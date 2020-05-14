Allot - Growth Continues, Pandemic Notwithstanding; 155% Upside

I wrote up Allot (ALLT) on Seeking Alpha on January 24, 2020 (see link here). I had bullish estimates for revenue in 2020 but the company surpassed those when it issued its initial 2020 guidance on February 4th. It guided to 25% revenue growth at the midpoint and Maximum Annual Revenue ("MAR") for its Security as a Service business (SeCaaS) of $140 million. MAR is calculated by multiplying the total number of customers of all of the SeCaaS wins the company garners in a year by the annual revenue per subscriber (recently averaging about 6 euros per sub (or about $6.50)). For example, if Allot would win Verizon with its 100 million customers, then the MAR for that deal would be 100 x $6.50 or $650 million (obviously a huge win). The company's target for MAR in 2019 was $100 million, which was raised in February to $140 million in 2020. The actual revenue that Allot would get each year for a SeCaas customer is its MAR multiplied by the penetration rate of the solution into its customer base. So if Allot penetrated 20% of Verizon's customer base, it would get $650 million x 20% or $130 million each year.

Despite the pandemic, Allot reiterated both its revenue target and its MAR target on its earnings call yesterday. It even indicated that there was incrementally more interest in its solutions due to the work from home (WFH) status of most people. More people at home has led to more demand on telco networks and increased demand for the visibility and control that Allot's deep packet inspection (DPI) solution can provide. The WFH situation has also led to more malware and phishing attacks that Allot's SeCaaS products can help with.

The counter to this good news for Allot is that it is more difficult for the company to close deals with all of its customers working at home. Closing a SeCaaS deal requires coordination from many customer departments, which is more difficult to arrange in a decentralized WFH environment. A good sign, however, is that one of the SeCaaS deals the company closed in the first quarter was closed in March with the customer's employees working at home so it can be done. Regardless of this situation, Allot is comfortable with both its 25% revenue growth and $140 million MAR targets for 2020.

What is the right valuation for Allot? The company will do about $137 million in revenue, little of it SeCaaS, in 2020, with 25% growth. Putting a 3x sales multiple on this gives $411 million in enterprise value. Then taking the $140 million MAR and adding it to last year's $85 million in MAR gives $225 million in aggregate MAR to date. Assuming an ultimate 40% penetration (reasonable given 50% penetration in some Vodafone properties to date) results in $90 million in SeCaaS revenue. SaaS revenue multiples average in the 5x range, so applying this to the $90 million gives another $450 million in enterprise value. So 411 + 450 + 110 million in net cash gives an equity value of $971 million or $28 per share, or upside of 155%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.