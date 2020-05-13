White Gold: High-Risk, High-Reward

It's been a rollercoaster ride in 2020 thus far for the junior mining companies (GDXJ) as many fell off a cliff during the mid-March turbulence, but several of the best names have come roaring back towards their old 52-week highs. However, the majority of these companies share one common trait; a solid balance sheet that's able to weather any economic storms and get through 18 months of operating and exploration expenditures. Unfortunately, some companies didn't plan for the shock we saw, and White Gold Corporation (OTCPK:WHGOF) is one of them. While the company had tremendous success at the drill bit last year, the one big red flag was their decision not to finance. As many that have traded this sector for long enough know, responsible treasury management should always trump exploration upside in an industry that is predicated on spending like crazy and raising capital. Unfortunately, the company's dwindling balance sheet has left them in a position where they will struggle to carry out any meaningful work on their White Gold properties in FY-2020 unless they choose to finance near multi-year lows. Based on the company's inferior balance sheet to peers in the sector, and poor treasury management, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid.

Just over three months ago, I wrote on White Gold Corporation, warning that a weak technical picture and a frail balance sheet were two causes for concern going forward. While there is no disputing that the company had a solid year in 2019, capped off with a high-grade gold discovery at the company's Titan Target, the stock was not responding favorably at all, as the market likely was sniffing out the balance sheet issues as well. Fortunately, the company managed to raise C$3.3 million through warrant exercise in Q4, and this bolstered the balance sheet temporarily. However, much of this has been burned through, and White Gold is sitting on a cash balance of just C$4.8 million as of the year-end filing. Assuming rather conservative expenses of C$600,000 in Q1, I estimate them to be closer to C$4.2 million as of the end of Q1. While this is enough to get through FY-2020 if the company doesn't plan to do any exploration, it's nowhere near enough if they do. Given the fact that White Gold Corporation is an exploration stage gold company, and the lifeblood of these companies is constant news-flow, this puts the company in a tricky position until they can finance. Let's take a closer look at the company's balance sheet below:

As we can see in the chart I've built above, which shows White Gold's cash, operating expenses, and exploration expenses, the company has come a long way from 2015 when it first started up as a public company. In 2016 through 2018, the company ended the year with strong cash positions of C$10 million or more, allowing the company lots of financial flexibility to carry out drill programs on its White Gold Property. These drill programs, which also sometimes include staking expenses, typically run at a little over C$10 million per year, with exploration expenditures in FY-2019 coming in at C$13.75 million, the most expensive year to date. Meanwhile, operating expenses in red have also been growing each year. The reason for this is that as the company grows, more money is spent on marketing the company and administration, salaries, and wages also increase.

This is not a big deal by any means and is the same thing most exploration companies go through. However, in a sector with over 250 junior gold companies vying for investors' attention, it is paramount to stay relevant to bolster one's share price and make sure that one can continue financing. Unfortunately, where White Gold has made a misstep is in not completing a capital raise and being caught in an unforeseen event that has likely dried up some of the liquidity for the smallest miners. This is why it's always better to raise cash when you can, not when you need it. Those raising capital when they can and with a strong share price typically get reasonable terms; those raising capital when they need it are sometimes stuck raising at lower prices. Let's take a closer look at where the trouble lies below:

As the chart below shows, my current estimate for the company's cash balance is at C$4.2 million to finish Q1 2020, and the 3-year average annual operating expenses come in at C$2.1 million, with the 3-year average yearly exploration expenses coming in at C$12.5 million. Therefore, White Gold should be able to cover its operating expenses for 2020. This is because the company has cash of ~C$4.2 million, and the 3-year average operating expenses are C$2.1 million. However, if we use the 2019 figures for operating expenses, which came in at C$4.9 million, the company will run near a deficit.

