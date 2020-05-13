Euronav Offers A Unique Opportunity For Dividend And Value Investors

Intro

After yet another blowout quarter by a tanker company, Euronav (EURN) announced they will be paying a dividend of $1.10 in June, which represents 11.5% of their current stock price. This seemingly highly bullish action by Euronav has been accompanied by their stock falling by 6.9%. This isn't a one-time event either as management has projected strength in the tanker market for the entirety of 2020 and is committed to keeping a generous dividend and has even mentioned the potential for a stock buyback program. Euronav could realistically have a 30%+ dividend yield based on the current level their stock is trading at, and nobody seems to care. In this article, I will detail why the downside is limited, how Euronav can profit off contango even in a period of backwardation, and why these levels are a perfect entry point for both value and dividend investors.

Q1 Overview

For Q1 2020, Euronav posted an average spot rate for their VLCC ships of $72,750/day/ship compared to $35,195/day/ship in Q1 of 2019. This represents an increase of 206.7% just for their VLCC ships. The increase was even more drastic for their fleet of Suezmax’s which saw increases of 216.4% from $27,380/day/ship to $59,250/day/ship. These higher rates translated directly to their bottom line where their profit for Q1 2020 was over 10x that of Q1 2019.

Source: Q1 report

This has allowed Euronav to increase its dividend to incredible levels and higher than average spot rates will allow this trend to continue. To truly put this inefficient pricing of this stock into perspective, Euronav is trading at roughly the same price they were in Q1 2019. There was no contango, spot rates were much lower, and they only offered a dividend of $0.06. You are reading this correctly; EURN is trading at the same level they were last year despite an EPS 10x that of their previous quarter and a dividend 18.34x that of Q1 2019.

With this major discrepancy between the price of this stock and the value it offers, management was quoted as saying, “If we feel that the share price is weak for a prolonged period of time, then, obviously, we will prefer share buybacks than dividends. I don't think that you will ever see us cutting completely dividends. That's not something that we will ever do in any way. We have a policy for a minimum fixed dividend. But the balance between share buyback and dividends will very much depend on share price weakness.”

So, for 2020 with spot rates still trading at 2-3x they were in 2019, EURN will have the available cash to place some sort of bottom in the stock if it were to fall even further. This means that investors will still be able to receive a strong dividend with the added benefit of some sort of ‘floor’ courtesy of share buybacks.

EURN returned 80% of its quarterly net income to investors and I believe this will be a sustainable trend throughout 2020, even if the oil market goes into backwardation.

EURN is not entirely dependent on large contango spreads

Although large spreads in contango do significantly increase spot charter rates, EURN and other tanker companies still had multiple ships used for storage in 2016 when backwardation was in effect. Since many of the contracts signed are for 6-months plus, these companies are able to have some sort of a sustained revenue stream even if spreads between WTI contract months collapses. On top of this, until storage issues are resolved, and demand continually exceeds supply, there will not be available land-based storage. This would further elongate the presence of oil tanker storage, even in backwardation.

Per their Q1 conference call, Euronav strongly believes that a state of oversupply will continue to flood the market saying, “the IEA forecasted demand for crude has fallen by around 25 million barrels per day during that period (Q1). Yet during that same period, we've seen production actually being maintained at similar levels. This disconnect, we believe, has produced somewhere around about 1.1 billion barrels of excess crude, the same level as the EIA, and others estimate is the global onshore capacity for storage. Indeed, earlier today, Reuters reported that the storage facilities onshore in Europe are already full.”

Now clearly this is a bearish stance on oil, but the point stands; global storage is almost at capacity and unless further major cuts are made or demand rapidly increases, tankers will hold a significant amount of value. Even if backwardation became present in the oil market, oil producers would still need a place to store their oil which would keep spot rates elevated.

An enticing opportunity for dividend and value investors

I have highlighted some points regarding their extremely high dividend for Q1 2020 and believe that strong tanker spot rates should extend into Q2 2020 and still trade 1.5-2x higher than 2019 for Q3 and Q4 2020 due to continued storage concerns.

For value investors, most of the tanker space is trading at a discount to their NAV. For EURN, their NAV is currently at $11.78, representing a discount of 23.60%. I believe that elevated future rates, strong guidance from management, the allure of stock buybacks, and an increased dividend should all be enough for this stock to trade much closer to its NAV. If EURN continues to build on its stellar Q1, I believe that investors could see a dividend yield close to 30% and a price appreciation much closer to their NAV. In all, EURN is being grossly overlooked and investors should begin to take advantage of an incredible dividend paired with a high potential for Euronav to trade much closer to its NAV.

