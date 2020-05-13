COVID Challenges Persist For Coffee

To say that cross-currents are complicating the efforts of coffee bulls to push prices higher would be a profound understatement. Indeed, prevailing conditions are as opaque as a convenience store cup of joe, with bullish supply factors being nullified by a weak Brazilian Real and deteriorating economic conditions in key producing countries. In this report, we’ll sift through these variables in an effort at gaining some much-needed clarity on the likely direction of coffee’s dominant intermediate-term (3-6 month) trend. My assessment of this evidence, however, points to coffee’s intermediate price trend still being up.

The focus of coffee market participants right now is clearly on top producer Brazil. With the onset of its harvesting season, traders and exporters are closely monitoring the outcome of the harvest in the wake of logistical setbacks and worker-related problems.

COVID cases in Brazil have been trending higher, with several major cities extending or beginning lockdowns, including São Luis and São Paulo (where cases have been especially high). To date, though, the virus has had a limited impact on Brazil’s coffee exports—which rose 9% in April—but it’s expected to have a devastating impact on the nation’s economy in the months ahead. The fact that coffee prices were in decline for most of April, however, testifies to the virus’s limited impact on Brazil’s coffee production to date.

Source: BigCharts

That said, industry experts expect this will change dramatically in the coming weeks and months. According to analysts at IG Bank, with the virus raging in Brazil there’s now a likelihood that its coffee output will be disrupted. In a May 11 commentary, IG Bank’s Joshua Mahony remarked that because of the spreading virus:

Many producers will struggle to get the employees they need to harvest their entire crop, with travel bans also stifling movement throughout South America's biggest nation.

Brazil’s much smaller Robusta crop has already been harvested, but the more economically important Arabica crop isn’t expected to be in full swing until later this month. A COVID-related shortage of harvest workers would have a material impact on global supply, thus likely putting upward pressure on coffee prices in the months ahead. Major media outlets have recently published articles discussing this very possibility, with Reuters noting that the increasing difficulty of finding workers in Brazil could delay the harvest of export-quality Arabica beans.

Colombia, meanwhile, which along with Brazil constitutes 65% of the world’s Arabica harvest, is already experiencing harvesting challenges due to the delay of this year’s rainy season. Roast Magazine’s Daily Coffee News (DCN) notes that Colombian coffee spot prices have risen to near-record highs—up 70% year over year—since the commencement of COVID lockdowns. While this is helping to ease the economic plight of Colombia’s bean growers, continued harvest-related delays in this key growing nation will sooner or later result in higher retail coffee prices globally.

In late April at the onset of South America’s coffee harvest season, DCN also surveyed producers in the key nations to determine what their biggest problem was in this year’s harvest. It found that lack of labor was the biggest issue for the world’s third-biggest coffee producer Colombia as well as for Peru, while lack of money and logistical issues were plaguing Ecuador.

Source: Daily Coffee News

Despite these problems, however, weak currency factors are keeping coffee prices subdued for now. The Brazilian Real currency—which has an outsized market impact—is at an all-time low (below), putting some downward pressure on futures prices. As previously noted, currency traders expect COVID-related challenges to prove far more daunting for emerging nations like Brazil than for more developed ones like the U.S. Moreover, political problems in Brazil have also contributed to the currency’s weakness.

Source: BigCharts

The Real’s devaluation is bad news for Brazil’s producers since it makes it more costly for them to export and also encourages the nation’s banks to reduce credits. On the domestic front, meanwhile, Brazil’s prices are rising, thereby diminishing local demand. As long as the Real is sliding, traders should expect continued headwinds for coffee futures prices. Real weakness will also likely keep coffee futures prices stuck in the trading range that has persisted since March.

Turning our attention to my favorite java trading vehicle, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (JO) is still subject to currency market weakness in the key growing nations and has been somewhat volatile lately. I was stopped out of my short-term trading position in JO when the 35 level was violated on an intraday basis last month, and I remain on the sidelines. I want to see JO establish a workable bottom—preferably above the trading range floor at the 31 level—before I consider dipping my toes back into the market on a short-term basis. Accordingly, I recommend that traders remain defensive for now until we get another confirmed buy signal in the coffee market.

Source: BigCharts

In conclusion, a neutral coffee price trend is likely to prevail in the near term as the weak currencies of major producing countries like Brazil combine with lockdown-related adjustments globally. But based on my assessment of the key fundamental factors mentioned here, we should see rising coffee futures prices in the 3-6 months ahead once COVID-related supply and logistical problems are fully priced into the market. Traders should expect more uncertainty and volatility in the near term, but a bullish intermediate-term outlook toward coffee is still warranted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.