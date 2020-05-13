Grid Spending Keeps The Lights On For Hubbell

Management's plans to boost operating margins (and improve working capital) through ongoing footprint shrinkage makes sense, but I'll be curious to see if Hubbell chooses automation or outsourcing.

I thought Hubbell (HUBB) was appropriately priced back in December, and the shares have since basically tracked the larger industrial group, with quasi-comparables like Eaton (ETN) and Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY) doing better and ABB (ABB) doing worse (I say quasi-comparables as these are large, diversified multi-industrials), while nVent (NVT) also performed worse.

Hubbell is an intriguing mix of good near-term opportunities and significant near-term challenges. I’m not bullish on the prospects for non-resi construction or oil/gas through 2022 (around 40% to 45% of the mix), but I am bullish on utility spending (35% of revenue) and the company’s leverage to potentially more V-shaped recoveries in short-cycle industrial and resi construction. The shares aren’t “can’t miss” cheap in my model, assuming long-term revenue and FCF growth in the low-to-mid single-digits, but they do look priced for high single-digit to low double-digit annualized returns that are better than most of what I see in the industrial sector now.

Strong Utility Results Drove A Slightly Better Result

Hubbell’s first quarter results were decidedly mixed; markets that were weak were notably weak, and strong markets were stronger than expected. All told, revenue was about 3% better than expected, and Hubbell beat on the operating line by about $0.02/share.

Revenue was up slightly in the quarter on an organic basis – well ahead of the roughly 4% contraction that the “average” industrial company has reported (with very few reporting growth). Hubbell also notably outperformed those aforementioned larger peers, with most of those companies reporting roughly mid-single-digit declines in their respective electrification/electrical products businesses. One-to-one comparisons aren’t really possible, but I believe Hubbell did better in no small part because of its leverage to strong utility spending, and it may have outpowered in data centers.

The Electrical business saw a 3% decline, with double-digit declines in commercial & industrial lighting, heavy industry, and oil/gas only partly offset by growth in residential lighting and certain markets like data center and renewables. The Utility business saw 5% growth, with the Power segment up double-digits (strong utility grid spending) and Aclara (metering) down mid-single-digits against a tough comp. While both segments outperformed, the outperformance was skewed toward Utility.

Gross margin improved about 50bp from the prior year, and Hubbell was one of the relatively few companies to show improvement here. Operating income was down 1%, though, with 10bp of margin contraction. On a segment level, Electrical profits were down 13%, a notable miss, while Utility was up 14% and beat comfortably.

Transitioning Into Some Big Unknowns

Like most companies, Hubbell management pulled guidance on the significant end-market uncertainties created by Covid-19. What the company said about April seemed broadly consistent with what most industrial companies have said (down 20% to 30%), with Hubbell management seeing a 20% decline in orders in April spread evenly across non-residential, industrial, and residential markets.

The second quarter is going to be bad, and management’s target of 30% decremental margin is just “okay” in the broader context (most companies are targeting 20% to 30% decrementals). Management is taking some temporary cost-reduction measures, but nothing terribly dramatic.

I expect double-digit declines for the second and third quarters of 2020, and probably declines into 2021. Considering how Hubbell’s end-markets shape up in the post-Covid-19 period is an interesting exercise, though.

Given commentary from peers/rivals like ABB and Eaton, not to mention the companies doing the investing, I believe utility grid investment spending will remain strong, and Hubbell management saw double-digit order growth this quarter. Between replacing outdated infrastructure, hardening the grid, automating the grid, adapting the grid for greater renewables, and so on, there’s plenty to do. I don’t see Hubbell as ideally-placed for grid automation and modernization trends, but they’re well-placed enough to participate.

Where I’m far more concerned is in the non-residential and energy markets. I believe the U.S. non-residential sector is likely to see a two-to-three-year decline/reset, and that’s going to be a significant headwind for Hubbell. While the company may be able to offset some of that with modernization / automation demand, I don’t see the company having a strong enough presence in areas like building controls, and I think lighting will remain a notable drag. With energy, I think it’ll take two to three years to sort out the mess, and that will undermine the electrical systems segment.

Resi housing and industrial are somewhat tougher calls for me, but I do expect more V-shaped recoveries in many short-cycle industrial markets, and I think Hubbell can capture business tied to automation-enabling electrification as well, perhaps, as some business from manufacturing reshoring – I’m not a big believer in reshoring, but if it happens, it should create demand for Hubbell. With resi housing, I’m not really looking for a V-shaped recovery, but I do think the market will rebound.

The Outlook

I found management’s guidance at its March Investor Day to be coherent and achievable, although I think the 2% to 3% organic revenue growth target is going to be tough now given the hits to non-resi construction and oil/gas. I do agree with the company that electrical distribution automation is a major potential opportunity, though I’m not convinced Hubbell is optimally-placed (they’ll participate, but I don’t think they “win”).

I also found management’s margin targets to be credible, although I think less revenue growth and operating leverage is more likely now. Management’s plan to shrink its footprint makes sense to me, and it should improve margins and working capital. I’ll be curious if management ultimately automates more of its production lines or outsources more of its manufacturing.

Ongoing investments in small-scale M&A make sense as well. Where I disagree with management is their apparent view of the lighting business as core. I think the company and its shareholders would be better off exiting this business, and I believe it is more likely to be a source of disappointment than upside. I don’t see Hubbell as a particularly appealing M&A candidate for its peers, but it could have some appeal for a larger company looking to add a new vertical.

Given Hubbell’s leverage to non-resi construction and oil/gas, I’m expecting a more stretched-out recovery here than for industrials more leveraged to short-cycle end-markets, but leverage to markets like utilities will definitely help. I’m expecting around 2% to 3% growth between 2019 and 2024, more weighted toward 2023/2024, and longer-term growth in the area of 3%. I do see the company improving its margins and working capital management, driving FCF margins toward the “low-to-mid” teens and boosting FCF growth to the mid-single-digits.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA, I believe Hubbell is priced for a high single-digit to low double-digit annualized return. That’s pretty good on a relative basis, and enough to make the shares worth consideration.

