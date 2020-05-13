Reputation, Strategic Differentiation Supporting Illinois Tool Works

Instead of slashing costs to minimize decremental margins, management is leaving the business alone and focusing on gaining share from weakened rivals; a bold strategy to boost growth.

Illinois Tool Works did a little worse than most on the top line in Q1, but management drove some impressive segment-level margin improvements.

I’m not a fan of investment buzzwords (for instance, I think “dividend king” is moronic), but words like “cyclical” and “defensive” do at least give investors a simple shorthand for thinking about companies.

But then, it’s never really that simple. Take the case of Illinois Tool Works (ITW). It’s both defensive (with incredible margins) and cyclical, and that cyclicality is going to lead to some eye-popping revenue contraction in the coming quarters as the company absorbs the brunt of downturns in markets like autos, food equipment, welding, and non-residential construction.

Likewise, ITW isn’t afraid to break from the pack and manage its business in a decidedly non-defensive way – instead of worrying about minimizing decremental margins for a few quarters, ITW is going to pass on significant structural changes and is instead going to focus on taking share from smaller competitors whose scale, liquidity, or other operational attributes are forcing them to play defense.

I frankly love this move. I wish I loved the valuation as much. That’s a familiar complaint with me and this stock (and with many others who follow ITW), but it’s still relevant. Even if I assume ITW’s strategy works and they can gain share sufficient to allow them to grow the top line at rates similar to high-quality peers like Dover (DOV), Honeywell (HON), or Parker Hannifin (PH), I just can’t get the numbers to work. Of course, I thought that back in late December, and it didn’t keep the stock from outperforming its peers by better than 12%.

A Tough Quarter

Where most multi-industrials posted decent beats against over-lowered expectations for the first quarter, ITW just squeaked by. Organic growth was not only worse than average (down 6.6% versus an average of down 4%), revenue missed expectations by close to 3%. On the other hand, management did well on margins, helped by enterprise-wide initiatives, and segment-level profits beat by about 1% (or around $0.025/share).

As I said, revenue fell by more than 6% this quarter, but gross margin held steady at 42%. Given what many companies have been reporting in regards to pricing and material cost tailwinds, I’m a little surprised that price/cost didn’t contribute more to the quarter. In any case, operating income declined 9% for the period, while segment income declined 7% and segment margin actually improved 60bp.

Auto revenue was down 12%, underperforming comps like BorgWarner (BWA), but ITW outperformed the roughly 20% decline in global vehicle production. Auto segment margin actually improved 10bp (something BorgWarner couldn’t do).

Test, Measurement & Electronics revenue declined 3%, with Test down 2% and Electronics down 4%. That was better than Fortive (FTV) in test, and margin improved 10bp here too.

Food Equipment revenue declined 6%, with equipment down 8% and service down 2%, inline with Middleby (MIDD) and far better than Welbilt (WBT). Segment margin declined 70bp.

In Polymers & Fluids, ITW reported a 3% decline, with Fluids down 2%, Polymers down 5%, and Auto aftermarket down 3%, and there aren’t great comps here. Segment-level profit margin improved more than two points.

Welding saw a 9% revenue contraction, with equipment down 10% and consumables down 8%. Lincoln (LECO) did about the same overall, but with a different mix (equipment down mid-single-digits and consumables down low double-digits), while Colfax (CFX) did meaningfully better with only around 2% contraction. Segment profit margin improved 120bp.

In Construction, revenue was flat, with growth in North America offsetting weakness elsewhere. Margin improved by 160bp. In Specialty, revenue declined 9% and margin shrunk 20bp. I’d love to know how ITW did in marking and coding (Dover (DOV) was down about 8%), but they don’t provide much info here.

A Different Strategy For Different Times

I’m not going to talk too much about Illinois Tool Works’ leverage to end-market trends. I’ve written about that a lot lately, and I’d refer investors to my articles on names like 3M (MMM), Honeywell, or Dover for more information. I will note, though that ITW’s exposure to non-resi construction (a market I don’t like) is very manageable (<10%), I expect the auto market to recover in 2021, and I’m worried about the post-Covid-19 environment for food equipment (particularly how many restaurants are left standing).

What I want to talk about is the different strategy that ITW management is taking. Right now, most industrials are highly focused on minimizing decremental margins – laying off workers, cutting wages, and otherwise minimizing expenses to keep decremental margins in the 20% to 30% range. ITW, in contrast, is basically embracing 45% decremental margins and resisting significant changes.

Why do this? ITW management sees this as an opportunity to gain share in the downturn and recovery. The sweeping cuts taking place across many industrial end-markets could well lead to many companies getting caught flat-footed when the recovery starts. Likewise, many smaller competitors may be too constrained by liquidity-preserving moves taken now to properly service the recovery. I also believe there could be some longer-term strategies at play here, including attracting/retaining better workers and keeping a more consistent pace with respect to product development and business reinvestment.

The big question is whether this will work. ITW hasn’t generated organic revenue growth of 3% or better in almost a decade, and has only done that intermittently on a quarterly basis. I think this plan could very well work, but there may be more risk to a successful outcome (meaningfully higher organic growth) than you would otherwise think.

The Outlook

Modeling Illinois Tool Works still produces unsatisfying results. Even if I assume 3% long-term revenue growth and significant FCF margin improvement (from a trailing average of around 13% and recent results in the mid-to-high teens to the low 20%’s), the resulting free cash flows (growing at a mid-single-digit rate) don’t get me to an attractive fair value. And keep in mind that significant margin improvement is no slam dunk – Illinois Tool Works’ trough margins are better than many company’s peak margins, so further progress isn’t going to be easy.

Likewise with a margin/return-driven approach that gives ITW ample credit for its superior margins and returns; the shares already trade at around 16x 2021 EBITDA.

The Bottom Line

So here we are again – I continue to be impressed with the quality of Illinois Tool Works, but I cannot find a way to make the valuation work. If management’s plan to trade short-term margin for long-term market share, revenue, and (presumably) further margin leverage works, I’m sure the shares will do well. The market has shown before that it’ll accept a mediocre mid-single-digit prospective return from the best companies, and I don’t necessarily expect that to change. For me, though, the numbers just don’t work, so while I’m excited to see if this new strategy will work, the price isn’t good enough to tempt me to put skin in the game.

