred to in this call can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Chemtrade with the securities regulatory authorities available at sedar.com. One of the non-IFRS measures we'll refer to on this call is adjusted EBITDA, which is EBITDA modified to exclude only non-cash items such as unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses.

For simplicity, we'll just refer to it as EBITDA as opposed to adjusted EBITDA. Both of these terms are fully defined in our MD&A.

COVID-19 has turned all of our world upside down, we’re all affected in one way or another and we send our sincere best wishes to all of you to stay safe and to stay healthy. As usual, Rohit Bhardwaj is on the call today but due to pandemic, we’re doing this call virtually and at our independent locations.

Chemtrade as you may be aware falls under the essential business classification under the U.S. States and Canadian Provincial orders and our employees health and safety have been our highest priority as all of our operations have continued, we implemented measures to ensure that our employees can continue their work safely and that we can continue to supply our customers. I would like to start this call by thanking each member of our workforce for their dedication and performance during these trying times.

Specifically, I want to acknowledge and thank them for their adherence to all the safety precautions we put in place watching out for each other and their individual efforts in the communities where they live. They have truly been outstanding. In this morning's call, Rohit will provide a brief review of our first quarter results and an update on liquidity.

As you all note from our news release yesterday, our Q1 results were not significantly affected by COVID-19. The focus on COVID and its future effects take our attention away from our first quarter results.

Rohit will detail these. But from an operating sense, the improvements we implemented continue to bring benefits. SPPC sustained the improvements that realized in 2019. Our water business continues to improve and our EC segment was affected by caustic pricing, which will in time turn in our favor.

The focus and concern over COVID minimizes the many challenges the business faced and overcame in the first quarter. This includes the rail blockade, which received a lot of press in Q1 was another issue overcome by the business. And again, thanks to the improvements we made and the efforts of our employees.

Following Rohit’s review, I'll have some comments on the current economic environment for Chemtrade and to the extent we can, some comments on our outlook for the balance of the year. Rohit?

Rohit Bhardwaj

Thanks Mark, and I hope everyone is doing well. Good morning. Before I comment on our first quarter results, I wanted to mention a non-cash item that affected our results. As we mentioned for the last number of quarters, our water business continues to improve and is one of our businesses in which demand should not be adversely affected by COVID-19.

Having said that, and despite continually improving results, COVID-19 has adopted in everyone facing increasing business risk and thus a higher imputed cost of capital. Due to this increased cost of capital, you were required to record a goodwill impairment in our water business of $56 million.

This morning's discussion will exclude this non-cash goodwill impairment charge. Looking first at the aggregate results for the first quarter of 2020, revenue was [$366.9] million, a decrease of $18.4 million from 2019. The revenue decrease was primarily due to lower volumes of sulfuric acid in the Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals or SPPC segment and lower prices for caustic soda and hydrochloric acid in the Electrochem or EC segment.

These decreases more than offset higher selling prices for sulfuric acid and higher sales volume for water products. Aggregate EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 was $80.9 million, compared with $44 million in the first quarter of 2019 which included a $40 million litigation reserve. For the first quarter this year, EBITDA for our businesses was $10.4 million lower than last year and ignoring the litigation reserve, corporate expenses were $7.3 million better. Distributable cash after maintenance capital expenditures for the first quarter was $38.2 million, or $0.41 per unit.

As announced on March 11, effective with our March distribution just paid on April 30, we reduced our distribution rate to $0.05 per unit making distributions declared for the first quarter of $0.25 per unit. Now turning to segmented results for the quarter, SPPC generated revenue of $113 million, compared with $131.1 million in 2019. EBITDA for the quarter was $34.6 million, which was $2.9 million lower than 2019. Selling prices for merchant sulfuric acid were higher this year. This higher prices for merchant acid allowed us to maintain our margins for acid products, even though we received substantially less volume from our byproduct suppliers. For the segment as a whole, EBITDA was slightly down from last year, as a steady margin for acid products are offset by lower contributions from sodium hydrosulfide and sulfur.

Our Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals segment or WSSC reported first quarter revenue of $113.3 million compared with $105.4 million in 2019. EBITDA substantially improved to $25.7 million from the $18.1 million generated in 2019.

