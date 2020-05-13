MaxLinear Looks More Interesting As It Refocuses On An Area Of Strength

I view the Intel deal as reducing MaxLinear's bull-case growth and margins, but limiting the downside in the bear-case scenario; ultimately adding value with a slower-growing, but more predictable business.

MaxLinear has seen weaker-than-expected performance from its Infrastructure business; all the more glaring in the light of Inphi's strong data center/PAM4 growth recently.

I had mixed feelings on MaxLinear (MXL) back in December, with most of my concerns involving valuation and the company’s real competitive position in PAM4 relative to Inphi (IPHI) and Broadcom (AVGO), and the shares haven’t had a great run since then, lagging the SOX index by more than 20%, trailing Broadcom slightly, and getting left in the dust by the runaway train that is Inphi these days.

Now MaxLinear’s situation is a little different, with the upcoming acquisition of Intel’s (INTC) Home Gateway business reducing some of the execution risk I saw, but also limiting upside from data center and 5G exposure.

I don’t love this business, but it does screen as one of the cheaper names that I follow. Moreover, I’ve seen more than a few smaller semiconductor companies do well by focusing on slower-growing markets that larger competitors have largely abandoned. All in all, then, while I have some concerns about the ongoing underperformance in Infrastructure and Industrial here, I think there’s enough undervaluation to be worth a look.

Decidedly Mixed Results In Q1

MaxLinear’s first quarter came in a little light of sell-side expectations, and well below initial guidance, and the results were quite a bit weaker than what many larger chip companies have reported.

Revenue declined 27% from the prior year and 11% from the prior quarter, with only one of the three businesses growing. Connected Home was the one grower, with 7% qoq growth (and a 26% yoy decline) that beat expectations. Infrastructure revenue declined 21% yoy and 14% qoq, while Industrial/Multi-Market declined a surprising 35% yoy and 37% qoq. Given the lack of reporting detail, it’s tough to reconcile MaxLinear’s Industrial segment performance to peers/comps, especially the giant analog companies, but this was a really weak result either way.

Gross margin held up surprisingly well, though, and this is where I’d argue the Connected Home business is still unfairly maligned. Gross margin rose 30bp on a yoy basis and fell 80bp qoq, with gross margin coming in in-line with management’s initial guidance despite a much lower than anticipated revenue number. Operating income, though, was down sharply (down 56% yoy and down 48% qoq), with margin contracting from the low 20%’s to the low teens.

Infrastructure Still Looking Uncertain

Key to the MaxLinear bull argument for some time has been the company’s leverage to data center interconnect – specifically 100G and 400G PAM4 products. Management made some cautious commentary about Covid-19 possibly pushing out the expected ramp of 400G PAM4 (initially expected in Q2/Q3), but also noted some expanding design wins with its 100G PAM4 products.

I remain unconvinced that MaxLinear will be more than a small second-source player in the 100G/400G opportunity, and I’d note that Inphi reported better than 36% qoq growth (closer to 20% organic) in the first quarter, with data center (including PAM4) growing at a double-digit rate. Likewise, I think that while Broadcom has been later to the market, its solution will leapfrog MaxLinear in terms of its capabilities. MaxLinear’s solutions will get used, but I think they play more toward value in a market opportunity that is more performance-conscious than price-conscious.

I’m likewise not quite as confident in the 5G opportunity. Management had announced another RF transceiver win with fourth quarter earnings (an Asian OEM), but then also offered a revised view of the market that sees more multi-vendor sourcing for these components, ostensibly shrinking MaxLinear’s likely share of the total addressable market.

(More Than) Doubling Down Where They Are Stronger

In contrast to an Infrastructure growth story that looks a little shakier to me now, MaxLinear has strengthened its Connected Home business with a significant acquisition – Intel’s (INTC) Home Gateway business. This deal was announced back in early April, and will bring MaxLinear a business that it expects to annualize at around $260 million revenue for just $150 million in cash.

I think this was a rare opportunity for MaxLinear. Intel wanted out of this business; it was a sub-scale business where the prospective growth rates weren’t that exciting. In MaxLinear’s hands, though, it’s a valuable add-on to the existing business, adding WiFi and Ethernet capabilities, as well as expanded SoC opportunities to a business with solid market share. While there are very credible competitors in WiFi access like NXP (NXPI), I think MaxLinear can benefit from its sharper focus on the connected home market, as well as using this deal to expand and improve its existing offerings.

Based on what MaxLinear management has said about near-term accretion potential, I estimate that the Intel business has margins in the mid-teens (maybe mid-to-high teens), and MaxLinear should be able to drive attractive long-term revenue and cost synergies with this deal. The downside is that it significantly increases the size of a slower-growing business; even with expanded opportunities in areas like WiFi access, this business isn’t likely to grow much beyond the mid-single-digits. Properly run, this business could generate attractive margins and cash flows that could be reinvested into growth projects, but I’d also note that MaxLinear has had more than a few challenges in Connected Home, largely related to its reliance on a large OEM customer.

The Outlook

Although the acquisition of the Intel Home Gateway business takes a few points off long-term revenue growth in my model, I think it’s a positive deal that builds value. At this point, I’m clearly not sold that MaxLinear’s platforms in PAM4 and 5G have the right stuff to be truly transformative for the company, and this is a lower risk move that I believe will bring in good FCF at a low price.

My revised expectations still result in a healthy long-term revenue growth rate (around 7% to 8%), with the Intel deal improving the growth prospects for the Connected Home business, in addition to the growth opportunities in Infrastructure -- I’m not exactly bullish on MaxLinear here, but I do still believe they’ll see a boost to growth from PAM4 and RF transceivers. I expect MaxLinear to generate long-term adjusted FCF margins in the high teens to low 20%’s, and the Intel business should provide an almost immediate boost to cash flow, and I believe mid-teens adjusted FCF growth is possible.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and margin-driven EV/revenue and EV/EBITDA models, I believe MaxLinear shares should trade around $19 to $20 today, which is a pretty decent prospective return for chip stocks right now. I still see sentiment risk from the Infrastructure business, but I think the Home Gateway deal is the sort of “boring” deal that ultimately ends up really helping the company. There have been too many execution issues for me to be completely comfortable with MaxLinear as a long-term holding, but the shares do look undervalued now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.