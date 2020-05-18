The Active Gold Rush Is Over, And FactSet Is Stuck With The Shovels

The company took sales guidance down in March, but not EPS guidance. This could change if COVID stays around for much longer.

“During the gold rush it’s a good time to be in the pick and shovel business”

-Mark Twain

I have a soft spot for history – there are few topics more fascinating to me than learning about the many turning points in American economic & financial history. The California Gold Rush of 1849 is one of those turning points – thousands of prospective gold miners traveled west in search of riches, more than 750,000 lbs of gold was discovered in the ensuing years, and the mass-migration helped expedite California’s entry to the Union amid rising political and cultural tensions leading up to the Civil War.

People took advantage of the gold rush in multiple ways, prompting the above famous quote from Mark Twain; while many miners became rich discovering gold, others grew profitable businesses supporting the miners in their search for treasure, like selling shovels, land and other needed tools for exploration and mining.

In today’s markets, I like to think of Factset as a modern day shovel business. FDS is a market data & analytics provider to the asset management and broader financial services industry (the “49ers” of our time), serving over 5,500 clients and 128,000 users globally as of February 2020. Factset operates a subscription business model with annual subscription value (NASDAQ:ASV) of ~$1.5 billion, split among 4 distinct product groups:

Research (43% of ASV): Factset’s core business revolves around collecting, consolidating, and distributing valuable financial data from over 1,000 sources through its platform, allowing customers to discover and act on trading & investing opportunities. Client mix skews towards the buy side as those with actively-focused funds and AUM rely more on market data to pursue alpha (more on this later):

Analytics (35% of ASV): Factset also provides middle and back-office solutions for portfolio managers, including advanced portfolio analytics, risk management services, and integrated order execution. FDS management describes this business as simply reducing the busy-work & low-complexity tasks a PM and trader need to focus on throughout the trading day, allowing funds to give more time to investing strategy and the more complex aspects of portfolio management.

Content and Tech Solutions (NYSE:CTS) (11% of ASV): This segment comprises Factsets’ growing feeds services, allowing customers to receive data in custom formats tailored to their trading & investing strategies. As more institutional traders adopt algorithmic trading and automate more of their business, Factset’s API feeds allow these clients to integrate data into their strategies with much greater speed and efficiency.

Wealth (10% of ASV): In addition to the products above built for the institutional asset management industry, Factset has also tailored its market data & portfolio analytics products for the wealth advisory industry. As competition in this business heats up, wealth managers are increasingly looking to advanced analytics & automation to pitch a better value proposition to clients and add efficiency to their operations.

Below shows the ASV growth rates for Factset’s 4 product groups over the last few years – Research’s slow growth boosted by the other segments:

The Active Gold Rush of 2008 – 2019 Is Over

Factset’s unique product combinations and growing salesforce has allowed it to capitalize on an buy side gold rush since the financial crisis – as more funds embraced technology change and demand for market data and automation increased, Factset was able to sell more and more shovels to eager gold miners. More shovel sales meant strong financial performance - EPS grew by ~12% annually since 2008:

Then, during fiscal Q4 2019 earnings, Factset guided to flat EPS growth in fiscal 2020, along with shrinking margins and a higher tax rate, bucking the trend of the last decade and halting bullish sentiment dead in its tracks.

Why the disappointing guidance? Management highlighted a difficult operating environment among its customer base and a greater focus on cost-cutting, including market data spend. Factset’s active management clients are starting to see wide-ranging pressure from the passive investing boom, and are being forced to cut expenses to stay successful. Below is a chart from S&P Global showing just how intense the active management outflows have been:

The above chart has a rather straightforward impact for Factset – if there are less active funds and AUM in the marketplace today, Factset’s addressable market shrinks. Because passive funds follow a pre-defined set of rules and index to external benchmarks, there is no need to search for investment opportunities and execute complex trades every day, reducing the attractiveness of Factset’s offerings. Factset even calls this risk out in its 10-K:

"The predominant investment strategy today is still active investing, which attempts to outperform the market. The main advantage of active management is the expectation that the investment managers will be able to outperform market indices. They make informed investment decisions based on their experiences, insights, knowledge and ability to identify opportunities that can translate into superior performance. The main advantage of passive investing is that it closely matches the performance of market indices. Passive investing requires little decision-making by investment managers and low operating costs which result in lower fees for the investor. A continued shift to passive investing, resulting in an increased outflow to passively managed index funds, could reduce demand for the services of active investment managers and consequently, the demand of our clients for our services."

All signs point to this active-to-passive risk clearly playing out over the last few years, with expectations that it will continue to play out – if not accelerate – in the future.

And Then Came COVID-19

The above says it all – Factset revealed a 2020 slowdown to the market amid the passive boom and cost-cutting among buy side clients, before COVID-19 hit. Fast-forward to Factset’s quarter ending February 2020, and management had additional commentary around changes to the outlook as a result of the virus:

“As we look forward, uncertainty surrounding the magnitude, duration and overall economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic makes it challenging to assess the potential effect on our ASV growth, both in the second half of the year and further into 2021… It is possible that the negative effect of these factors could present a significant headwind on our ability to realize our strong ASV pipeline in this fiscal year ending in August.”

Along with this new language warning investors about the rest of 2020 and 2021, the company also lowered its guidance for ASV growth in 2020, from $65M - $85M of growth (~5% growth at the midpoint) down to $50M - $75M of growth (~4% growth at the midpoint).

What’s interesting to me about this guidance change is the company did not lower overall revenue guidance, despite the forecasted slowdown in ASV. While Factset does have a recurring, subscription-based model that protects against wild short-term swings in revenue, there is a direct relationship between ASV growth and revenue growth over time. This leads me to believe there is a heightened chance the company comes in at the lower end of its revenue guidance or misses it altogether, and if expenses aren’t cut in tandem with revenue, EPS ranges could be impacted as well. The buy side environment has not improved amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and global deflationary pressures almost certainly equate to continued cost-cutting measures enacted by these funds, hurting Factset further.

The News Is Not All Bad

While I believe a compelling bearish (or at least anti-bullish) thesis exists for Factset today, there are factors that could cause the story to improve. One such factor is the “V-shaped recovery” many are betting on and hoping for; if the economy snaps back once coronavirus is behind us, buy side investment spending should see some recovery as well, meaning Factset sales will improve with it. There are also increasingly louder rumblings of a “passive bubble” in stocks, with markets being pushed higher by 401Ks and index funds that hold close to 0% cash and buy stocks with new inflows no matter the price or valuation. If the passive-investing craze reverses itself or changes in the future, Factset could capitalize on a new buy side gold rush in the coming years as active management rebounds in popularity.

However, I don’t think these events are likely to happen in the near future, if at all. COVID-19 is sure to hang over the markets & economy at least through 2020, and passive investing inflows are showing no sign of slowing down anytime soon.

Conclusion

When taking all the data points above into account, it becomes increasingly difficult for a bullish Factset thesis to pass muster. The company is benefitting from increased demand for market data & automation, but those benefits are being overshadowed by massive transition into passive investing and coronavirus-induced cost cutting by many of its buy & sell side clients. At the end of 2019, FDS guided to flat EPS growth in 2020, but did not adjust this down further even after taking ASV guidance down in March. If coronavirus keeps the global economy locked down through Q2 and into Q3, I think this guidance could come down further, and we could see more pressure on the stock. Factset is currently trading at ~28x 2020’s EPS estimate of $10 per share, which I think is too high a multiple for 0% growth in earnings this year. I think money would be better served elsewhere at this time, or in cash waiting for better opportunities.