Our water products continue to improve contributing about half of the segment’s year-over-year improvement. The improvement was driven by increased alum selling price and volume while our raw material costs remain stable.

Our other water products also enjoyed generally higher volumes and prices. During the first quarter as a result of changes in the macroeconomic conditions, we did record $56 million goodwill impairment charge. Although this CGU’s operating performance has been improving, this higher discount rate resulted in this goodwill impairment.

Within the segment, Specialty Chemical EBITDA was higher than 2019 primarily due to stronger results out from phosphorus pentasulfide or P2S5. While our water products would continue to have success over the balance of the year, the outlook for P2S5 is not as positive as the expected demand for automotive lubricants which is the end market for P2S5 for the balance of the year to be adversely affected by COVID-19. Our EC segment reported revenue of $140.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, which was $8.2 million lower than the same period of 2019. The lower revenue was due to lower selling price of the caustic soda and lower volume and prices of hydrochloric acid.

Despite the end market diversification we have achieved, HCL volume continue to struggle due to the downturn in the fracking industry. From an EBITDA perspective, EBITDA of $32.9 million for the first quarter of 2020 was $15.2 million lower than the same period of 2019. This was primarily due to lower selling prices for both caustic soda and HCL. Our Brazil operation also reported lower EBITDA compared to the same period last year.

Maintenance CapEx in the first quarter were $11 million. Maintenance CapEx in 2020 is difficult to predict primarily because of the uncertainty of being able to find contractors to carry out the work due to the pandemic. If we’re able to hire contractors, we estimate maintenance CapEx of about $80 million to 2020. Although it is quite possible that we will not spend the entire amount.

Excluding unrealized foreign exchange gains, corporate cost during the first quarter of 2020 were $12.4 million compared to $59.7 million in the first quarter of 2019, 2019 costs include the $40 million litigation reserve, even excluding this reserve, 2020 costs were $7.3 million lower, primarily due to lower incentive compensation accruals.

Turning to liquidity, which we know is high on everyone's agenda, we maintain ample liquidity between content and our undrawn revolving facility, there are approximately $200 million available as liquidity. Regarding debt maturities, we have no maturities within the next 12 months. Our senior credit facility does not mature until October of 2024. We’re in compliance with all our bank covenants further in light of the current uncertain economic climate, we have negotiated an amended covenant package on our senior credit facility which provides us with additional covenant room over the next few years. I'd now hand the call back to Mark. Mark?

Mark Davis

Thanks Rohit. Because it's so topical these days, I wanted to underscore what Rohit just noted, which is that we do not have any liquidity concerns and are in compliance with all of our bank clients. Despite these uncertain times, we'll try to provide some relevant information about the balance of 2020. We called in early 2020, we issued guidance for the year that we have now suspended. At a high level, the midpoint of our guidance would have resulted in Chemtrade generated sufficient cash to satisfy all of our obligations and to cover our historical distribution rate of $1.20 per year.

We became aware of the potential economic effects of COVID-19, we moved aggressively to possession Chemtrade for this downturn. After 13 years of maintaining a distribution rate of $0.10 per month, we reduced our monthly distribution by 50%. This increased our liquidity by about $55 million a year.

Subject to all the uncertainties, I will discuss, we expect that we will generate sufficient distributable cash during this unprecedented year to satisfy all of our obligations and to sustain our current distribution rates. The uncertainty of this pandemic makes it very difficult to estimate future earnings with any degree of specificity. This lack of specificity is what led us to withdraw our guidance. Since the chemical industry is an essential industry, our facilities have continued to operate.

Our team has done an outstanding job throughout this pandemic, operating safely, overcoming obstacles and keeping our customers as supplied. In our case, it's not a question of whether we can continue to operate or whether there will be mad for our products. The question is how much

will demand be affected by the shutdown or slowdown of much of the economy. And how long will this stay last?

Although we're still in very uncertain times, we have now been through a couple of months of widespread restrictions and I've had time to talk to our customers. While we will not yet be reinstituting guidance, we can make some comments on how the pandemic is affecting our business in the second quarter, and how it may affect the balance of the year.

At the highest level, our two largest concerns caused by COVID are its effect on the oil and gas industry, and the ability for Chemtrade and its customers to perform maintenance turnarounds safely during COVID.

