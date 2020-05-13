If You Built Up Cash, Now Is The Time To Go Shopping... Slowly: Here's How

It almost doesn't matter what you buy if you buy right. Buy the ETFs QQQ, SMH, IBB. I think there might be panic selling into the close. Use aggressive pricing.

I hope you have a shopping list, because if you have to start thinking about what to buy now it's too late. Always know what stocks you'd like to buy.

It turns out I wasn't wrong, I was just early! I expected a sell-off last week but we got it this week instead. I hope you kept your cash.

Buy low and sell high, how do you do that? You do it by buying when everyone is selling. I use a cash management discipline to make that possible.

I wasn’t wrong, I was just early

Yeah, you’ve heard that before, and if you’re groaning. I don’t blame you. Using a cash management discipline isn’t precise science like physics,. Trading isn’t like physics. It’s more of a practice, and that, like hygiene, you don’t appreciate until people start getting sick, and then everyone is thinking like Howard Hughes. Managing your risk through expanding and contracting cash held is sort of the same thing. Do it as a discipline and when other people are selling stock you can take advantage of the situation and buy when everyone is selling, like right now.

I was happy to criticize my own projection of a sell off last week, and I pushed you all to prepare for it.

For weeks I had urged you to accumulate cash by slowly trimming a few shares from each position every day. The goal was to have 25% to 35% cash as the S&P 500 climbed to what I thought was unsupportable levels. I focused on May 8, last Friday, as a climax selling situation.

That did not happen, and I still asked you to hold your cash, because the levels we were grinding against would be too much of a barrier.

Again, I looked foolish last week, but this week not so much. I have held off on saying anything last night because while the market sold off it felt very orderly. Today it has a more acute feel to it. So now is the time to put in some crazy bids. The same way I suggest putting in prices Friday before the close, you can try now. I would not shovel all my cash out the door. Allocate a third that you have available. At the close tonight put some prices under the bids and see if you get filled. Put in small numbers of shares at first and grow the size the second or third time. Keep lowering the bid as the indexes fall. If they aren’t falling hold on to your cash for tomorrow.

To do this right you need to buy good names that everyone is selling

Look for great names that have performed really well and are now 10% to 15% off their highs. Another way to do this is - look for names that haven’t really sold off. Though I would try this once you feel that this week’s sell-off is petering out. We are down about 5% very quickly, and I think we already sre pretty close to the end of this sale, probably tomorrow morning if it’s in the red, you probably should buy it. If we are up significantly in the morning you probably want to sell some shares, and buy in the late morning - early afternoon. I know I'm giving you very tight parameters but I think we are in for resumed volatility but are not going very far. We seem to be grinding against the 2950ish level and going to find a base very near to where we are now, maybe 2780ish? Not where I thought we’d fall last week, and maybe something happens in a week or two and that takes us lower. Hopefully, we will start pulling out cash quickly to get ready for the next dip.

That’s the difference between this week and last week

Last week I thought the jobless number Thursday would set up a deep sell-off on Friday. This action the last two days feels like the market just got ahead of itself as two of the biggest thought leaders, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Fed Chair Jay Powell, weighed in on the economy, and they were not supportive. I think they had different perspectives from ours. Dr. Fauci believes that U.S. citizens should stay home so they don’t get sick. As a doctor that is his role, but as an economist staying home is dooming the US to a depression. That ain’t happening. The US economy is opening and we will figure it out as we go along. It might seem cold blooded, but no matter how many people die, once we leave our homes, there's no going back. As far as Powell is concerned, his negativity was due to his desire to prod the legislature and executive branch to collaborate in producing more fiscal support and even stimulus. We are in interesting times, that the Fed is pushing for debt spending and fiscal profligacy. I support this 100%. That aside, these two giants along with Druckenmiller and Tepper being bearish have given the market the excuse to sell, but I don’t think it will sell too hard unless there's new negative news.

So what to buy?

Look, if making a decision on what to buy is holding you back from buying, buy some ETFs. I would consider just accumulating the QQQ. I think the FANG names are pretty fully valued so how about the semiconductor ETFs SMH or the XSD, or the biotech ETF like the XBI or the IBB? If you twist my arm the big tech names I like are Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), and Microsoft (MSFT). There are a ton of smaller tech names like Bill.com (BILL), Docusign (DOCU), Workday (WDAY), Okta (OKTA), Twilio (TWLO). I think Uber (UBER) if they buy Grubhup (GRUB) would be an interesting buy. Of course, you know that I have been accumulating Snapchat (SNAP), Twitter (TWTR), Pinterest (PINS), and Slack (WORK).

Last week I said that if Roku (ROKU) got close to 100 you can start accumulating it as it would probably turn into a double-digit stock if it does fall into the 90s. I suspect it will return to the 120s and that would be a good return. The other name I had an eye on was The Trade Desk (TTD). I would wait for it to fall through 260 and start adding to it over time.

My trades…

A relatively new health-tech name that I have surfaced for you after their IPO from 2019

Progyny (PGNY) quadrupled earnings, and despite the pandemic, it grew its sales 72%. Progyny is in the baby business, literally a growth industry. They offer their services as an HR benefit. This makes their sales an even greater accomplishment since everyone is sheltering in place and getting laid off. Despite jumping 26% just today, I think demographics make Progyny unstoppable. Who doesn’t love motherhood? I added to my position in PGNY today.

This Sunday I recommended another SPAC - VTIQ. I'm actively trimming this position now

I recommended VectolQ (NASDAQ:VTIQ) through the warrants. The name has shot up, I believe in the anticipation of the reverse merger of Nikola Trucks, possibly by early June. VTIQ is approaching a level that's nearly double from Friday’s close. If you followed me into the warrants or bought the shares you should have some significant alpha. I can’t tell you what to do, I can only tell you that I'm actively reducing my position by selling a little bit every day. How little? I'm cutting 50 warrants a day for the last three days. I'm thinking of being more aggressive about it.

Please don’t let go of all your cash tonight. Again, expend a third tonight and more tomorrow. I expect the market to bounce before Friday. The idea generally is to buy when everyone is selling. Using a cash management discipline in anticipation of the inevitable sell-off is the best way to create alpha in a way that keeps emotion in check.

I hope you have the cash and the courage to go shopping. Happy trading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PGNY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long TWTR, SNAP, PINS, WORK, and VTIQ in warrants