Okta: The Risk-Reward Is More Favorable Than You Think

Looking out through to the management guidance timeline, we find the acceleration in FCF could far outpace revenue growth, translating into triple-digit stock price returns.

While the Okta management wants to anchor us to the rule of 40, we think the latent growth potential is much stronger.

The maker of access and identity control software has been witnessing strong sales momentum, with expectations of continued growth.

Okta (OKTA) is a play on the increasing need for access control in multi and hybrid cloud environments. The rally in SaaS companies has elevated Okta to expensive valuations, making one question as to the underlying strength in a company that expects to continue making losses. While on the surface, the stock price does look overvalued, digging deeper we find the stock also has the potential for triple-digit returns. The biggest risk with Okta is on execution, which has been spotless thus far. We analyze management expectations and then try to understand if a 30% growth company can be valued at a 30x P/S.

Business

Okta is a leader in the cloud-based online identity management, a set of tools used to allow access. The company has seen strong growth over the years, driven by technology, strong customer growth and retention, account growth and investment in sales. Okta’s technology is rated among the best, as analyzed by Gartner.

Source: Okta

Growth expectations in the current environment

Okta has seen strong demand due to the increase in remote access requirements, necessitating an additional layer of security. The further use cases that arise from the near ban of travel could lead to a rise in the customer lifetime value of Okta customers.

Another interesting metric is the sustained high retention rates. Per the 10K,

We calculate our Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate as of a period end by starting with the ACV from all customers as of twelve months prior to such period end, or Prior Period ACV. We then calculate the ACV from these same customers as of the current period end, or Current Period ACV. Current Period ACV includes any upsells and is net of contraction or churn over the trailing twelve months but excludes revenue from new customers in the current period. We then divide the total Current Period ACV by the total Prior Period ACV to arrive at our Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate.

Dollar based net retention rate

Source: Okta Analyst Day 2020

The durability of the retention rates bolsters Okta’s claim of growth in revenue per account.

Source: Okta filings, Author calculations

While the growth rate of average revenue per customer ("ARPC") had shown some recovery in 2020, the volume growth had fallen to 30% vs the average growth rate of 40% in the three years before 2020.

Source: Okta filings, Author calculations

Okta’s re-iteration of its fiscal 2021 guidance on its analyst day points towards further momentum in pricing, albeit at a slower rate given the law of large numbers and some demand having been pulled forward due to the current focus on remote working.

Source: Okta Analyst Day 2020

The notable point here is the management expectation of a 31-33% y/y revenue growth vs the 47% seen for 2020. The decline in growth is likely to be a function of a decrease in customer growth rates and possible moderation in ARPC growth rates. Even from a longer-term perspective, growth is expected to remain around that 30% mark.

Source: Okta Analyst Day 2020

That brings into question the elephant in the room: Okta’s stratospheric valuation

Valuation

Okta trades at a P/S of 30x, which while makes the PSG at one (assuming a revenue growth expectation of 30%) also leaves little room for any errors in execution. Thus far, the management has given limited reasons for doubting them. Therefore, the management’s forecast warrants further analysis to see where the company stands when it comes to execution and valuation.

As the first analysis, we consider the long-term targets laid out by the management across three scenarios. We then use the FCF estimates across all the scenarios to create a DCF and arrive at the following return expectations for the stock:

Bull 64.1% Base -15.2% Bear -48.4%

Source: Author model (management expectations)

The bull case refers to faster growth, base case refers to the current outlook and the bear case to the moderate growth scenarios, as outlined by the management.

Given that the market expects the best from the company, the bull case is what will satisfy the need for stock price growth. Since the management expects the incremental demand for Okta’s software due to the newer use cases and product launches to sustain profitability and dollar growth in accounts to drive operating leverage, we further dig in the financials to understand the business better.

The FCF per customer has been improving; however, at an FCF of $5k per customer, an enterprise value of $2.8 million per customer is quite a stretch.

Source: Okta filings, Author calculations

The ARPC of 75K versus the FCF per customer of 5k translates into an FCF margin of 6% (versus -2% last year).

Source: Okta filings, Author calculations

At this rate, Okta’s valuation from a P/FCF basis comes out to some 700x+.

