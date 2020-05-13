It's Increasingly Likely It's A Correction (Technically Speaking For 5/13)

Fed Chair Powell testified before Congress today. His opening remarks contain a number of key points:

While the economic response has been both timely and appropriately large, it may not be the final chapter, given that the path ahead is both highly uncertain and subject to significant downside risks

We ought to do what we can to avoid these outcomes, and that may require additional policy measures.

The current downturn is unique in that it is attributable to the virus and the steps taken to limit its fallout. This time, high inflation was not a problem. There was no economy-threatening bubble to pop and no unsustainable boom to bust. The virus is the cause, not the usual suspects—something worth keeping in mind as we respond.

And the most important excerpt about longer-term issues:

But the coronavirus crisis raises longer-term concerns as well. The record shows that deeper and longer recessions can leave behind lasting damage to the productive capacity of the economy.3 Avoidable household and business insolvencies can weigh on growth for years to come. Long stretches of unemployment can damage or end workers' careers as their skills lose value and professional networks dry up, and leave families in greater debt.4 The loss of thousands of small- and medium-sized businesses across the country would destroy the life's work and family legacy of many business and community leaders and limit the strength of the recovery when it comes. These businesses are a principal source of job creation—something we will sorely need as people seek to return to work. A prolonged recession and weak recovery could also discourage business investment and expansion, further limiting the resurgence of jobs as well as the growth of capital stock and the pace of technological advancement.

Yesterday, I noted that so far, a large majority of job losses have occurred in workers without a four-year degree -- a portion of the economy that can least afford to take this type of hit.

The ONS released the first estimate of 1Q20 UK GDP:

UK gross domestic product (GDP) in volume terms was estimated to have fallen by 2.0% in Quarter 1 (Jan to Mar) 2020, the largest fall since Quarter 4 (Oct to Dec) 2008

When compared with the same quarter a year ago, UK GDP decreased by 1.6% in Quarter 1 2020; the biggest fall since Quarter 4 2009, when it also fell by 1.6%.

The decline in the first quarter largely reflects the 5.8% fall in output in March 2020, with widespread monthly declines in output across the services, production and construction industries.

This data shouldn't be a shock, especially considering the monstrous drop in Markit Economic's PMI data.

Job losses may be slowing:

But it appears that the pace of job loss is slowing, according to an analysis of daily surveys conducted by Civis Analytics. Women, workers earning more than $100,000 and part-time workers are continuing to experience growing joblessness or no improvement, but the rate of change is relatively brighter for men, full-time employees and people earning less than $50,000.

This time around, it looks like job losses will occur in a 2-4 month period.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables. For the second day in a row, the performance table is very bearish. Longer Treasuries were up. All equity indexes were lower. The larger-cap ETFs performed better, dropping by a reasonable amount. For the second day in a row, smaller-caps were down over 3%. Sector performance was also bearish. Notice that defensive sectors were the "best" performers while more aggressive sectors (those that would benefit from a growing economy) were the worst performers.

The charts continue to show a growing bearishness. Let's start with the 30-day SPY: This chart shows the entire rally from the bottom at the end of March. Prices gapped higher on March 24 and then sputtered higher. Starting the week of April 6, they entered a solid, steady upswing. Today, prices broke the trend on higher volume.

The downtrend in smaller-caps is accelerating: Mid-caps printed a second down day with a large bar on higher volume. Micro-caps broke their uptrend while ... ... small-caps continued to move lower on higher volume.

Finally, two key sector charts are also moving lower: Today, communication services broke their uptrend on strong volume. Yesterday, there was a huge spike in volume. The technology ETF also broke its trend line.

I've previously noted that the rally was getting tired. Now, prices are following through on that bearishness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.