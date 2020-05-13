Quick Picks & Lists | Services 

Burlington Stores: Retail Play For The Post-COVID World

by: Cornerstone Investments
Cornerstone Investments
Summary

Burlington Stores is the third-largest off-price retailer in the U.S. with over 700 stores and growing fast.

The company was affected by the mandatory shutdown but its inventory-light business model and strong liquidity promise a faster rebound once the economy reopens.

We believe the company's organic growth story will continue and support its superior shareholder returns in the past.

Burlington Stores (BURL) is the third-largest off-price retailer in the U.S. While the pandemic has resulted in severe damages to the global economy and human society, the retail sector is one of the