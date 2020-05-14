Boeing 737 MAX Production Plan Falls Apart

Before the airline industry entered the COVID-19-induced crisis that led to demand for air travel falling, jet maker Boeing (BA) had actually been working on ordering parts with suppliers that gave somewhat of an indication on what the recovery would look like. If we put all the pieces together, it seems that pace was a whole lot slower than I initially expected. With COVID-19, that pace will reduce even further and that's a setback since the orders Boeing was placing with suppliers were also meant as a support to keep some of the skilled workers in and provide some liquidity. If these orders will be altered, the strain on the supply chain will increase again, endangering the long-term health of the supply chain for the Boeing 737 MAX.

For 2020, Boeing and Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF) agreed under confidential terms that CFM would produce Boeing with CFM LEAP 1B turbofans, the exclusive turbofan for the Boeing 737 MAX, at a rate of 10 turbofans per week. The agreement also would include payments for 2020 deliveries and payment for propulsion systems already built and will be rendered through 2021. At a rate of 10 turbofans per week, we would end up with 520 LEAP 1B engines for 2020. That would be good for 260 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Obviously, we also need other components for production. Most notably, the fuselage. For 2020, Boeing initially ordered 216 new fuselages from Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) and would pay $225 million for the fuselages including pre-payments for future deliveries.

If we would put this in the context of a production rate ramp-up, where initially it was expected that Boeing would shut Boeing 737 MAX production for three months, we get the following visualization:

Figure 1: Initial production ramp-up planning Boeing

If we look at the orders Boeing initially placed with Safran and Spirit AeroSystems, then we see that the order more or less supports a production ramp-up toward 45 Boeing 737 aircraft per month. Turbofan deliveries would support 260 aircraft productions, 35 more than what we believe Boeing would be aiming for. The reason might lie in the fact that some late-year turbofan productions might not enter the Boeing assembly line until 2021 to support production in January.

So that checked out. With the fuselage productions, we see there's a difference between the estimated productions and the fuselages ordered. The difference is just nine units. It could be indicating that Boeing's early ramp-up will be slightly different from our estimate, but nine units is a small difference.

Important to consider is that these orders were placed to support the supply chain to establish a production base for recovery and maintain at least some of the efficiencies in the supply chain. Boeing could rely on the inventories that suppliers built over the course of 2019 as the production rate for the Boeing 737 MAX was brought down, but the supply chain rate ran at a rate of 120 aircraft per year higher. The decision to place orders has to do with keeping skilled people employed to support the ramp-up.

The problem for Boeing, however, could become that while it prepares to recover the Boeing 737 production system and rate, demand for single aisle aircraft might be weak due to COVID-19. All of the above, was discussed in a March report with subscribers of The Aerospace Forum.

Figure 2: New production ramp-up planning Boeing

Since then, a production restart for the Boeing 737 MAX slipped to May and we now know that the order of 216 shipsets from Spirit AeroSystems has been reduced to 125 shipsets of which 18 have been delivered during the first quarter in anticipation of production restart. So, we are looking at a 43% reduction in production plans for the Boeing 737 MAX, which is more or less in line with the cut from 60 aircraft per month to 40 per month on the Airbus A320neo (OTCPK:EADSF) program whereas a monthly production rate of 63 aircraft per month should have been achieved.

Boeing will now be able to reach a rate of 25 aircraft per month on the MAX program, which I expect can be subject to change as well with recertification and demand recovery in mind. The combined rate of around 20 deliveries per month from storage plus the 20 produced towards the end of the year are in line with what we are seeing on the A320 program. So, Boeing and Airbus currently have roughly the same insights it seems, but those insights might change depending on market conditions.

More important is that 2021 will not show a fast ramp-up in production. If the MAX is cleared again, a significant year-over-year delivery increase should be realized in 2021, but I expect that also will include many aircraft flying out of Renton without cash being handed over as the handover will be part of the compensation pattern.

The current problem I'm seeing is that 125 aircraft per year in the current environment is challenging. I would think that 80 MAX productions is very optimistic and 40 would be realistic. So, it's going to be very interesting to see who Boeing will march through the production plan and at what pace.

Conclusion

If we put the pieces together, we get a better view on what Boeing's uncommunicated production recovery would have looked like. Initial fuselage and turbofan orders by Boeing seem to support a production rate of 45 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to be reached by the end of this year. With the order, Boeing supported the supply chain to maintain industry production health and not further erode the workforce base. If that were to occur, ramping up production would take years more beyond the delays already expected. The drawback as we saw is that while Boeing was getting ready, COVID-19 had been eroding airlines' ability to take delivery of these aircraft as demand fell.

The airline industry is facing a complex recovery trajectory that will likely stretch years. Boeing has lowered its production plans accordingly. Having production and deliveries restart is important for Boeing, not so much because of the cash flow but because Boeing can measure demand for aircraft and plan accordingly, adapting to a new reality in the commercial aircraft industry, and it's obviously an important milestone in the entire process starting with the certification flight for the MAX of which the date is not known yet.

Additionally, I do expect that aircraft deliveries are being used as a form of compensation for the Boeing 737 MAX crisis. So, once deliveries start flowing, Boeing should see a significant reduction in Boeing 737 MAX liabilities, a tiny step toward a healthier balance sheet. The challenging part is that demand is highly uncertain and you'd think that currently and for the foreseeable future demand is closer to zero than to 1, but Airbus and Boeing have only dialed back production by a third so that's reason to be cautious on their current plans. At this stage, I'm anticipating further cuts to production including to the Boeing 737 MAX. The rate could fall by another third from the most recent production plans to 80 units and even to 40 units for the remainder of the year.

Currently, things are looking messy for jet makers and especially for Boeing, but we also should be able to value the tiny steps in the process. Boeing is not yet looking convincing in their path towards recovery, but this is going to be a process with tiny steps, and recovery is not going to become evident directly.