Data by YCharts

A typical argument in favor of Okta (and similar companies) is the growth potential and thus the appropriate multiple as P/S and not P/FCF. Given that the management is focused on outperforming the rule of 40 (sum of revenue growth and free cash flow margin should be 40 or more for growth companies) and the expectations of continued revenue growth, it becomes imperative to understand the operating leverage in the business.

Source: Okta filings, Author calculations

Since the operating profit even on a non-GAAP level has been negative, and the management expects to continue investing in the business, the traditional definition of operating leverage may not apply to Okta.

“Yeah, you know, when we set the longer-term model back in October of 2018, the model you know, always assumed that our move to profitability would be more back-end loaded. And the reason for that is, you know, we do focus on growth and profitability, but we’re optimizing for growth.”

Source: Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Considering the management fascination with FCF and the fact that FCF is the only positive profit metric that the company has below the gross profit line, we define a metric: change in FCF/change in the number of customers (DFDC).

Source: Okta filings, Author calculations

Interestingly the DFDC appears to be moving faster than FCF per customer, implying that the operating leverage in the business does exist and the growth in DFDC shows that the earning per customer has also been growing, which has been flowing down to the FCF.

Source: Okta filings, Author calculations

Not only has the DFDC turned positive since 2018 but also has DFDC been mirroring the trend in ARPC.

Source: Okta filings, Author calculations

During its analyst day, the company showcased two specific examples of how newer use cases have led to incremental revenues.

Source: Okta Analyst Day 2020

Per the company, in addition to deepening its relationship with the customers, new use cases can lead to incremental revenues of anywhere between 3-5x of the use case. The growth in DFDC points towards incremental revenues entirely flowing down to the FCF level.

We thus change the focus of our analysis from the headline revenue growth and FCF margin to ARPC and DFDC. We explore a range of scenarios from strong volume and pricing growth to more moderate expectations.

Bull 150.3% Base -10.1% Bear -59.8%

Source: Author model (HWI expectations)

We have only considered the bull case, since here the upside versus what the management expectations of the bull case appear to be much higher.

Our estimates are more aggressive than that of the management’s, as evident in the revenue numbers.

Source: Author model

However, we do feel that at the claimed level of operating leverage, the management is possibly lowballing FCF expectations.

Source: Author model

As shown with the growth in DFDC, the stated management expectations of back-end loaded growth in profitability and the management’s land-and-expand strategy; we feel confident that our FCF margin outlook is not aggressive.

Risks to our thesis

Delivery: Okta trades at a rich multiple in anticipation of growth. In the past, many such companies have suffered growth issues on account of lead generation system weakness, salesforce re-alignment etc. If Okta suffers a setback on its sales delivery, the stock price could see a steep plunge. Per our estimates, in the worst case, the stock could shed almost 60% of its value.

Okta trades at a rich multiple in anticipation of growth. In the past, many such companies have suffered growth issues on account of lead generation system weakness, salesforce re-alignment etc. If Okta suffers a setback on its sales delivery, the stock price could see a steep plunge. Per our estimates, in the worst case, the stock could shed almost 60% of its value. Competition: The likes of Ping etc. have been in this market and do pose a competitive threat. However, Okta’s focus towards access management as a platform and the ensuing partnerships with large enterprise customers in multi-cloud environments is likely to diffuse the threat from competition.

The likes of Ping etc. have been in this market and do pose a competitive threat. However, Okta’s focus towards access management as a platform and the ensuing partnerships with large enterprise customers in multi-cloud environments is likely to diffuse the threat from competition. The impact from Covid-19: There are two schools of thought – one that expects customers will defer the decision to buy expensive software (Okta is typically the priciest amongst its peers) and others who think the impetus on remote working will be a significant positive for the likes of Okta. We believe Okta is more of a secular adoption story due to the transition towards cloud and the need for security. Thus, while the company could see an increase in its AR, we think it is unlikely to see a hiatus in revenue growth.

Conclusion

Okta is a play on increasing focus on security and access. The company has done well to grow its business over the years. This earnings call is likely to cement Okta’s position as a non-discretionary application technology company and thus lead to multiple expansion. The only major risk that we see is from execution issues. While competition from Ping has been highlighted at times, we note that Okta’s only enemy could be Okta’s failure to capitalizing the momentum the company has.

