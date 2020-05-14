National Retail Properties Is Similarly Built To Realty Income Yet Much Cheaper

Trading at only 10.4x forward P/FFO, NNN is worth a second look given their strong track record and balance sheet.

NNN has stood toe to toe with Realty Income over the years trading at almost identical valuations, until now.

Retail REITs and REITs in general have been under intense pressure since this pandemic started hitting the US. Investors have been worried about landlords’ ability to collect rents in the short term and a risk of retailers going out of business due to stores having to be closed during the stay at home orders that have been in place.

One of those retail REITs I have followed for a number of years is National Retail Properties (NNN). The company has a strong performance record with a 30-year dividend track record, which has made this a popular and reliable name for income investors.

During the month of April, National Retail Properties collected just 52% of rents originally due at the beginning of the month. The drop-off is not all that surprising, but when compared to other comparable REITs, 52% was on the lower end of the spectrum. In the company’s Q1 earnings call, CEO Jay Whitehurst alluded to tenants representing 37% of annualized base rent had requested for rent deferrals ranging from 30 to 90 days.

However, the company remains highly liquid to properly maneuver through this slowdown. During Q1, the company maintained $217.4 million in cash and $900 million available to be drawn on related to their credit facility. At the conclusion of the March 31 quarter, the company still maintained a 98.8% occupancy level, but the Q2 occupancy levels will be much more telling as to the impact the company is seeing.

Source: NNNreit.com

National Retail Properties Compares Closely With Realty Income But Is Trading At A Heavy Discount To Its Peer

National Retail Properties is a net-lease REIT that was formed in 1984 and focuses primarily on retail tenants under long-term leases. As of Q1 2020, the company owned 3,125 properties across 48 states that made up 32.5 million square feet of gross leasable space.

NNN has been the longest-running peer to the gold standard of REITs, which is Realty Income (O). Like NNN, Realty Income also focuses on retail tenants under long-term net leases. As of the end of Q1, NNN had a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.1 years compared to Realty Income’s 9.2 years.

Here is a look at the company’s top tenants as of March 30, 2020.

Source: NNNreit.com

Highlighted in the top tenant list above is the top tenants that are shared amongst the two net-lease REITs. National Retail Properties is heavily concentrated on convenience stores, which are considered “essential,” meaning these tenants should not have had to close down during the stay at home orders. Convenience stores make up 18.1% of the portfolio. Convenience stores also happen to be the largest line of trade for Realty Income as well, making up 9.2% of the O portfolio.

One thing Realty Income focuses more on, and is the reason they demand a premium, is their focus on investment-grade tenants. Though the two companies share a lot of the top tenants, the ones they do not share are also great companies. Dollar stores, The Home Depot (HD), and drug stores are all in the top tenants for Realty Income, which provides yet another layer of safety for investors.

However, over the years, NNN has proven themselves to be just as reliable, thus, the reason they have traded at a comparable valuation to O. Here is a look at current and past metrics between the two companies.

Source: Created by author

As you can see, over the last five or 10 years, NNN has traded around one tick below that of O, and the dividend yield has almost roughly been the same. Fast forward to today, NNN stock is trading a staggering five ticks below that of Realty Income and 160 basis points higher on their dividend yield.

Is National Retail Properties actually that inferior to Realty Income? I think not, and though I like both names, NNN is much more of a bargain during this time when investors have fled to safety leaving high-quality names behind at a bargain.

Looking at the balance sheet, both companies possess fortress balance sheets able to not only withstand this pandemic, but come out of it stronger. NNN maintains a BBB+ credit rating and has no major debt due until 2022.

The Future Of The Dividend

Lastly, I will touch on the dividend, which is at the top of many investors' list in a time when so many companies are suspending or cutting their dividend in order to preserve cash. National Retail Properties has seen their dividend bounce to 7% compared to their five-year average of 4.2%, which we touched on above.

If you recall, Realty Income expressed strongly that their dividend is “sacrosanct” and that investors should expect no change moving forward. “The Monthly Dividend Company,” as Realty Income trademarked years ago, also has a vast history for not only paying rising dividends, but monthly dividends. With Realty Income providing comfort for dividend investors, let’s see how NNN management responded.

During the company’s Q1 call, management was asked about the dividend to which CEO Jay Whitehurst responded saying the dividend, “is a multi-year approach.” This does not exude confidence like the answer we got from Realty Income, but then again, they collected over 80% of April rents and NNN only collected 52%.

NNN did not sound overly optimistic, but they did seem committed to the dividend due to the fact they said they would likely pay out the dividend in stock before moving to cut or suspend it. This gave investors some confidence. Management stated numerous times on the call that they have no visibility into the future and the impact is only a couple of months thus far, so any drastic change to the dividend is not likely until probably Q3 in my view, if any change happens at all.

Investor Takeaway

National Retail Properties is a long-time net-lease REIT that has stood toe-to-toe with the likes of Realty Income. The two companies have traded side by side for the past decade, yet with the coronavirus sell-off, NNN is now trading at a significant discount to O.

Part of this disconnect is related to the April rents collected data we heard from both companies, in which Realty Income received over 80% of April rents and NNN only received 52%. This is obviously a concern and something to watch closely in the current quarter, but with the company’s stout balance sheet, which is highly liquid with no major debt due until 2022, I believe National Retail Properties warrants a second look.

Source: FAST Graphs

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.