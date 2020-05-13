Burlington Stores: Retail Play For The Post-COVID World

Burlington Stores (BURL) is the third-largest off-price retailer in the U.S. While the pandemic has resulted in severe damages to the global economy and human society, the retail sector is one of the hardest-hit. Mall operators have been decimated by the quarantine measures and consumers have cut back spending on discretionary items. However, we think the off-price segment could become the unnoticed winner in the post-COVID world, and Burlington is best-positioned to outperform in the off-price category.

Off-Price Post-Pandemic

As outlined in the numerous outlines all over the news, the retail sector is getting wrecked at the moment. Consumers are staying home and the brick-and-mortar sales channels are mostly shut across the country. The share prices of physical retailers, including department stores, mall owners, and other retailers, have mostly been negatively affected. Some retail segments have fared better than others due to their non-discretionary nature such as home improvement: Home Depot (HD) and Lowes (LOW) and grocer: Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT). Department stores were hit hard as Macy's (M) dropped 67% while Dillard's (DDS) fell 63% YTD. The off-price channel has performed better than department stores and clothing retailers with the top three players down ~20% YTD.

(Source: Bloomberg)

The off-price segment has historically outperformed other clothing and accessories retailers during economic recessions. More consumers become price-conscious when disposable income fell and they turn to places like Burlington to hunt for bargains. Burlington's business model centers around purchasing inventory at discounted prices and sell them to customers looking for branded products at lower prices. Its success hinges on buying the right products at a discount and offer them to customers at the right time. It is not difficult to understand why off-price retailers would see increased demand in a recessionary environment as consumer habits change.

(Source: IR Deck)

Long-Term Beneficiary

We believe Burlington will benefit from the current crisis in two ways. First of all, the store closings and supply chain disruption will create a perfect buying opportunity for Burlington to purchase inventory at a discount. The company buys its inventory from merchandise manufactures and other retailers such as department stores and specialty stores. Due to the pandemic, the spring and summer merchandise is sitting stale in the warehouse and stores which creates a great buying opportunity for Burlington. The reason that Burlington and other off-price retailers could become opportunistic buyers is that they have smaller store sizes and keep low inventory which ensures flexible merchandising strategy. As the chart below shows, Burlington has improved its inventory turnover to over 7x in 2019 and a very small portion of its inventories are aged 91 days and older. While the pandemic will impact Burlington's existing inventory, it will be in a much stronger footing compared to other big-box retailers both financially and inventory-wise which presents an excellent buying opportunity once the stores are open. Big-box retailers need to get rid of their inventory at a discount once the stores are reopened and manufacturers will need to sell unsold inventories due to canceled orders and disrupted global supply chain.

(Source: IR Deck)

Secondly, Burlington has a solid balance sheet so that it can take advantage of market opportunities once the economy reopens. As of February 1, 2020, the company only has $1 billion of debt outstanding which represents ~1.1x its LTM EBITDA of $884 million. Since then, the company has announced two other debt offerings totaling $1 billion borrowing money at 6.25% for the senior secured notes and 2.25% for the senior convertible notes. That leaves the company with $1.8 billion of cash on hand in addition to $200 million undrawn capacity on the revolver. We believe Burlington is well-capitalized to ride out the current storm and capture opportunities as the retail sector is poised for disruption. Another benefit that has historically surfaced for strong retail companies in a recession is the opportunity to pick up prime real estate at cheap prices. Given the expected wave of bankruptcies and store closures due to the pandemic, commercial landlords will face higher vacancy and lower rents which benefit companies that are still growing such as Burlington. The company has a long-term target of 1,000 stores and ~50 net store openings per year.

(Source: IR Deck)

Valuation

Burlington is the smallest of the top 3 largest national off-price retailers in the U.S. with just 727 stores. The company is trading at 15x 2019 LTM EBITDA which is at a premium over its larger peers TJX Companies (TJX) and Ross Stores (ROST). We believe the premium is justified given Burlington's significant runway for growth compared to its larger competitors that are more saturated. Burlington also has an opportunity to realize greater efficiency and margins through a bigger scale and adopting best practices from TJX/Ross.

(Source: Company Filings and Bloomberg)

Burlington has delivered outstanding shareholder return with its shares up 240% in the last 5 years, handily outperforming the S&P 500 and its two close peers. The outperformance was driven by the faster growth coming from a smaller base which will continue to underpin the growth story of Burlington. Burlington has grown its revenue by 9% over the last 5 years versus 7-8% at TJX and Ross and it is opening stores faster than its peers. We believe the growth trajectory for all off-price retailers will all benefit from a post-COVID disruption but Burlington has a bigger white space for organic expansion.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Looking Ahead

The current pandemic has wreaked havoc on the retail industry including the off-price retailers. However, Burlington is well-capitalized to not only survive but thrive in the post-COVID world. The disruption in full-price retailers will create buying opportunities for Burlington to acquire high-quality inventory at attractive prices. The company could also grab prime real estate locations on better terms due to the severe short-term disruption in commercial real estate. We think the company has all the resources after its recent capital raise to weather the current downturn and come out the other end stronger. We are optimistic about Burlington's growth trajectory and would view recent weakness in its shares as a buying opportunity for long-term shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.