Having said that, certain segments of our business such as our products that help purify drinking water are not suffering from reduced demand during the pandemic. Turning to some more specifics. In the outlook section of our MD&A, we set out the following.

Although it can no longer provide definitive guidance, definitive guidance EBITDA range, we can give you our current view of certain of our guidance assumptions. Our current views of these assumptions could be wrong and we specifically caution that this is a very fluid situation.

Our comments below are based largely on input from our customer base, which can and likely will change over time.

Accordingly, the following comments should be read with extreme care. And given the fluidity of the situation, we will not update these comments until our next MD&A. Comments on certain key elements contributing to Chemtrade’s earnings are as follows.

First COVID-19 related restrictions substantially reduced demand for gasoline and thus demand for Regen services. We expect this to have a significant negative effect in the second quarter of 2020 and will slowly improve over the balance of the year but still ending the year well below normal demand.

We expect that none of the principal manufacturing facilities set out in our annual information form suffer -- will incur any significant unplanned downtime. However, due to the deferral of certain maintenance turnarounds, and the future availability of contractors to perform the required maintenance, that could be an effect on reliability of our operations.

Key assumptions in our EC segment are as follows. We now expect North American MECU production volumes of approximately 170,000 tons limited primarily by demand of chlorine and HCL products. If demand for these products decreases third, our production will decrease. Adversely, if demand increases, production could be higher. We now expect the 2020 average caustic price will be stable for the year.

North American production vinyl sodium chlorate will be approximately 400,000 metric tons.

We now think a foreign exchange rate is $0.72 per CAD $1. And we also expect our maintenance capital expenditures to raise a buck to range about $80 million. Our ability to spend this is largely on the availability of needed contractors, our lease payments range between $5 million and $60 million.

Cash interest, excluding the impact of IFRS 16 should be between $70 million and $75 million

and cash taxes between $5 million and $10 million. So again as a general statement, decreased

demand from oil and gas industry is the main negative effect on Chemtrade. This tells both our Regen business linked to refineries producing gasoline and the fracking industry which uses hydrochloric acid and is linked to production rates of our core alkali plant.

And I'll give you a little more color on those assumptions, I just laid out. First starting with our SPPC segment, sulfuric acid recall that we sell acid to three markets, regen acid to the refining industry, merchant acid to the North American general industry and ultra-pure acid to the semiconductor industry.

First and perhaps the most obvious area that COVID affects us is refinery production. In a typical recession, cheaper crude oil has cheaper gasoline prices at the pump, somewhat mitigate the effect of the recession and therefore the reduction in refinery utilization rates is usually not too significant. Clearly, it's different this time as very few cars on the road, gasoline production is down substantially.

It's very expensive for our major refinery customers to completely shut down. Therefore, we expect refineries to run at historically low rates, but that they will continue to operate. This affects our regen business. We believe that refineries will operate in Q2 at rates approximately 35% lower than last year, which is essentially the lowest rate, our refinery customers can operate without fully shutting down their facilities. We expect a slight improvement in Q3 and for Q4 to be better than Q3, but still about 15% lower than what we had assumed in our original 2020 guidance.

The positive side of this is that as the economy regains its footing and people start to drive more, we expect refineries production rates will improve. And with that, so will our regen earnings. We believe this is a direct COVID related downturn and it will be remedied as the effect. Merchants sulfuric acid demand is also down due to the general reduction in industrial manufacturing activity.

As we have noted before, sulfuric acid is one of the main raw materials for the production of water treatment chemicals. This lets us consider placing more of the sulfuric acid, we generally sell to the industrial market into our own water chemical business instead of sourcing from third parties.

Despite our ability to self supply, we believe that the extreme slowdown in industrial demand will be a downside in the second quarter and a lesser extent to the third quarter for merchant acid.

We expected by the fourth quarter, there will be sufficient demand between self supply and general industry demand that we will return to more normal earnings. Finally, ultra-pure acid, to-date our customers have not indicated any change with their operations and thus our demand for this product should continue unaffected by COVID. So as a general statement, our SPPC segment, the most significant effect of COVID-19 should be in a downturn and refining operating rates. We believe that Q2 will see the most significant effect and it should slowly improve over the rest of the year.

