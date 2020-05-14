Tailor Your Trade Strategy To Your Oil Price Target Using BNO

This article is primarily written for those who have already decided they are long on oil and are currently holding shares of the United States Brent Oil Fund LP (BNO), an exchange traded fund (ETF) which owns Brent crude oil futures. If you are new to the stock and bought it when you heard about negative oil prices, then the information here will help you choose a price target and timeline for your oil prediction and also choose a trading strategy for BNO. For those already familiar, I go on to predict how I think contango rates will change in the future and I do the math to show how my contango projection and fund expenses should impact BNO’s price appreciation. Finally, I discuss how the high implied volatility makes selling covered calls on the BNO shares you already own an attractive prospect even for strong bulls who typically wouldn't sell the upside.

Futures:

Futures are contracts to buy or sell something in the future at a specific date and time at the future market price. For Brent Oil, there are contracts for every month for the next seven years. The Brent futures are cash settled which means unlike the WTI futures, no one is actually trading oil, just contracts based on the future value of an oil price index calculated by the Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE).

Brent Futures & BNO’s Position:

United States Brent Oil Fund LP (BNO) is an exchange traded security that directly owns cash settled Brent Oil futures based on ICE’s Brent oil index. Quoting ICE’s website,

The ICE Brent Index represents the average price of trading in the prevailing North Sea ‘cash’ or forward market in the relevant delivery month as reported and confirmed by industry media. Only published full cargo size (currently 600,000 barrels) trades and assessments are taken into consideration in the calculation. The ICE Brent Index is published by ICE Futures Europe on the day after expiry of the front month ICE Brent futures contract and used by the Exchange as the final cash settlement price.

Further detailed information about the index can be found here.

BNO maintains a position in the front month contract, rolling it into the next month about two weeks before the front month contracts expire. The front month contract is actually for two months in the future. For example, currently, as I write this article on May 10, 2020, the front month Brent future is for oil delivered in July, trading in these futures will end on May 28th, 2020, and BNO will roll it’s position from July to August futures throughout the dates of May 15-20, 2020. Importantly, this means owning BNO is not the same as a long term buy and hold oil play since it owns only short-dated oil.

BNO’s fees/expenses and Interest:

Beyond the price of oil, fees, expenses and interest all have important consequences for the fund’s returns. The oil futures BNO buys are not like shares of stock where it has to pay for the futures in cash in full at the time of purchase. Instead it can keep the cash it would have spent in a savings account accruing interest with the promise to pay that cash if the future decreases in value by the time of expiration and final settlement. This means essentially every dollar invested in BNO is simultaneously earning their bank’s cash interest rate, but also of course increasing or decreasing in value based on whether the future owned has net increased or decreased in value since the purchase of the oil future was made. Because of the economic policy of the federal reserve, returns on cash savings have recently tanked and BNO is currently only getting 0.33% yearly returns on their cash, significantly lower than previously.

USCF has a monthly charge equal to 1/12th of 0.75% of the average ETF asset value for that month. However, they voluntarily reimburse some of that back to the fund to help subsidize any trading, brokerage and similar fees in excess of 0.15% annually, so the net effect is a 0.9% decrease in net asset value every year.

Contango:

Contango simply means that contracts dated further in the future are priced higher than those nearer to the present date. As of settlement on Friday May 8th, 2020, the July contract which BNO currently owns is priced at $30.97 a barrel, whereas the August contract has a price $1.11 higher at $32.08. This represents a 3.6% loss of value with every roll forward into the next contract. Starting this week, Friday May 15, BNO will begin to roll their July contracts into August, meaning there isn’t much time left for the contango rate to change and BNO will likely lose that 3.6% in potential gains in the August contract even as the price of oil continues to increase.

Position Size, Sitting Duck, And Bid/Ask Spread Loss:

BNO represents a significant fraction of the trading in Brent crude futures. As of May 11, 2020, BNO owns 10,892 July futures. Today, the total volume of July futures traded was approximately 300,000 and the volume of August futures is about 150,000. This means starting later this week BNO will start selling approximately 3.5% of the daily volume’s worth of Brent futures while simultaneously buying approximately 7% worth of the daily volume of August futures. Even though it spreads this selling and buying over the course of a full week, they still represent a significant enough portion of the selling/buying activity to affect prices adversely against them.

Second, every market participant knows exactly what the trade will be and exactly when BNO will execute it since they announce it ahead of time. This makes the trade a sitting duck to be taken advantage of by more active participants. And a final cost they’ll bear is the bid ask spread. I don’t actually have any data for this, but if we assume the bid ask spread for each contract is one cent, then the cost to the ETF is about a tenth of a percent with each roll, or about 0.8% annually.

So how much is lost two these three factors together? Surprisingly, according to a recent study, the results are largely negligible. Bessembinder et. al. (2014) show there is actually increased market liquidity on known roll dates, and that the market is quite resilient. In total, they measure about a 1% loss annually for ETFs like BNO due to these publicly announced, well known rolls between contracts that represent a large fraction of market volume.

My Contango and Oil Price Predictions:

While the presence of contango in the term structure is just as unpredictable as the price of oil itself, I will make predictions about both. I believe the main downside risks for oil are a non-rebounding economy and cheating amongst OPEC+ members. I’m not qualified to make predictions about either of these, but as far as I can tell from the rally in both stocks and oil price, the market anticipates neither of these being a problem for long-term oil prices.

