Beware U.K. Supermarkets - The Market Might Be Overvaluing

Be wary of such supermarket stocks. There's a distinct chance of weakness in the near future.

It's possible - likely even - that that boom is going to reverse. Their stock prices do not reflect this.

The UK supermarkets have been good defensive stocks, given recent troubles. They've also seen a boom in sales.

The lockdown effect

As the lockdown went into effect, the supermarkets saw a boom in sales. That's fairly obvious, given that we all saw - or experienced directly - the pictures of empty shelves and so on. Some chains were reporting rises in sales of as much as 50%. Pretty cool.

This obviously has a knock-on effect on profits. The same overheads - rent, electricity etc. didn't get any more expensive nor was anyone using any more property - but the throughput was greater. Also, there wasn't much point in running discount offers, so that kept margins up as well.

So, while the market crashed, the supermarket stocks didn't.

Yes, clearly, there was a stock price change, but it wasn't as extreme as the market's. Simply because it could be seen that they were doing a roaring trade during the lockdown.

This won't continue

The Times brings us this:

Hedge funds have doubled their short positions in two supermarkets over the past month as they bet that one of the few outperforming sectors during the pandemic will lose its appeal.

As to why:

The FTSE 100, even with its recent revival, has lost more than a fifth of its value over the past three months, but Sainsbury's is down by only 4.6 per cent and Morrisons' share price is up 3.4 per cent.

The argument here is that the hedge funds just think they're more expensive than they should be, given other market movements, and that's that. Or at least, that's what the hedge funds are telling people.

There's another reason

There has indeed been that boom in sales. For a reason, that's obvious, but not all that many people are thinking it through. A goodly portion of the nation's food supply doesn't go through supermarkets in normal times. It goes to canteens, workplaces, school dinners, restaurants and takeouts. All of those are now closed.

We've seen problems as those who package food for those outlets - "catering packs" - find they cannot divert their foodstuffs into the supermarket channels. Wrong package sizes, not the correct labeling and so on. Sure, a minor problem. And yet, it's good evidence that there are those two supply chains of calories to the populace.

The supermarkets are currently about the only supply chain of those calories to the populace. Their sales, in aggregate, have gone up by about the amount the commercial channels usually handle.

So, what happens when lockdown ends, as it is already starting to do? All that food then goes back through the commercial channels, and supermarket sales fall again. Back to what they were.

Or, in fact, given that everyone's poorer, to less than they were before. That is, the vagaries of the lockdown, the very thing that gave them the turnover and profit boost, is about to unwind.

The argument is thus they've been a good home for money recently, but this is about to get worse. Time to move into something likely to gain from the end of the lockdown, not something likely to suffer.

In the same sector, we also have Ocado, which is a very different story:

I recommended this at $14.81 back in November and again at $15.90 in December. Yes, clearly, there have been opportunities to get it cheaper what with the general market swoon. But the story was that there was going to be a re-rating.

Instead of Ocado being thought of as a delivery service - perhaps not where you want to be when Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Uber (NYSE:UBER), however many copyists there are and all that, are trying to be grocery delivery services. Ocado repositioned into being a supplier of the services used to build a delivery service. As I said back in November, selling pickaxes is where the money's made in a gold rush.

I don't say this treating is over yet, nor that Ocado isn't a good buy. I'm certainly not stating that it's a good sell either. However, I am now saying that it's not so obviously a buy as it was. It looks reasonably priced now for what it is.

My view

I do think that the numbers for the British supermarkets are looking a little too good. They're flattered by that absence of the commercial food supply chain out there, a flattery that's going to disappear as the lockdown ends.

I also thought that Ocado was an obvious candidate for the treating that happened, and now, well, there doesn't seem to be anything special about it now. Sure, it's fine, but it's not as obvious as it was that it's going to outperform.

The investor view

For those holding the supermarkets as a trading holding - as opposed to a central part of a long-term portfolio - now might be a really good time to get out and redeploy funds. For those in Ocado, it's been a good profit run, and it may well have further to go. But it's not obvious that it will. Therefore, perhaps trim the holding and take profits.