Turning to our EC segment, I want to comment on both of its main products. And both of its main products core alkali and chlorate. First chlor alkali, as noted the biggest COVID related effects are from the oil and gas industry, SPPC is affected by refining operating rates, while EC is affected by activity in the fracking industry.

Our original guidance forecast MECU production was 190,000 tons in 2020. Recall that we must make and sell either chlorine or HCLinorder to make and sell caustic. Thus, our operating rates are determined by the chlorine or hydrochloric acid that we can sell. Our original guidance was based on converting about 39% of our chlorine into HCL. HCL is key component in fracking oil and gas and is a major end market for us. In 2019, we actively and successfully diversified our HCL customer base adding end use customers outside the fracking industry. Nevertheless, we still intended to sell approximately 40% of our HCL into the fracking industry. As a result of both COVID and low oil prices, the fracking industry has suffered a significant downturn. Our chlorine demand has increased which offsets some but not all of the HCL demand that has been lost.

The result is that again based on our current views, our 2020 MECU production will be limited to 170,000 tons, or about 10% less in our original guidance due to lower chlorine HCL demand. For the co-product caustic soda, we had assumed Northeast Asia spot price which is the key determinant of our price will be flat for the first half of 2020 from where it ended in 2019. And that was increased by about 15% over the second half of 2020. We still feel comfortable about our first half projection, but are now assuming that the index will be flat for the year.

Over time, we will be able to have more chlorine and the fracking industry should improve. But we do not foresee either these events occurring for the balance of 2020. Longer-term as we have been saying, we believe that caustic pricing will increase for a number of years as the worldwide economy regained this footing and the macro caustic supply demand balances tighten up again.

Turning to chlorate. Again as a reminder, sodium chlorate is used to bleach pulp, bleached pulp is used to make paper but also tissue diapers and similar uses. With our suspended guidance detailed our assumption that we would sell 420,000 tons in 2020. Today, we’re tracking this assumption and our customers have indicated they expect some softness later this year. So we now expect to produce about 5% less chlorate than our original guidance. While tissue and related demand has been strong, there's been significant weakness of paper demand in North America.

As noted, this will have a negative effect on us, but not to the same magnitude as the oil and gasoline downturns, I've already discussed. And finally, I want to make some brief comments on our water products. Not surprisingly, our water products primarily used to treat drinking water has seen no reduction in demand. This business continues to experience improved performance over its 2019 results. Although this is good news, the improvement is not sufficient to offset the expected weaknesses in the rest of our businesses that I've outlined in above.

Those conclude our comments on demand expectations, but I want to briefly comment on operations and foreign exchange. We announced last month that we have proposed postponed the major turnaround of our North Vancouver plant. The same is true for our other plant turnarounds, and for those of our customers. A plant turnaround requires a number of outside workers as well as a supply chain of parts and equipment. Until the COVID environment stabilizes, most of heavy industry has deferred what maintenance work that can, we’re conducting whatever work we can to ensure that we operate safely. Although we do have a concern that these turnarounds are delayed, the reliability of our plants and our customers plants could suffer. And finally, the only good news out of all of this, if you can call it that, that the lower Canadian dollar helps us.

Our original guidance had assumed that Canadian dollar valued at $0.77, while it's now trading at roughly $0.715 cents. This is expected to have a favorable impact of about $11 million for the last three quarters of 2020. However, this is dependent on how our business performed over the rest of the year and on changes in the exchange rate.

So in summary, this year we expect to generate sufficient distributable cash to satisfy our obligations and to fund our distributions. Demand for some of our products will suffer in 2020, while other products will not suffer and we do expect that as the economy returns, demand will return to more normal rates and our earnings will improve. Thank you, operator. That concludes our remarks and we could answer any questions.

Okay, thank you, gentlemen. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Bria Murphy of BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Bria Murphy

Hi this is Bria Murphy on for Joel Jackson, thanks for taking my question. Give the limited COVID-19 related impacts in Q1 and obviously the expectation of some of your businesses will be materially impacted in the coming quarters. Do you expect Q1 to represent the highest quarter for earnings for the year?

Mark Davis

Yes.

Bria Murphy

Okay, thanks. And then just maybe on the water business obviously, the margins were quite strong in the first quarter. Are there any one-time mix effects in Q1 and how sustainable do you think these strong margins are going forward?