Instead I think Brent oil prices will increase to around $35/barrel over the coming months, and reach about $40/barrel by the end of the year. More importantly for BNO, I think the contango roll costs will continue decreasing. Since what I’m predicting will have been peak chaos with WTI prices going negative, there has been a consistent trend for decreasing contango in the Brent term structure even on days when oil price drops. Today for example, Monday May 11, 2020, even though the July future has lost $1.12 today, the August future has lost $1.21

Thus my prediction for contango is that will remain 3.5% for the roll this week from July to August, but next month when BNO rolls August to September, I think it will only be 1.5% and by the month after that I expect it to be as little as 0.75% where I predict it will remain for the rest of the year.

Predicting BNO’s Performance:

The significant decrease on cash yields means the fund will lose 1-2% more annually than it did last year. If my contango prediction of 0.75% per month is accurate as well as my prediction of a 3.5% rate for this month and 1.5% next month, then that means BNO will lose another 12.5% annually over the next year. The charts below show my 3-month, 6-month, and 12-month BNO price target based on a given predicted oil price. Depending on your oil price target, you can make your BNO target. The starting assumptions are that currently BNO is priced around $8 a share exactly when Brent Oil is at $30/barrel which is within rounding of the truth.

Time Now 3 Months 3 Months 3 Months 3 Months 3 Months Brent Price Target 30 25 30 35 40 45 BNO Price Target 8 6.2 7.5 8.9 10.2 11.5 Time Now 6 Months 6 Months 6 Months 6 Months 6 Months Brent Price Target 30 25 30 35 40 45 BNO Price Target 8 6 7.3 8.7 10 11.3 Time Now 12 Months 12 Months 12 Months 12 Months 12 Months Brent Price Target 30 25 30 35 40 45 BNO Price Target 8 5.6 7 8.3 9.6 11

Suggested BNO Trading Strategy Using Options:

I think the implied volatility for oil is too high. While I think oil will have wild swings down and up throughout the months, I do not expect the fundamentals of the coronavirus depression or the OPEC+ production cuts to change very much meaning over the long term I don’t expect USO to rise by very much. Because I do expect some wild swings over the intervening months, I would say if you currently do not own BNO, wait for a wild swing to enter a position. Otherwise if you already own BNO, I think you should sell call options on your position. I’m pretty sure at some point after you sell the calls a wild swing up will make you wish you had waited to sell them, but I don’t think we can predict or rely on that, and I still think selling a short-term call option now presents a better risk to reward opportunity. This is because the calls are richly priced, and even if Brent achieves a price target of $35/barrel over the next month, or achieves a price of $40/barrel over the coming months, BNO would barely rise above its current price more than you can guarantee getting now by selling a short-dated call option. And even though you’d only lose a very small amount on selling the calls compared to just owning the stock if the stock does rise, you’re making a lot if oil stays flat for the next month and protect yourself with some taking some profits now if the price does decrease.

To give an example of a great idea. As of 1:40 pm May 11, 2020 as I write this, you can sell a May 15 dated call option at a strike of 8 for $0.35. Considering that BNO’s post-crisis high was only 8.33 on May 7th, selling the call is more profitable than a pure buy and hold of BNO as long as oil prices don’t achieve new highs by Friday. I think this idea has potential since no serious new information about coronavirus or OPEC+oil cuts should come out between now and Friday. But even better, if there is a wild up swing in BNO, it shouldn’t be much higher than 8.35, and you can guarantee the 35 cents by selling the call, so if I hadn’t already sold a call at 8 last week expiring in June for $1.10, I would be selling the May 8 call for 35 cents right now.

Concluding, if you have a lower oil price target than 30, it’s probably best to just sell your BNO shares, I think the options prices are too high to buy puts in order to profit from a decreasing oil price. Likewise, even if you expect the price of oil to increase to $35 or $40 a barrel over the next few months, I’d still strongly consider selling an at the money call at a strike of 8 simply because when Brent rises to $35 or $40 a barrel over the near term, BNO doesn’t rise by much more above $8 than what you can already make by selling a call. Of course if you are expecting a massive upward swing in oil price over the coming months, then as always, selling a call is a bad idea, even with the massive implied volatility premium. Just wait for the massive upward swing and then sell the call option. While you’re waiting, you should definitely consider selling some cash covered puts.

Conclusion:

In this article, I explained for all you beginners out there with first time oil positions all of the factors affecting the price appreciation of BNO and gave my own projections for oil price and contango. For those of you familiar already, please comment if you think my future contango projections are messed up as I’d love to hear your perspective as would the article readers I’m sure. Hopefully you find it all helpful having a conversion between Brent oil expectations and the resultant BNO price change. And I think the main takeaway from this article should be for all you strong bulls out there, I still think you should sell the upside with a covered call, it’s hard to imagine oil skyrocketing high enough quickly enough to make selling calls unprofitable compared to not selling them. If you’re bearish though, just exit BNO and have no position in it. The annual guaranteed (if my projections are accurate) 13% yearly decline from contango and BNO fees isn’t enough to justify the high premiums you’d need to pay to buy puts, though short selling the shares directly could work better.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: One of my clients is long BNO but has sold call options at a ratio of 2 calls on ~260 shares. I expect to shift this around in the future.