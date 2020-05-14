Is The Thrill Of Victory Worth The Agony Of Defeat?

So we turn ourselves into objects of mass-produced pity instead.

We don’t want to be the object of singled-out pity.

If you’re a millennial or Gen Z, associate with millennials or Gen Z, or read anything written by millennials or Gen Z…

You’ve no doubt heard the term FOMO: Fear Of Missing Out. It’s such an accepted abbreviation among these communities that you can find it on OxfordLearnersDictionaries.com.

You also can check its pronunciation there – both with a British accent and an American one. Although, to my American ears, the latter comes across as someone trying to sound American who’s never actually been to the U.S.

Regardless, the concept behind FOMO is a very real thing. It’s even one that Gen X and boomers can relate to. Probably prior groups too (though perhaps to lesser degrees).

Well over a decade ago, when only the oldest of millennials were graduating from college, two Stanford researchers – Peter DeMarzo and Ilan Kremer – along with Duke University’s Ron Kaniel, did a study on the psychology of stock investors.

In fact, they did three related theoretical studies. And what they found was fascinating.

Contrary to what most of us like to think of ourselves, it appears we’re sheep.

Silly, silly, money-losing sheep.

Whether it’s built into our DNA or societally stimulated is up for debate. As I may have implied above, I’d be willing to go with both.

Either way, it’s best to evaluate ourselves accordingly. That way, we won’t have the wool pulled over our eyes quite so easily.

Let me explain.

Source

Sign Me Up! I’m all In!

Writing about the study in 2007 for the Stanford Graduate School of Business, Marguerite Rigoglioso introduced the topic this way:

Why do people act like a herd around risky investments, causing ‘bubbles’ that inevitably burst and leave most investors losers in the game? Couldn’t the players in the dot.com bust, for example, have seen disaster looming on the horizon? Why did more investors not get out earlier, and why did they continue to pump money into already over-inflated stocks? Similar questions surround the recent bust in the subprime mortgage market.”

I think it’s fair to say that Rigoglioso – like the vast majority of us back then – hadn’t seen nothin’ yet. 2007 was hardly the end to the market’s woes, as 2008 and early 2009 proved.

However, that coming market crash would only prove her article's point even more:

Two Stanford researchers say that what investors fear the most is not the risk of a loss per se, but the risk that they may do poorly relative to their peers. That means, even though investments in (certain) areas… may be particularly risky, investors tend to cluster around such pie-in-the-sky opportunities to avoid being the only one in the neighborhood to miss out on the ‘next big thing.’”

Or, to take it straight from the researcher’s mouth, “Investors fear being poor when everyone around them is rich.” That’s how DeMarzo, a Mizuho Financial Group Professor of Finance, put it.

Translated into 2020 speak, it’s FOMO. It’s only a matter of… why?

Source

Avoiding the Crowd and Its Fate

Why do we fear missing out?

Why does that consideration – that avoidance – seem more valuable than anything else, including common sense, gut feelings, and (most importantly) long-term results?

I take you back to our sheep analogy above. So does that Stanford study.

DeMarzo concluded that, “Such herding around certain investments allows you to combat the fear that everyone else might be betting on the winner while you’re not.”

The idea that someone is going to look at us later and shake their heads at our silliness for not getting into the “next big thing” creates anxiety in our stomachs, which we then allow to dictate our heads.

Naturally, we don’t want to be the object of singled-out pity. So we turn ourselves into objects of mass-produced pity instead.

The fact that everyone else is in the same sheep-filled boat makes all the difference to our mixed-up minds.

Again, it’s silly. But that’s at least modern-day human psychology for you. Somebody tells you about something that “everyone is doing,” and you want in.

As a modern-day human myself, I understand. But as someone who’s gone all in before, only to fall far short along with the rest of the herd, I’m strongly advising you to put that urge in its proper place.

That would be far after facts, figures, evaluations, and logic.

If all four point to a buy then, by all means, buy! But if they don’t, don’t just walk away.

Run, Forrest. Run!

You’ll be much happier when you do – maybe not in the short term while the sheep are bleating about their instant gains. But almost assuredly down the road, while you’re enjoying green pastures after avoiding investments like the four following dangerous real estate investment trusts (REITs).

No matter how many people tell you they’re great deals.

A REIT to Avoid

As my loyal readers know, I’m bipartisan when it comes to REIT research.

I don’t select stocks simply to win a personality contest. And I don’t recommend buys every week.

