Summary
Burlington Stores is the third-largest off-price retailer in the U.S. with over 700 stores and growing fast.
The company was affected by the mandatory shutdown but its inventory-light business model and strong liquidity promise a faster rebound once the economy reopens.
We believe the company's organic growth story will continue and support its superior shareholder returns in the past.
Burlington Stores (BURL) is the third-largest off-price retailer in the U.S. While the pandemic has resulted in severe damages to the global economy and human society, the retail sector is one of the