Mark Davis

So we think the business as we said has improved and continue to improve. The one thing we are watching is whether or not some municipalities might have pre-ordered to make sure their supply chain stayed strong in the phase of COVID. But most people don't have that much storage. So we expect the business to continue strong. Rohit, do you want to add anything?

Rohit Bhardwaj

No, I think that's a fair comment, Mark.

Mark Davis

Yes.

Bria Murphy

Okay, and then just one last quick one for me. How do you expect corporate costs to trend in 2020 versus 2019 levels?

Rohit Bhardwaj

So if you look at corporate costs, as we pointed out, they were really low in Q1, we had net reversals in our long-term incentive accruals. So our range for corporate costs is annually is about $65 million to $70 million. We expect the same, keeping in mind that there is a U.S. components to our corporate costs over the lower Canadian dollar. We will see corporate costs being higher than they would have been last year, but they should still fall within that $65 million to $70 million range.

Bria Murphy

Thank you.

And your next question comes from the line of Jacob Bout of CIBC. Your line is open.

Jacob Bout

Good morning.

Mark Davis

Good morning.

Rohit Bhardwaj

Hi, Jacob.

Jacob Bout

Yes, I wanted to start with the SPPC. The volumes that you're seeing overall in that segment and how they've been in April versus what you saw in first quarter?

Mark Davis

Lower as they start trending down I guess at right at the end of March really, but April is reflective of the comments we gave on guidance right, regen down substantially, regen down around the edges.

Jacob Bout

So 30%, 40%, is how we should be thinking about?

Mark Davis

We set 35% for regen.

Jacob Bout

Okay. And then has there been any improvement or is it just steadily gotten worse as you're kind of proceeding through to the second quarter?

Mark Davis

There's a lot of noise out there. To look, we're only I guess we asked for a month and a half into the quarter. And we all watch the news. And I think the thing I saw yesterday was 26 million more Americans were moving around last week, week before right. So yes that should have, if that keeps up is maybe the refineries that hit the trough. But we've had some stuff that's been better and some stuff that's been worse. So we'll have to wait and see.

Jacob Bout

I mean, can you remind us again, regen volumes as a percentage of overall SPPC?

Mark Davis

Sorry, Rohit?

Rohit Bhardwaj

We said about 40% or so of SPPC would be regen.

Jacob Bout

And then on the EC side, as we think about North Van, how should we think about fixed versus variable cost at North Van?

Rohit Bhardwaj

I can maybe I can take that one. So it's, we do have a pretty high variable margin in that business and the reality with most of our chemical plants is that so long as you're operating, even if you're operating at 75%, 80% of capacity, there's really not much fixed cost that you can share because these are automated plants, and you tend to have a certain minimum crew that you run. So while there may be some maintenance and some other costs, but by and large fixed costs kind of remain intact.

Jacob Bout

Okay, and so you set up to 75%?

Rohit Bhardwaj

No, no, I would, I mean it's maybe if you know because these plants are not designed to run less than 24 hour shifts by and large, you do end up just turn it down. So you really won't shed costs unless you decided to start operating in a different manner.

Mark Davis

You should assume our fixed costs are fixed. And actually the reduction in volume we actually talk about is pure margin. We're not going to be able to save our way to mitigate that in cost.

Jacob Bout

Yes, you made in the commentary on caustic prices, I think you said second quarter, prices should be relatively stable through the remainder of the year and if we look at some of the industry publications they talk about caustic prices moving higher in the U.S. Gulf, how are caustic prices in second quarter versus what you saw in first quarter for you?

Rohit Bhardwaj

The caustic prices have again remember we, our customers and we had a big reliance on what happened to that Northeast Asia index and prices fell awfully far on that index below actually where the year ended, but they've now started to come back, right. So as we've seen pretty stable caustic pricing through the year and as you’ve heard from our comments is that's kind of what we're assuming for the balance of the year. If you read the report you're reading and we do too. It looks like there could be some more upward movement in caustic pricing as the chlorine derivatives have actually, demand has fallen quicker.

Now we look, we hope that that so and hope it'll last for a while, but we're assuming pricing is flat for the year.

Jacob Bout

Okay. I'll leave it there. Thank you.

Mark Davis

Thanks.

