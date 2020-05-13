Roxgold: Digging Into The Q1 Results

It's been a mixed start to the Q1 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) with miners affected to different degrees by the COVID-19 related challenges due to differing reactions by governments across different countries. Fortunately, most of the African miners have been relatively unaffected, and Roxgold (OTCQX:ROGFF) managed to post a solid quarter, maintaining its FY-2020 guidance. While the headline numbers might look ugly, with costs jumping 30% year over year from Q1 2019, a higher-cost year was guided for, a result of lower grades, higher capital spending, and higher royalties. The good news is that the gold (GLD) price strength has allowed the company to maintain solid operating margins, and the company's Ancien deposit continues to deliver spectacular drill hits. Based on Roxgold's relatively attractive valuation and solid upside based on Seguela, I believe any pullbacks to the C$1.00 level would be buying opportunities.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Roxgold released its Q1 results on Tuesday and reported quarterly gold production of 32,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,058/oz, a significant jump from the costs investors were used to closer to $800/oz in FY-2019. It's important to note, however, that the company guided for much higher costs this year as part of its 3-year plan. The reason for the higher costs are primarily due to higher capital spend and a headwind from royalties going forward, as the company has to pay a 5% royalty to the government while the gold price is $1,530/oz, a 1% difference than what investors might have been used to for shipments previously. Also, the company has seen another 1% royalty related to the mining fund for development, providing a further headwind. It's worth noting that while this was a high-cost quarter, the company has maintained its cost guidance of $960/oz for FY-2020. Let's take a closer look at the operations below:

(Source: Company Presentation, Company Website)

As we can see from the table above, the company has continued to struggle with head grades, with head grades hitting their lowest levels in nearly two years, at 8.8 grams per tonne gold in Q1. However, these are still very decent grades for an underground mining operation, and the company has maintained its exceptional gold recovery rates near 98% despite these lower grades. Therefore, while the lower grades have a significant headwind on total gold produced, the company has done an excellent job given the circumstances. The good news is that despite these challenges, the gold price has picked up any of the slack in grades, and operating margins continue to trend higher as the below chart shows. As we can see below, operating margins hit a new high at $938/oz last quarter, more than offsetting the reality that the 14 plus gram per tonne head grades are likely a thing of the past.

(Source: Company Presentation)

If we take a look at the next chart below, we can see operating cash flow compared with mined head grades at Yaramoko to visualize better the tough time the company has had with grades. Fortunately, however, despite the material drop in head grades, the company continues to generate solid operating cash flow, with operating cash flow of $25.3 million in Q1. On a trailing-twelve-month basis, operating cash flow for Roxgold comes in at $98.8 million, or $0.27 per share. These are exceptional metrics for a company with a sub US$400 million market cap, suggesting that Roxgold is very reasonably valued, even after its recent bounce. Besides, the $25.3 million in operating cash flow last quarter was generated with an average realized gold price of $1,595/oz, but it's looking like the company might be able to benefit from an average selling price above $1,630/oz for FY-2020. Therefore, I would not be surprised to see the company generate US$105 million in operating cash flow in FY-2020.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As noted earlier, the headline number of 30% higher costs year-over-year certainly is not ideal, but digging into the numbers, it's much less of an issue. Given that the company is seeing higher development costs in the quarter related to Bagassi South, is completing an airstrip at Yaramoko, and is seeing a headwind on the royalty side, all-in sustaining costs were destined to come in much higher than usual in FY-2020. Fortunately, the capital spending is weighted towards the first half, and the company also saw a further headwind in costs due to the timing around the shipment of gold sales, attributed to a roughly $40/oz headwind to costs according to the Q1 conference call. Therefore, while all-in sustaining costs came in at $1,058/oz, the actual number if accounting for non-recurring high spending and delays in gold shipments was closer to $900/oz. Besides, FY-2021 and FY-2022 are expected to look very different for Roxgold, as we can see in the chart below.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we look at the chart above, we can see that Roxgold's all-in sustaining costs in FY-2019 came in at $844/oz, giving the company a ranking of 17th out of 55 gold producers from a cost standpoint. Due to higher spend in FY-2020, however, Roxgold is going slip in rankings based on cost guidance of $960/oz. The good news is that the company has maintained its outlook of costs at $800/oz in FY-2021 and FY-2022, and this would actually lead to a jump in ranks from the already high ranking in FY-2019. Therefore, for those that believe Roxgold can achieve this goal, the company may look very different in 12-18 months. The other piece of this equation I've yet to mention is the company's Seguela Project, and I continue to believe it's a game-changer for the company.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As noted in my article earlier this year, the Preliminary Economic Assessment for Seguela showed robust economics, and the company's resource currently stands at 1 million ounces at a weighted average grade of 2.5 grams per tonne gold after just a year of drilling. During the quarter, we got significant new drill results out of the highest-grade Ancien deposit at Seguela, and we should get a better idea of whether the gap between Boulder and Agouti shows consistent results with the two stand-alone deposits currently. Assuming this gap connects the two deposits, I believe that we could have up to 500,000 ounces at Boulder and Agouti combined, a significant increase from the 171,000-ounce total across the two deposits currently.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Circling back to the drill results we got from Ancien in late April, they were nothing short of incredible, with the headline hole being 10 meters of 59.4 grams per tonne gold. This is one of the most impressive drill holes reported to date across the entire sector, and it's worth noting that this was below the pit based used in the Preliminary Economic Assessment. Therefore, we should see even better economics at Ancien in the upcoming Feasibility Study scheduled for next year if results like this continue. For perspective on just how impressive drill-hole SGRD-705 was, the current resource grade at Ancien sits at 6.6 grams per tonne gold, and this drill hole came in at 700% higher grades. The other impressive intercept worth mentioning in the April news release was SGRD-709, which intersected 7 meters at 10.4 grams per tonne gold, also above the average resource grade. Based on the continued exceptional results, I continue to stand by my target of 1.75 million ounces total at Seguela proven up by the end of Q3 2021. For a project that was scooped up for just $20 million last February, this is outstanding.

(Source: Company Website)

While FY-2020 is going to be a higher-cost year for Roxgold, given that it's investing in growth, the company continues to remain an attractive speculative opportunity in the African producer space based on Seguela. The company is currently trading at just 4x operating cash-flow, excluding the After-Tax NPV (5%) of US$268 million at Seguela at $1,450/oz gold, a more than reasonable valuation if this project does head into production in the next 30 months. Based on the potential for solid organic growth and costs expected to remain below $900/oz long-term, I believe any pullbacks towards the C$1.00 level would be buying opportunities. Ideally, however, I'd like to see some reserve growth at Yaramoko in the next year, which is the one area the company is lagging currently.

