Tencent Holdings: Stellar Quarter, Room For Further Re-Rating

Stock will likely re-rate higher given broad based strength and known macro softness.

Online advertising was strong in 1Q20 but predicted to soften as marketing budgets are going to be cut.

Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) released its 1Q20 results which topped estimates for both top and bottom lines. While the beat was broad, the management was conservative in their forward guidance, citing global marketing spend cut due to COVID-19 as a negative driver for online ads, and people returning to work which will reduce time and money spent on games. Nonetheless, business volume regarding FinTech was encouraging and echoes what retailers say about good performance post-reopening. Still, the company's diversified revenue streams and solid margin control make the stock a solid pick no matter what the economy throws at it.

Online games and social networks surge on "stay-at-home"

Online games and social networks revenue account for 35% and 23% of total revenue. Momentum in both sub-segments were robust with online games/social networks growing 23%/14% qoq against an already strong 4Q19.

Online smartphone game sales increased 64% yoy. This includes direct game revenue which is booked under online games and related platform revenue which is booked under social networks. DAU was solid under "stay-at-home" period while content updates and graphics upgrade helped provide good value for gamers.

Title Driver Honor of Kings Visual/audio upgrade and new innovative content Peacekeeper Elite Collaboration with Rockets Girls 101 drew incremental user engagement PUBG mobile Launched tailored, regional promotional events League of Legends Launch of complementary game, Teamfight Tactics, improving user retention and play time Brawl Stars Improved content, and PvP matchmaking

Social network benefited from increased VAS subscriptions

VAS subs increased 19% yoy to RMB197M, driven by popular self-commissioned drama and Chinese anime series, expanding paid music library and higher time spent per user as people enjoyed more online content at home.

Decomposing VAS, video rose 26% yoy to RMB112M and music surged 50% yoy to 43M.

Online advertising fell 12% qoq and may further soften due to weakening global marketing spend

Even though online advertising grew remarkably (+32% yoy), it was actually weaker sequentially by 12%, but partially due to softer seasonality. Overall, Tencent was able to deliver attractive ROI on ad spend which was helped by increased user time spent on its apps.

Decomposing by vertical, games, internet and online education related ads did well while FMCG, auto and travel ads suffered, primarily due to the lockdown nature of COVID-19.

Mobile ad network experienced higher traffic and eCPM as video ads accounted for more than one-third of ad impressions.

Media ads declined 21% qoq due to delays in NBA and variety shows.

Further softening due to macro

The company sees headwinds in ad spend as global firms reduce their marketing budget and people spending less time on its apps as life returns to normal in China.

I expect the market to have already known this so this should not be a surprise.

FinTech down 12% qoq on reduced payment activity

Understandably, revenue from payment was reduced as people spent time indoors. Margins were stable due to effective cost control and improvement in other fintech businesses, e.g. AUM from wealth management services increasing yoy and qoq.

Other apps like Tencent Meeting and WeChat Work benefited strongly from remote work requirements. I expect this momentum to continue even as physical contact between people will improve because this should be a secular trend.

Post-quarter guidance encouraging

In the last week of April, average daily commercial transactions value recovered to late 2019 levels which is echoed with other retailers in China whose businesses see large "revenge" demand after reopening their stores.

Gross margins solid across the board

VAS gross margin surged 890bps qoq to 59% as online games and social platform revenue spiked due to people spending much more time online during the quarantine period.

Online advertising gross margin dipped 510bps qoq to 49.2% but still significantly higher than 1Q19's 41.9%, highlighting seasonal weakness but offset by long term, gradual improvement in ROI for advertisers.

Fintech gross margin is stable at 27.9%.

Impressive cash flow generation

Operating cash flow grew 90% yoy or 8% qoq and free cash flow increased 133% yoy or 25% qoq to RMB39.2B. Improvement in FCF was mainly due to drop in payment for media content (-20% yoy/-12% qoq) and a slower growing payment for lease liabilities (+31% yoy/11% qoq).

Net debt position improved 40% to RMB5.7B.

Room for upward re-rating

The stock is already trading higher in the U.S. session given the stellar results. Forward guidance is conservative but the company's diverse revenue streams in all its segments and ability to control margins despite a weaker macro, highlights the strength and cash flow generation capabilities.

Tencent is trading above 30x forward earnings while estimated revenue growth is high 20s with margin expansion leading to 30-35% yoy growth in adjusted EPS. A re-rating could boost forward P/E 5 turns higher at 35x.

I believe the stock is a buy while being one of the rarest companies to be strong no matter the economic climate in the next 1-2 years.