Instead, I also write about REITs to avoid.

One such stock is Armada Hoffler (AHH), a small-cap diversified REIT. Based in Virginia Beach, its portfolio is primarily concentrated in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S. with:

39 retail properties

4 office buildings

5 multifamily properties.

One issue with AHH is its extreme retail exposure, which amounts to 50% of revenue. With such high exposure to inline and restaurant-space retail, we believe it will take some time for AHH’s rental revenue to normalize.

It also has a three-property overhang associated with disgraced startup WeWork. This includes One City Center in Durham, North Carolina, Willis Wharf in Baltimore, Maryland, and The Interlock in Atlanta, Georgia.

And it has a $67 million mezzanine loan out on that last property.

In April, the company collected just 57% of its retail rent. According to AHH itself, “The deferred rent is largely attributed to full-service restaurants, personal service outlets, entertainment venues, and junior anchor stores.”

Another risk – and reason we’re avoiding this pick – is because of the company’s elevated cost of capital. It will have to generate equity through asset sales, joint ventures, and issuances to fund its development pipeline.

As it is, AHH recently suspended its dividend to save around $65 million annually.

(We warned of that happening a few weeks ago.)

Harsh though it may sound, we see no upside in taking a position with this high-risk REIT. Analysts forecast -6% funds from operations (FFO) growth in 2020 and -2% in 2021.

We suspect it won’t be paying out a dividend through 2020 and possibly in 2021. Avoid this train wreck.

Source: FAST Graphs

A Manufactured Problem

Another REIT we’re not afraid to miss out on is UMH Properties (UMH).

We’ve been skeptical of this manufactured housing REIT for around two years based on its perseverance in allocating capital to REIT securities. Recognizing that its non-core REIT portfolio is heavily weighted toward mall-focused companies like Washington Prime (WPG) and CBL (CBL), we opted to stay clear.

In the latest quarter, UMH recognized a $38 million decline in value of its REIT portfolio. To us, that’s validation of our belief that REITs that pursue non-core investment strategies often underperform their peers.

From a liquidity standpoint, admittedly, UMH is in decent shape. It ended the last quarter with:

$14.6 million in cash and cash equivalents

$60 million available on its unsecured credit facility (plus $50 million potentially available from an accordion feature)

$34 million available on its revolver.

UMH can reduce its cost of capital by calling its 8% Series B preferreds in October 2020 and refinance it with GSE debt. And while its common stock has its risks…

We’re warming up to the 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.

UMH shares are trading at $12.51 with a 19.6x P/FFO, a 5.8% dividend yield, and an AFFO payout ratio of over 100%. The CEO says he doesn’t “anticipate any changes to the current dividend policy.”

That may be true. But its REIT preferred portfolio means it might not be true too.

Source: FAST Graphs

EP-Wrong

Our last FOMO (or non-FOMO) pick is net-lease REIT EPR Properties (EPR).

As we predicted a few weeks ago, EPR suspended its dividend to preserve capital as it navigates the choppy “experiential” property sector. As Ian Bezek explained in a recent article:

When only 15% of your tenants are currently paying rent, the focus needs to be on survival. EPR was barely investment grade even before the coronavirus struck. This was not a company with a fortress balance sheet, and now there will be minimal revenues coming in for some undetermined but significant amount of time.”

Bezek is also right that it “isn't the time to get cute with financial engineering.” I’ve argued for quite some time that this company was likely to become the next act of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

To be clear, I have no doubt that movie theaters will return. But they’ll never be the same.

I consider EPR’s business model comparable to Seritage’s (SRG) based on how both will require significant capital to generate redevelopment returns.

With that said, Seritage has Buffett Bucks. (See my recent article.) And EPR owns dozens of TopGolf properties.

Bezek points out:

“Topgolf was free-cash-flow negative and junk-rated in 2019. How do you think its cash flow (and thus rent payments) will be looking in a social-distancing world going forward? I'll give you a hint – Moody's just downgraded Topgolf's debt even further into junk this week; it's now Caa2 rated. Moody's bluntly says that Topgolf will need more sources of liquidity to avoid a default.”

Ouch!

Those properties are big-ticket bets too, averaging around $25 million. Also, many of the properties are subject to ground leases, which adds another layer of complexity.

We don’t expect EPR to restart its dividend this year or quite possibly next year. And as Bezek points out, “with the dividend gone, there will be no support for EPR's share price from income investors.”

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.