The good news is that the company will most likely spend less on conferences & events, and travel expenses based on the COVID-19 shift towards social distancing. Still, this leaves the company near treading water in terms of staying at a healthy cash position. Assuming the company can cover expenses though and has a surplus of C$1 million, this still leaves a massive shortfall when it comes to exploration expenditures and starting up a drill program in 2020. The company announced a C$13 million fully-funded exploration program in April of last year. To date, we've heard nothing, and there's no hope of even completing a C$4 million exploration program unless we see the company finance soon. As noted above, in a sector where there are dozens of juniors delivering exceptional exploration results each week, it's easy to fall by the wayside and be forgotten. Unfortunately, White Gold is on track for falling victim to this if they can't finance and announce their 2020 plans soon. It is worth noting that the delay in getting boots on the ground makes complete sense due to the COVID-19 concerns, but we're now well into May, and some clarification on what plans are would be helpful.

Some investors might argue that the fact the company has to finance isn't a big deal, and is largely priced into the share price at this point. Therefore, one could argue that because all juniors must finance at some point, I'm making a big fuss over nothing. All gold juniors must indeed raise capital regularly, and there is no reason to pick on White Gold for this; the issue, however, is that I don't particularly like investing in companies that are raising money at successively lower prices. When it comes to White Gold, we've got a trend lower in the rate at which money is being raised the past two years, and this trend is very likely to continue.

If we look at the chart above, we had an uptrend in the rate at which capital was raised starting in 2016. This is because White Gold financed at C$1.20, C$1.80, and C$2.01. Since then, however, we've seen money raised at C$0.95, and C$1.50, and we're currently trading at a share price of C$0.70. Therefore, I believe the company will most likely raise capital at a rate between C$0.70 and C$1.00. This explains the C$0.85 note on the chart, as the mid-point of this range. Assuming this occurred, this would mark a new 4-year low for the rate at which White Gold raises money if we can't see better terms, and would be further significant dilution for shareholders. The reason for this is that the company used to be able to raise C$10 million by issuing just 5 million shares when it was raising near C$2.00. However, if we see a capital raise below C$1.00, it will take significantly more shares to raise similar amounts of capital.

The one thing I'd be remiss not to note is that the company currently has a mineral resource of 1.5 million ounces at their Golden Saddle and Arc deposits, and this typically helps to put a floor under junior miners at least. Based on most junior miners with less than 2 million ounces of resource in Tier-1 jurisdictions trading for roughly US$40.00/oz, this would suggest that this resource is worth approximately US$60 million in market cap. At White Gold's current share price of US$0.50 and 125 million shares outstanding, the company is trading at a reasonable valuation here of US$62 million, suggesting that there isn't likely a ton of downside.

However, once we factor in the risk of potential dilution at 52-week lows, we're trading at close to fair value for the company until a capital raise is completed, and we can quantify the dilution. Therefore, on the plus side, there likely isn't a ton of downside from these levels. On the negative side, there probably isn't a ton of upside until we start seeing news flow, and the price trend remains down, which often leads to panic selling. Based on this, fair value for ounces in the ground is only so useful and does not rule out a stock heading below fair value. As the chart below shows comparing White Gold to the gold price, the stock has been a terrible way to play a rise in the gold price, and owning gold has generated positive returns, unlike White Gold the past two years, with much less volatility.

While there is no denying that White Gold has a great asset in a Tier-1 jurisdiction and has enjoyed tremendous exploration success, the issue is that sub-par treasury management always comes first in junior resource investing. When it comes to the balance sheet, it's a red flag that the treasury was not managed well in 2019. There are some periods when companies can get away with this and drill to their heart's content without worrying about efficiently raising capital. However, as the unforeseen COVID-19 situation has shown us, it's not worth taking one's chances as it can be a considerable problem when liquidity does dry up if one is stuck with a weak balance sheet. Fortunately, White Gold has no debt and can hunker down for the year if it needs to, but this isn't what investors want to see out of a junior miner in a rising gold price environment. Instead, they want to see more significant drill programs, a growing resource, and economic studies being completed. In White Gold's case, this is not the situation currently, and therefore, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid. This does not mean that the stock can't go higher from here, it merely means that it's a high-risk, high-reward bet, and there are several better opportunities out there elsewhere.

