Fuling's Great 2019 Gets No Love From Mr. Market

As it has for some time, the stock price is severely disjointed from underlying value.

Introduction

I have been covering and investing in Fuling Global(FORK), a manufacturer of disposable silverware, straws, and related products, for a few years now. The company just released their 2019 full years results, so let's dive in and see how the company did.

Revenues increased 9% year over year and net income increased 46.3% year over year, but some of that was not from operations, which we will explain later.

Revenues by product category shows an interesting trend emerging--bans on plastic straws are starting to have an effect. Plastic straw bans have become more common in the US and Europe over the past few years, and Fuling is finally seeing the pinch from that.

It is quite interesting that the other product categories are doing so well. Since its IPO, the company has increasingly touted its existing line of environmentally friendly products and its related R&D. However, it is difficult for outside minority investors to tell if this is just lip service to try to seem on trend or if this is actually a tailwind for Fuling.

The cups and plates segment growth is attributed to customers looking to replace Styrofoam products, a product type Fuling does not sell.

Whereas more branded products like Nikes or IPhones are clear to the user who made them, going to a favorite restaurant and seeing a new cutlery item like a plastic straw, there is most likely no indication of the company that made them.

Taking the company at its word, it launched a paper straw product in 2018 and installed 35 production lines for that product at one of its China factories.

Tariffs & Oil Prices

When the trade war between the China and the US broke out and it was all one could hear about in the news, Fuling was quietly right at the center.

To counter both trade uncertainty in general and tariffs on some of its products, it has invested in two factories outside of China or the US. The two places it has chosen to set up shop is Mexico and Indonesia.

Mexico is an obvious investment with lower cost labor, separate trade agreements with key markets like the US & Canada, and proximity to its largest market, the US.

Indonesia is a more interesting one as I have not previously heard of it being a hub for companies looking for cheap manufacturing outside of China. I usually hear Vietnam as the go to for that.

The company cites Indonesia's developed ports and their factory's proximity to a major port, lower labor costs than China, and also a potential market to sell into rather than export out of. That market is expected to grow slowly but they see large potential in all of SE Asia over the next decade.

Source: 2019 Annual Report

Another big issue for Fuling in past years has been the price of oil and the direct impact it has on its raw material cost and also the pricing it is able to sell its products for.

I have documented in previous articles how Fuling supplies some of the largest QSR restaurants, distributors, and retailers so it is hard for it to quickly take price increases when the price of oil rises. I have seen it takes about two quarters for their pricing to start to shift when oil has a huge move.

In addition, as oil prices rise their raw materials costs, while slowly becoming less relevant with no plastic products, directly increases the company's costs. If oil rises and price increases lag behind it, this can put a hurt on the company's gross profit margin.

In 2019, the company did fairly well, with gross profit margin increasing 3.4%, due to lower material costs and slightly offset by higher labor costs.

Bottom Line Results

Getting to the bottom line, operating income increased 5.2 million versus 2018, a very strong number. The big item that stands out though is 3 million in subsidy income versus 1.7 million the previous year. This line item has always fluctuated for the company, and the increase this year was due to the completion of their latest factory in China generating reimbursements from the government there. I would expect this number to decrease substantially in 2020.

These both combined to propel the company to a record 14.4 million in net income, equivalent to an EPS of $0.91.

Valuation

Turning to valuation, as I write this, the company trades at around $1.5 per share. This makes the company clearly extremely undervalued even without any fancy discounted cash flow analysis, even for a small cap Chinese stock no one has ever heard of.

I think a fair valuation would be a market multiple of 15 times, adjusted a few p/e points for the fact that it is a small cap Chinese stock, relatively illiquid, and is likely to have little pricing power as long it is still making petroleum based products in the future.

So I think a 10 P/E is fair, which based on 2019 results would put my target price at $9.1. This seems a far cry from the current price, but given the stock almost reached $5 in 2017, this is by no means out of the question. It is hard to tell what ails Fuling's price, but being so small as to not be in almost any index, even a small cap one, seems to be a likely candidate.

Data by YCharts

COVID-19

And it wouldn't be a 2020 article without talking about how the company is doing in regards to the pandemic, especially since these numbers are a few months old. Well the annual report is relatively quiet on the subject, but the company does note that while it experienced disruption at its Chinese factories for many months, they are now all back operating at full capacity.

So the real question is, how is the demand in their primary US market doing? Surprisingly, I really like Fuling as a company during this pandemic. The QSR restaurants they serve like Chipotle, McDonald's, KFC, etc. are mostly still open during the lock downs and are adapting their business models and methods of service to meet the challenge.

I do not think the lack of dine in eating at these places will be a significant revenue decrease for Fuling, but overall sales volume across the entire industry could be.

Still, of all the types and locations of businesses, having the majority of your manufacturing in China, which has hopefully started to exit the worst of the pandemic, and your principle market still operational, even at reduced volumes, seems to be a pretty good outcome. The company should fare far better than a movie theater or a apparel retailer, that's for sure.

Conclusion

Fuling clearly had a great year, even factoring out one time and non-recurring subsidy income. However, the stock price did not reflect the company's underlying value even before the pandemic, and now languishes at a irrational p/e multiple.

Barring a ongoing multi-year fraud where all the numbers are made up, Fuling is an easy buy and hold for me, although it may require a vast amount of patience to realize its true potential and reward stockholders.

