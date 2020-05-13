April Employment Update: Model Signaling Ongoing Recession

Equities remain unattractive while the economy is in recession. There are no indications yet as to when the recession will end.

The loss in nonfarm payroll of 20.5 million was slightly better than the consensus forecast of a loss of 22.0 million.

Economic Composite

I updated my economic composite to reflect the release of the U.S. Labor Department's employment report on Friday, May 8. The report showed a decline in nonfarm employment of 20.5 million in April. The number was slightly better than the consensus estimate of a loss of 22.0 million. Preliminary numbers for the previous two months were revised downward slightly.

Temp employment in April fell 842,000 from the previous month. On a year-over-year basis, temps fell 33%. Preliminary numbers for the previous two months were also revised downward slightly. The decrease was unprecedented. As a comparison, the weakest month for temps during the last recession was a decline of 120,000 jobs in November, 2008.

In fact, though, temps were weak earlier this year, pre-pandemic, declining 3% year over year in January and February. They’d been roughly flat since the middle of last year. The data suggests an economic slowdown was underway before restrictions to halt the spread of COVID-19 were imposed. Yield curve inversions tend to precede recessions, and I find it implausible that the yield curve inverted in the summer of 2019 because the bond market was predicting an economy-wrecking pandemic in early 2020. In truth, there was a slowdown coming before COVID-19 made the economic situation even worse.

What does the future hold? Before the last recession, temp employment peaked at 2.66 mm in August 2006. Three years later, it bottomed at 1.75 million. From peak to trough, the number of temps fell 910,000, for a decline of 34%. The most recent peak for temps was 3.05 million in November 2018. That number has already fallen 33% to 1.01 million. If the previous pattern holds, this would suggest most of the damage has already been done.

In the near term, I’m estimating comparatively light losses for temps, with a bottom in temp employment coming sometime this summer. Still, the effect is decidedly negative economic composite scores through the rest of the year, at around -35.0. Assuming employers start hiring temps at a moderate pace beginning in the second half, the economic composite score would swing positive in the first half of 2021.

With the release of first-quarter GDP in late April, I’m set to add a new recession bar to my charts (Figures 1 and 3 below). According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, March-quarter GDP fell 4.8%. Given the coronavirus lockdown, second-quarter GDP is also likely to be down, which would meet the definition of a recession as two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth. Readers will recall that the economic composite started warning on the economic outlook in the middle of last year. Thus, the model called the current downturn. In fact, it and an earlier iteration that I was using as far back as 2010 went almost 10 years without generating a Type I or Type II error in forecasting a recession. This can be seen in Figure 1 in the nearly 10-year span between the dashed vertical lines at March 2010 and October 2019.

Not only that, but the model called out as buying opportunities periods when the market was, mistakenly, pricing in a slowdown. The most recent of these was the market correction of late 2018 and early 2019 -- as I outlined in my December and January reports.

The next Employment Situation report is scheduled to be released on Friday, June 5. I expect to provide an update to the economic composite shortly after the report comes out.

Figure 1 below shows the actual monthly values of the economic composite from 1991 through the present and the estimated values through the middle of 2020. In general, the composite remains positive during periods of economic expansion and turns negative during periods of recession. The vertical dashed lines mark the inflection points when the economy is poised to enter recession or has safely exited recession. It typically takes three consecutive months of a change in sign (from positive to negative and vice versa) to confirm a change in outlook.

Valuation Composite

My composite of publicly available forward P/E estimates puts the current forward P/E on the S&P of 2,930 (Monday, May 11 close) at 17.8. With the model signaling recession, I think this is overvalued.

Investors seem to be counting on a quick recovery from the COVID-19 shutdown. In fact, the current P/E is near January and February levels, before the pandemic hit. I think there are still too many uncertainties to justify the current valuation. The market seems to have gotten ahead of itself.

Investors ought to wait for a sustained pick-up in the trend in temp employment, which would indicate that business fundamentals are improving, before committing to equities.

A five-year chart of the valuation composite and the S&P 500 is below. The market has rallied more than 30% from its March low.

Track Record

The model’s historical record is depicted in the chart below. The economic composite predicted the beginning and end of the 2000 recession and the 2008 recession. It also predicted the end of the early 1990s recession. Some of the data series used in the composite did not exist before 1990 - hence the start of the track record at that time.

In the two historical Overweight periods, the S&P rose 13% and 14% on an annualized basis. In the two historical Underweight periods, the S&P fell 18% and 9% on an annualized basis.

In my March 7 report, I closed out the most recent Overweight period, which ran from the end of March 2010 through the end of October 2019. In that time, the S&P returned nearly 11% annually.

Since the end of October, the S&P has fallen 4%.

Methodology

For a full discussion of the Chartwell method, I refer readers to a description of the process in my April 2017 employment update (under the heading “Methodology”).

