Quantum Could Profit From New Mass Surveillance Programs

An activist investor recently bought a significant stake in Quantum Corp. (NASDAQ:QMCO). Soros, Starboard Value, and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) also bought shares in the last two, three years. In my opinion, the company trades very undervalued and runs a promising business model, which may profit from the increase in mass surveillance. While the company has some debt, it expects positive 2020 FCF and 2020 EBITDA.

The Opportunities For Quantum Corporation

Like most individuals, I am concerned about the fact that governments all over the world are increasing their surveillance programs. Let's state it clearly; mass surveillance may help governments reduce the impact of coronavirus. According to trusted sources, China has increased its video monitoring. In my view, other countries will also follow suit:

Complaining about the "new normal" situation is not the only thing we can do. We can also try to benefit from it. Among the corporations that may make money from surveillance programs, I identified Quantum Corporation.

Founded in 1980, Quantum Corporation offers storage of video-like data. Quantum's customers are able to record digital data, preserve and save it for a long period of time. After having experience of protecting data for more than 40 years, Quantum has, in my view, sufficient know-how and business contacts to become a winner in the next four to five years:

In February 2020, Quantum released an IR presentation noting that surveillance could bring large growth rates with low margins. The presentation was prepared before the coronavirus crisis. Hence, in my opinion, currently, the company may expect additional growth rate:

I assume that the company will see a significant amount of sales in the next few years. But I had not received any confirmation from Quantum. In the last commentary, the company communicated a small decrease in quarterly sales due to the impact of the uncertainties associated with the coronavirus. However, Quantum did not explain whether new mass surveillance programs could drive sales up in the next few years. With that, the amount of shares acquired by insiders in March and April is very impressive. Many smart individuals are acquiring large stakes. I wonder whether they agree with my assumption:

Expectations Before The Coronavirus Hit

In the worst case scenario, Quantum may not make a significant amount of money from new mass surveillance programs. Having said that, notice that, two months ago, Quantum Corp. expected impressive EBITDA growth as well as recurring services and software sales. Hence, I don't believe that the company will suffer that much from the new crisis. It appears to own contracts, which bring recurring cash:

Investors most likely appreciated the guidance given in January. Along with the elimination of $70 million from expenses, sales guidance was of $405-415 million. Fiscal Q4 sales guidance was $90-100 million. However, in a new note given in April, Quantum communicated that its Q4 guidance was now worth $87 million. With this figure, I would expect the company's 2020 sales to be close to $400 million with an EBITDA of $45 million:

Quantum Corp. also expected 2020 FCF to be positive and equal to $20 million. If we assume EBITDA of $45 million and deduce interest payments of $22 million, capital expenditures, and other items, I obtain an FCF of $15 million. I am not a fan of the company's interest payments. However, Quantum has sufficient FCF to pay them. At the moment, I am not concerned about the current level of debt:

Investors Need To Know About The Total Amount Of Debt

Undoubtedly, investors will dislike Quantum's balance sheet. As of December 31, 2019, cash was equal to only $7.5 million, and the asset/liability ratio was below one. Very conservative investors may pass on this stock. If they don't believe in the sales growth from surveillance programs, they may pass on the stock. See the asset side in the image below:

Investors need to review the total amount of debt carefully. As of December 31, 2019, the company reported total debt of $154 million and operating lease liabilities of $10 million. In my opinion, in 2020 and 2021, Quantum will have to negotiate its debt. However, I expect that lenders will offer good financing terms, because, in the next five years, sales growth will most likely continue.

Notice that, in 2019, Quantum Corp. reported accrued restructuring charges. The company reduced its operating expenses by $60 million, and cost of sales declined by $10 million. Quantum Corp. is working very hard to improve its bottom line. It is very positive. The company is not only operating in a growing market. The management is also working towards debt reduction and EBITDA enhancement.

Global Video Storage Market Will Grow At 18.1% y/y

As mentioned earlier, Quantum Corp. is operating in a growing market. According to Research and Markets, the company's target market will grow to $17.5 billion by 2024; CAGR of 18.1%. Quantum's revenue growth was close to zero in the past, but I would expect the company's revenue to increase in the future. If the target market increases at that rate, the company will most likely enjoy revenue growth too:

The company operated in a competitive market. It is also subject to rapid technological changes, and some competitors are larger than Quantum. Well-known players are NetApp, Inc. (NTAP), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), and Dell (DELL). I am not worried about the activities of competitors. Quantum Corp. has operated for many years and has more than 800 employees. In my opinion, if the company was successfully competing in this market in the past, Quantum will most likely do it in the future.