And our next question comes from the line of David Newman of Desjardins. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. This is (inaudible) speaking in for David Newman.

Mark Davis

Good morning.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much for taking our questions. And now thank you for the color earlier, very helpful. So our first questions come regarding chlorine and HCL. We said chlorine has been down a bit because of the industrial activity and HCL obviously being impacted by oil and gas as well. Do you plan to have any adjustments from the normal conversion rate of 35%, 37%?

Rohit Bhardwaj

Yes, so we’re expecting. Go ahead Mark. Okay, I’m going to say that, we’re expecting that said 40% was what we had thought we would be at for chlorine conversion to HCL, we now think is going to be around 30%. And so that is kind of the reduction that we're forecasting right now based on reduced demand industry and from the fracking. So even though we had diversified away from the fracking industry, we still had a fair bit of amount going into fracking and now we see that even dropping to maybe 25%.

Unidentified Analyst

So 25% to 30% for now?

Rohit Bhardwaj

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. And regarding coming back to the caustic soda in Northeast Asia, we've seen that with domestic price in China cost more exports to buy and also the auto manufacturing plants are coming back in China which then boosts the chlorine usage. So do you think that can make, it can result in more supply in the export market and probably driving down the caustic size?

Rohit Bhardwaj

We don't know. I guess that's is the question there too is what happens to the aluminum producers and other caustic demand within China is right now the views seem to be that caustic demand is actually held over there more than the chlorine derivatives. So there's been an upward pressure on caustic pricing, which as you know is good for us. But if I'm leery frankly to forecast supply demand characteristics in North America, I'm even more leery to forecast on Asia.

Mark Davis

I can just add one thing to that. You mentioned the automotive industry, so as far we know actually, that automotive industry uses slightly more caustic than chlorine. So it's somewhat balanced, but if you go it actually takes a bit more caustic. So if that industry picks up, it should be actually slightly positive.

Unidentified Analyst

I see, very helpful, thank you. And maybe just shifting gear to SPPC, is the regen acids are prorated with the refinery utilization rate, so that if you see refinery going down regen will also go down to the same amount?

Rohit Bhardwaj

Yes. And I’m just pausing because that's a really good wrapper of a statement. But the other statement is that it's generally specific refineries spent acid goes to specific of our regen plants.

So and most of our regen plants don't just get product from one refinery, right. So if all of the refineries that were sort of by a particular plant go down 35%, their alkalyte production goes down by 35%, probably their regen, our regen production goes down, but a little bit of a maximum trend.

Unidentified Analyst

I see. Maybe just the last question regarding the Richmond turnaround. So I assume that you postponed more turnaround in Q1. And that in turn can delay the Q4 big turnaround as well. If there are any, have you heard anything from the big refiners that you turn around with?

Mark Davis

We still think that Q4, we're still planning on that Q4 turnaround happening, the refinery really needs to make it happen. And we keep planning on that to happen. So I'm pretty sure that one happens. Some of the other ones, I'm more concerned about.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you very much.

Mark Davis

Thanks.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Ben Isaacson of Scotiabank. Your line is open.

Ben Isaacson

Thank you. First question is on the debt covenants. Can you just talk about what those old covenants were and what the new ones are?

Rohit Bhardwaj

Sure. So the two key covenants are debt, senior debt-to-EBITDA. As a reminder, senior debt excludes our convertible debentures which really our bank debt. And then the other one is an earnings interest coverage. And again as a reminder, our entire previous credit agreement is on SEDAR. It’s unredacted, it was posted in about April of 2017. The covenant for the debt-to-EBITDA which is the main one was 421. And it wasn't, it was meant to step down to 3.75 against the year.

And now, we will be posting our amendment shortly, but you will see that the allowable covenant is over five times. I've always been prudent and we like to have ample room, we don't ever get squeezed or get even anywhere near close to a covenant, we try and have at least a one turn room or near one turn room in it. So you will see that that you'll see the covenant step up and then you will see it gradually step down over the next couple of years.

Ben Isaacson

And the interest coverage?

Rohit Bhardwaj

The interest coverage goes from three to two and a quarter, and then slowly steps back up to three over the next couple of years.

Ben Isaacson

Great, thank you. My next question is on the sensitivity of your maintenance CapEx. If you’re not able to spend it. Can you talk about how low the reliability of the plants can go?

