Insights From Forescout's Q1 2020 Results Continue To Show Deal With Advent On Shaky Ground

We continue to see above average risk the deal fails to be completed and call on Advent to renegotiate or terminate the transaction. We could see FSCT shares being worth $13 per share.

By borrowing $16m on its line of credit and implementing a restructuring, FSCT has violated deal covenants unless Advent approved the actions. But this was not explicitly stated in the 10-Q.

FSCT blames COVID and customer uncertainty related to the deal as reasons for the shortfall. This makes little sense in light of the "Illustrative Guidance" being developed late Jan 2020.

In late April, we expressed concerns about the Advent/Forescout deal in our post. Post Forescout's (FSCT) poor Q1 2020 financial results released the other day, Spruce Point Capital Management continues to have concerns about the Advent's acquisition of the Company for $33/share

Evidence points to extreme problems with FSCT's underlying business that cannot solely be explained by COVID-19 or the deal itself, as suggested by management. In our opinion, this could be construed as a Material Adverse Effect. Furthermore, recent actions taken by management put it at risk of having violated a merger agreement covenant. Lastly, by reading the fine print carefully of its legal "Forward Looking Statements" language, Forescout is now signaling that in inability to consummate the deal is a real risk.

For more information about our opinions on Forescout visit this report. We are still short the stock of Forescout. Please see our investment disclaimer below

Sales Results Worse Than Expected And The Illustrative Guidance That Wasn't Released In Early February Upon Deal Announcement

In the 10-Q, Forescout management attributed its disappointing Q1 performance to A) “the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on large-size deals and new perpetual licenses,” and B) “customer uncertainty related to our pending transaction with Advent International Corporation.” We note, however, that the pandemic did not have a serious effect on the U.S. economy until the beginning of March at the earliest, and, indeed, that the first shelter-in-place order issued in the U.S. did not take effect until March 19. Accordingly, we strongly doubt that the pandemic could have had such a powerful effect on Forescout’s Q1 performance, particularly as over 50% of the Company’s revenue is tied to (relatively new) subscriptions and, as such, is recurring. Furthermore, with management’s preliminary Q1 guidance so close to the Company’s actual performance for the quarter, we question whether either the pandemic or the deal announcement – both of which occurred after its preliminary guidance was prepared in late January 2020 (per the proxy) – could in fact be responsible for Forescout’s disappointing growth. Therefore, we believe that neither of management’s stated reasons for its overwhelming revenue contraction offer a robust justification for its lackluster performance.

Credit Revolver Borrowing And Restructuring Are Unusual Insofar As They Violate A Deal Covenant Absent Advent's Approval

Forescout has not clarified publicly if Advent approved these actions. Although, it seems unusual to us that if Advent were aware that a restructuring was necessary, why include the language in the first place.

Hardware Margins Turning Negative For The First Time At Best Illustrates Greater Competition, At Worst Could Be Aggressive Sales Practice Like Channel Stuffing

Forescout does not indicate if these deals were early in the quarter before Advent announced its acquisition of Forescout on Feb 6th, or later in the quarter. More information is necessary such as was this a deal with distributors, or direct to customers. We believe it's material to the story to understand if Advent had full knowledge about the state of the business before making a rich $33/sh offer.

Fine Legal Print Suggests Greater Risks To The Transaction Even As Forescout Claims Closing Is Expected May 18th 2020

Spruce Point finds it unusual that risk factors are expanding, as the deal should be de-risking as it moves closer to the May 18th date that was suggested by Forescout at the shareholder meeting.

Spruce Point Continues To Believe It Is Advent's Best Interest To Renegotiate The Deal Price Or Abandon The Transaction

With Forescout's sales now on a run-rate after Q1 closer to $230m, and applying a generous 3x sales multiple at an industry discount to peers like CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR), FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW), Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS), Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD), Sailpoint (NYSE:SAIL), Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB), Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), Box Inc (NYSE:BOX), Workiva (NYSE:WK), Zuora (NYSE:ZUO), Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND), Varonis (NASDAQ:VRNS), we could see Forescout's share price being worth as low as $13.37 per share. Bear in mind, Forescout is now losing money and generated cash from operations of -$14.5m

Disclaimer:

This research presentation expresses our research opinions. You should assume that as of the publication date of any presentation, report or letter, Spruce Point Capital Management LLC (possibly along with or through our members, partners, affiliates, employees, and/or consultants) along with our subscribers and clients has a short position in all stocks (and are long/short combinations of puts and calls on the stock) covered herein, including without limitation Forescout Technologies, Inc. (“FSCT”), and therefore stand to realize significant gains in the event that the price of its stock declines. Following publication of any presentation, report or letter, we intend to continue transacting in the securities covered therein, and we may be long, short, or neutral at any time hereafter regardless of our initial recommendation. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and Spruce Point Capital Management does not undertake to update this report or any information contained herein. Spruce Point Capital Management, subscribers and/or consultants shall have no obligation to inform any investor or viewer of this report about their historical, current, and future trading activities.

This research presentation expresses our research opinions, which we have based upon interpretation of certain facts and observations, all of which are based upon publicly available information, and all of which are set out in this research presentation. Any investment involves substantial risks, including complete loss of capital. Any forecasts or estimates are for illustrative purpose only and should not be taken as limitations of the maximum possible loss or gain. Any information contained in this report may include forward looking statements, expectations, pro forma analyses, estimates, and projections. You should assume these types of statements, expectations, pro forma analyses, estimates, and projections may turn out to be incorrect for reasons beyond Spruce Point Capital Management LLC’s control. This is not investment or accounting advice nor should it be construed as such. Use of Spruce Point Capital Management LLC’s research is at your own risk. You should do your own research and due diligence, with assistance from professional financial, legal and tax experts, before making any investment decision with respect to securities covered herein. All figures assumed to be in US Dollars, unless specified otherwise.

To the best of our ability and belief, as of the date hereof, all information contained herein is accurate and reliable and does not omit to state material facts necessary to make the statements herein not misleading, and all information has been obtained from public sources we believe to be accurate and reliable, and who are not insiders or connected persons of the stock covered herein or who may otherwise owe any fiduciary duty or duty of confidentiality to the issuer, or to any other person or entity that was breached by the transmission of information to Spruce Point Capital Management LLC. However, Spruce Point Capital Management LLC recognizes that there may be non-public information in the possession of FSCT or other insiders of FSCT that has not been publicly disclosed by FSCT. Therefore, such information contained herein is presented “as is,” without warranty of any kind – whether express or implied. Spruce Point Capital Management LLC makes no other representations, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use. You should assume all statements made are our opinions, unless sourced as facts where practical.

This report’s estimated fundamental value only represents a best efforts estimate of the potential fundamental valuation of a specific security, and is not expressed as, or implied as, assessments of the quality of a security, a summary of past performance, or an actionable investment strategy for an investor. This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to Buy any security, nor shall any security be offered or sold to any person, in any jurisdiction in which such offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Spruce Point Capital Management LLC is registered as an investment advisor with the SEC. Spruce Point Capital Management LLC is not registered as a broker/dealer or accounting firm.

All rights reserved. This document may not be reproduced or disseminated in whole or in part without the prior written consent of Spruce Point Capital Management LLC.

Disclosure: I am/we are short FSCT.