Quantum Corp. Is Very Cheap At 6.7x

Taking into account a market capitalization of $158 million, debt of $154 million, and cash of $7.5 million, I get an enterprise value of $304 million. If we assume 2020 EBITDA of $45 million, the EV/2020 EBITDA is 6.7x. It is very cheap. As shown in the image below, competitors trade at approximately 6.4x-14x EBITDA. The average ratio is at 12x, and the median is at 9x.

Among the different competitors of Quantum Corp., Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) and Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) focus on offering storage technology. Thus, comparing Quantum with WDC and STX makes sense. Other competitors like NTAP and IBM operate in many markets different from that of Quantum.

WDC and STX trade at 8.7x-14.75x EBITDA with an EBITDA margin of 8%-17%. Quantum Corp. expects to have 2020 EBITDA margin of approximately 11%. Note that I am assuming 2020 sales of $400 million and EBITDA of $45 million. With these figures, I believe that Quantum's EV/EBITDA ratio is too cheap at 6.7x. In my view, the company's EBITDA margin is enough to trade at 11x.

An Activist, Soros, Starboard Value, And BlackRock Bought Shares

Right now, Quantum Corp. is an interesting stock to be reviewed closely. Quantum appears to be the target of an activist investor, B. Riley, which acquired 21.44% stake in the company:

The stake acquired by B. Riley is quite significant. Clearly, this activist really believes that the company is undervalued. B. Riley did not say in the SEC filing that it could push for the sale of Quantum. However, it may find any other method to push the company to increase shareholders' value. In my opinion, the 13-D could represent a fantastic catalyst for the stock. Keep also in mind that the activist filed, in the past, a 13-G noting 11% stake. Then, a few months ago, they decided to file a 13-D. They know the company well as they have followed its moves for many months.

Now, Quantum is a small company. However, it used to be very large and had well-known shareholders. Many investors don't like small caps, thus I want to note here some of these shareholders. Legendary investor Soros bought shares. There are also Starboard value, which also filed a 13-D, and BlackRock. In my view, if these smart money managers bought shares of Quantum, retail investors will most likely take a look at its business model.

Quantum Is Not Risk-Free

Investors need to understand clearly that Quantum is not risk-free. First of all, in 2018, the company had to pay damages material for misrepresentations and omissions in its 2017 financial information. The company had to pay only $8.2 million, but it does not look good at all. Some investors may wonder whether it will not happen again in the future:

"The Class Action plaintiffs sought unspecified damages for certain alleged material misrepresentations and omissions made by the Company in connection with its financial statements for fiscal year 2017. On September 25, 2018, the Court granted permission to plaintiffs in the action to file an Amended Consolidated Complaint. Before the plaintiffs filed their amended consolidated complaint, the parties met with a mediator to discuss a potential settlement of the case. On February 20, 2019, the parties reached a settlement in principle; under the terms of the settlement, the Company agreed to pay $8.2 million to plaintiffs. The amount includes all of plaintiffs' attorneys' fees, and the full amount was paid by the Company's directors and officers liability insurance carriers during the three months ended September 30. 2019." Source: 10-Q

The current amount of debt is significant. In my view, lenders will give additional financing to the company. Keep in mind that the company's target market is increasing. With that, the debt continues to be a risk:

"We have significant indebtedness, which imposes upon us debt service obligations, and our credit facility contains various operating and financial covenants that limit our discretion in the operation of our business. If we are unable to generate sufficient cash flows from operations and overall results of operations to meet these debt obligations or remain in compliance with the covenants, our business, financial condition and results of operations could be materially and adversely affected." Source: 10-k

Conclusion

Currently trading with a market capitalization of less than $175 million, Quantum's market capitalization was, in the past, equal to $2 billion, and even $3 billion. Well-known funds like Soros or Starboard Value started buying shares from 2017 and 2018. Very recently, an activist investor also bought a significant stake. The company trades very undervalued as compared to peers, and the target market is expected to grow. Bearing all this in mind, in my opinion, Quantum Corp. represents an interesting hidden gem.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in QMCO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.