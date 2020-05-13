Infineon Looking At Major Drivers Across The Next Decade

Infineon is in for some punishing weakness from markets like autos, appliances, and industrial drives, but margins have been holding up better than expected.

Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) shares have done okay since my last update, beating its peer group slightly, but underperforming more recently on worries around the company’s elevated exposure to autos (Infineon is one of the most auto-exposed semis that I follow). On balance, though, nothing much has really changed – Infineon remains a strong, well-diversified chip company with meaningful positions in power, MCUs, and sensors, and good leverage to trends like auto electrification, advanced ADAS, industrial automation, and IoT.

Valuation is, I believe, in the “okay to good” range. STMicro (STM) looks a little cheaper, Texas Instruments (TXN) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) look more expensive, but I wouldn’t call the assumptions supporting Infineon’s valuation conservative, and I would note that Infineon’s spot on the top of multiple market share charts makes it a target for companies like STMicro and ON Semi (ON) looking to grow at its expense.

Another Solid Result, With Outperformance On Margins

Infineon has strung together some good quarters of late, with revenue performance relative to expectations more or less in line, but solid double-digit beats at the operating income line. While fiscal second quarter results saw a significant operating-level beat (16% in absolute terms, about 170bp in margins), it’s worth remembering that sell-side estimates scaled down significantly as Covid-19 spread and Infineon’s beat is most definitely against a lowered bar. Then again, we’re talking about a company that still managed year-over-year growth when many (including NXP, ON, and TI) did not.

Revenue rose 4% yoy and was more or less flat on a sequential basis, coming in about 2% shy of expectations. The Automotive business contracted 3% yoy and grew 2% qoq, beating by about 1%, on stronger demand for “comfort electronics” and MCUs. Industrial Power Control grew 3% yoy and 7% qoq, beating by about 4%, with strong demand from wind turbine, appliance, and industrial drive makers. Power & Sensor System revenue rose 4% yoy and qoq, beating by 2%, with strong demand for DC-DC power supplies and phone components. Last and least, the small Digital Security Solutions business saw 1% yoy revenue contraction and more than 2% qoq growth on better demand in authentication and payments, beating expectations by 2%.

Gross margin declined 330bp yoy and 250bp qoq on a reported basis, with adjusted gross margin down 290bp yoy and 230bp qoq. This may or may not have been a beat relative to the sell-side; while I can find a published average estimate suggesting a 90bp beat, not all analysts use the adjusted number in their formal models.

Segment-level income declined 17% yoy and 8% qoq, with margin declining 290bp yoy and 170bp qoq, and this was good for a strong beat relative to sell-side expectations. The Auto business was very weak, with profits down 54% yoy and 24% qoq and margins down 680bp/210bp, but the other segments held up better (+/- 5%), with 17%-plus margin in Industrial Power, 22%-plus in Power & Sensor, and 14%-plus in DSS.

Inventory days declined 12 days on a sequential basis down 120 days. Straight head-to-head comparisons can be tricky, but Infineon is basically in the middle of the pack here; TI (145) and ON (131) have higher inventory levels, while STMicro (16) and NXP (103) are lower.

Sharp Declines Are Coming, But Some Healthy Recoveries Too

Infineon didn’t back away from guidance to the extent that other companies have, indicating that with the inclusion of Cypress (the deal closed on April 16), revenue for the year should be around EUR 8.4B, plus/minus 5%. Management has also noted that it expects sharp declines in auto-related component demand, as has seen sharp declines in areas like appliances and solar.

Management is expecting appliances and solar to rebound significantly in fiscal 2021; I agree with solar, but I’m a little more cautious on appliances. I was curious to hear the company talk of a more moderate expected recovery trajectory for drives and traction, although some of this could be timing-driven based on the company’s off-calendar fiscal year. By and large, most companies leveraged to industrial drives (factory automation) are relatively bullish about the prospects for a quicker, sharper turnaround relative to many other markets.

Infineon’s situation in autos is a little complicated. As the largest player (post-Cypress), Infineon has meaningful exposure to the sharp declines underway in vehicle production relative to some companies who entered the market more recently and have more positive leverage to content on newer models. Auto production should rebound relatively quickly (late 2020/early 2021) given vehicle fleet ages and my expectation of government-led stimulus efforts, and Infineon is still strongly leveraged to hybrid and EV adoption with its strong position in power and ADAS. Countering that, though, are aggressive attempts by companies like STMicro and ON to win away share with their own offerings; while Infineon has an arguably under-appreciated opportunity in SiC power for industrial applications, I believe STMicro will take some share in auto with their SiC platform.

Beyond the next six to 12 months, I’m not that concerned about Infineon’s exposures. The company’s leverage to data center and 5G is perhaps not as strong as an investor might like, but the company still has some leverage to both (power, RF, and MCUs). Beyond that, though, I like the company’s prospects in advanced ADAS and power in auto (even if rivals like STMicro gain some share), industrial automation and electrification, appliances (inverters), renewable energy, and IoT, the latter particularly after the acquisition of Cypress.

The Outlook

I’m looking for those addressable market opportunities to fuel mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth from Infineon, along with higher margins.For revenue, the transition to hybrid and EV models offers 25% to 100% content growth in powertrain alone, not to mention $100-$900+ incremental content potential from advanced ADAS. That can drive double-digit growth in autos, even accounting for cyclicality, and it doesn't require substantial share growth (the pie is getting bigger). In industrial markets, adoption of inverters in appliances and the further growth of solar power can likewise support multiple years of double-digit growth, while industrial automation affords opportunities like cobots - a roughly $350 to $400/per content opportunity for Infineon that is only just beginning. Business opportunities like IoT/industrial IoT won't be so large in content-per terms, but the volume potential of IoT makes this a very lucrative long-term opportunity for a company like Infineon with MCU, sensor, and connectivity assets. I believe the nature of the markets they serve will limit FCF margins for both Infineon and STMicro to the low-to-mid teens, but that should still be sufficient to drive double-digit FCF growth. While those estimates do include significant steps up in profitability, I believe that will happen as the company transitions from a more investment-dominant phase (spending on capabilities in SiC, GaN, 300m, 3D sensing, and so on) to a more production-dominant phase where the company can deliver strong revenue growth and attractive gross margins with less incremental R&D spending.

Turning to valuation, I believe Infineon is priced for high single-digit to low double-digit total annualized returns to shareholders based upon discounted cash flow and margin-driven EV/revenue. As Infineon’s markets recover, I expect operating margins to grow fairly quickly from the low double-digits to the mid-teens and then on into the high teens.

The Bottom Line

The growth expectations supporting Infineon’s valuation are not modest or conservative, and they may prove too ambitious considering the level of competition in markets like hybrid/EV power management, advanced ADAS, factory automation, and so on, not to mention the risk of OEMs (like auto companies) pushing back on pricing. On the other hand, Infineon enjoys a strong starting position in many markets poised for above-average growth, and I believe Infineon has developed technologies that will keep it among the leaders. On a risk-adjusted basis, I think this is a name still worth considering.

