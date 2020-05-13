Appian Has To Be More Convincing

Growth has slowed down to merely ~15% in recent times, though the company consistently spends +40% of revenue on marketing and sales and is yet to turn cash-flow positive.

Despite the strong Q1 that saw revenue grew by 31%, we do not think it is still in a turnaround phase just yet.

Overview

Despite the solid Q1 beat, we are still unsure about Appian's (APPN) long-term potential. We covered the stock in November last year when we shared our skepticism on the long-term validity of its low-code application development business. Since then, the stock has been quite volatile and been up by ~15% to-date. Though the performance should have dismissed our concern, we still do not think that the main issue is out of the woods yet. When we dive deeper into the fundamentals and the business activities, we see an inherent weakness that encourages us to keep staying on the sideline.

Risk

While our skepticism on the low-code application market may be an overstatement, we believe that the market does not seem to offer attractive upside opportunities. The numbers tell us that Appian is a less interesting growth story than those of the other cloud players of similar sizes.

(APPN. source: tikr.com)

Appian has never had a history of a strong double-digit growth phase despite consistently spending over 45% of revenue on sales and marketing. Last year, revenue grew by ~15% to $260 million. Relative to the scale of the business, it is not an impressive growth. Likewise, the +60% gross margin is relatively weak for any SaaS player. In Appian's case, it is the result of the business's over-reliance on professional services revenue. With a gross margin of 28% - 35%, the professional services segment is not a recurring business and not as profitable as the cloud and on-premise segments.

(source: Q1 earnings slide)

The cloud and on-premise business combined, on the other hand, has an average gross margin of 90%. Last year alone, however, professional services revenue made up almost 42% of Appian's business and used to be higher than that of cloud subscription. In Q1, cloud subscription finally caught up as it reached $28.4 million of revenue. However, as discussed, the growth also remains lackluster. The profitability, scale, and growth rate at which Appian operates indicate that the offering has not been disruptive.

Given that we have seen some issues with longer sales cycles in the business, including in Q1, we hypothesize that Appian's low-code platform may not be mission-critical enough. In our most recent post about ServiceNow (NOW), we discussed how its workflow automation offering has a strong product-market fit in the enterprise ITSM, which gives it a mission-critical element that transfers to other areas such as HR and CSM. Eventually, one of these expansions also led to the acquisition of SkyGiraffe in 2017, which built a similar low-code solution to Appian. In that sense, we can judge the order of mission criticality of each offering by the order at which ServiceNow expanded its business. Penetrating the enterprise market through ITSM sounds very strategic in the context of digital transformation, given that a streamlined IT process is a prerequisite for a company-wide digital transformation.

Some Upsides

Based on the Q1 report, there will be a new CRO (Chief Revenue Officer) joining Appian. This will potentially add a better structure to the sales organization and improve go-to-market execution beyond Q1. The company was also able to land new clients with COVID-19 related use cases as Q1 revenue grew by 31%. Despite our thesis on the lack of mission criticality, consistently strong sales execution will potentially prove us wrong in the long run.

Valuation

Based on our understanding of the overall growth narrative, we remain uncertain about Appian's ability to sustain the 30% growth it had in Q1. At the current 12x P/S, Appian appears overpriced given the unimpressive fundamentals and questionable moat. In particular, profitability and cash flow generation have been weak. Over the last five years, Appian has never turned cash flow positives.

(APPN. source: seeking alpha)

Despite all the investments it has made over the years, including spending +40% of revenue on marketing, it also still arguably has a minor presence in the low-code app development market. The share price has been up 6% since the Q1 earnings call. However, its share price has historically been choppy. It is probably a good buy at any price below 9x P/S, which is the level it used to trade for the last two years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.