Mark Davis

No. I'm sorry, I don't mean to be. We're doing work as we can to actually make sure our plants stay reliable, there's. Most of our turnarounds, I believe are going to happen. And we're going to fix the most important things, we share the concern because we're concerned right is the more people you have onsite are the more potential spreaders of the virus and the extent that we can minimize that, we will but we still want to do the work. So I suspect most of our work is going to get done. Some of it might get pushed, but our concern is finding contractors.

Ben Isaacson

Got it. That's helpful. And then the last question is, if you could just bridge your outlook of stable caustic pricing for the remainder of the year roughly to your optimism, longer-term and kind of, is that going to be demand driven, I mean what are you looking for in that bridge from stability to more optimal?

Rohit Bhardwaj

So if you remember right is that, so ex-COVID is the general statement this caustic demand grows by GDP every year and there has been no new capacity announced, right. So the macro thesis of all the market experts has been that as demand continues to grow is supply demand gets tighter and tighter and pricing goes up and the pricing the caustic has to reach to justify reinvestment economics is hundreds of dollars above where caustic is currently selling for.

So, if you looked and frankly I don't have it in front of me. But if you looked on our website, I think in January of our latest business update is we actually show IHS is forecast, this was from January of actually price increases for the next -- expected for the next I think five years. And by memory, I think it was supposed to go up by $50 or something like that in 2021 and then maybe another $200 over the next number of years. So, looking at I’m cosmically discerning nodding at my statements. So a big generic statement is if you took that forecast from January and look because everyone needs to redo stuff from then is when the world stabilizes.

Again, there's arguably $300 million, you add $300 of price increase on caustic over 220,000 tons of production, that's kind of the carried out there.

Ben Isaacson

Okay, and then just a follow-up, just to come back to the debt covenants. Can you just tell me what the net debt-to-EBITDA covenant metric was at the end of the quarter, please?

Rohit Bhardwaj

Sure, we were at about 3.3 times.

Ben Isaacson

And that's an LTM?

Rohit Bhardwaj

Yes, it’s an LTM, yes. So I should point out one other thing is that most of our debt is in U.S. dollars. So on an LTM basis, lower Canadian dollar helps us. But when there's spikes in the exchange rate like they were at the end of Q1, our debt gets converted at the spot rate whereas EBITDA stays obviously at its historic rates.

So over time, that's beneficial. But our covenant actually went up in Q1 because the EBITDA didn't have the benefit of the low Canadian dollar whereas our debt took the entire hurt of the lower Canadian dollar.

Mark Davis

Yes on an LTM basis that actually hurts us, if it goes up suddenly when you get the full-year of a lower exchange rate that is beneficial for us.

Ben Isaacson

Understood, thank you very much. Appreciate it.

Mark Davis

Thank you.

And your next question comes from the line of David Newman of Desjardins. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, just a brief follow-up here on ultra-pure. So you didn't comment on the demand and pricing for ultra-pure in Q1. But what do we expect for the rest of the year, is it still strong like what we've seen in 2019?

Mark Davis

There is the ultimate that and look is if we want the next customer, we look at these things, the next possible upside for us is there's a whole bunch of again pressing the U.S. about wanting to onshore more chip makers. And some of you know is we have a large market share of actually ultra-pure acid and start onshoring more chip makers is we'd like to be their partners to provide them with extra ultra-pure acid they require. So should be this for rest of the year.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. And for specialty chemicals on the WSSC side. What do you expect for Sodium nitrite and KCL for the rest of the year? And we know that P2S5 is going to be impacted by that. But what about the other two?

Mark Davis

Of those guys should be pretty stable from where they were Rohit, I think.

Rohit Bhardwaj

Yes, I think sodium nitrite maybe down a little bit because some of it goes into automotive but it's such a small percentage that it probably go for flat.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much. That’s all for me.

Mark Davis

Thanks.

I have no further questions in the queue, I turn the call back to the presenters for any closing remarks.

Mark Davis

Good, well. Thank you all for joining us. For those of you that are interested as we’re having our virtual AGM on Friday, but I could assure you that we won't be seeing anything there that you haven't heard today. So feel free to join us and everyone stay healthy and well. And we’ll see you next quarter. Thanks.

And this concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.