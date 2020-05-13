Mortgage REITs Plunge Again

The market is clearly afraid. The question is which investors are ready to be brave.

The risk/reward already looks quite attractive in the sector. These REITs trade at substantial discounts to the value of their assets.

Low price-to-book ratios create entry opportunities for investors willing to take on the risks in mortgage REITs.

Discounts to book value for the mortgage REITs are climbing to substantial levels again.

One of the most important steps in evaluating mortgage REITs is finding the price to book value ratios. Using the mortgage REITs' book value gives us an idea for the general range where the mortgage REIT should trade. We expect that all mortgage REITs holding similar assets will generally be correlated with each other.

The mREITs

I put most of the residential mREITs plus two ETFs into the table:

Ticker Company Name Focus Q1 2020 BV Price Price to Trailing BV (AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. Agency-Focused $14.55 $11.79 0.81 (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency-Focused $5.28 $2.23 0.42 (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency-Focused $11.10 $6.88 0.62 (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency-Focused $13.73 $6.76 (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency-Focused $6.07 $4.32 0.71 (DX) Dynex Capital Agency-Focused $16.07 $11.88 0.74 (NLY) Annaly Capital Management Agency-Focused $7.50 $5.69 0.76 (ORC) Orchid Island Capital Agency-Focused $4.65 $3.43 0.74 (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid $2.69 $1.34 0.50 (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid $12.45 $7.33 0.59 (EFC) Ellington Financial Hybrid $15.06 $8.73 0.58 (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid $2.55 (MFA) MFA Financial Hybrid $1.46 (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid $2.02 (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency-Focused $6.96 $3.99 0.57 (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid $3.41 $2.06 0.60 (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose $1.68 (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose $10.71 $5.71 0.53 (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose $15.16 $8.40 0.55 (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ETF

There are 4 mortgage REITs without bars. We're still waiting on the full official earnings release in those cases, though we have enough information from the companies to piece together some estimates.

Method

We utilize estimates from Scott Kennedy on the current book value per share and target ranges. Our ratings and outlooks on REITs will generally have an enormous amount of overlap since he handles so much of the fundamental research for The REIT Forum.

For each REIT, there are target price-to-book ratios that determine the rating. Both the book value estimates and the target ratios change over time. Since the sector has been quite volatile lately, ratings can swing much faster than normal.

In the public version, we generally stick to using the trailing book value figures. However, the ratings we share will be based on the more complete analysis.

Outlook

We're only discussing a handful of the REITs. When we don't state a rating for a specific REIT, investors shouldn't try to read into that.

AGNC: We're bullish on the REIT again. It carries a higher price-to-book ratio than average for the sector, but it usually has a premium in that ratio. Management has been fairly defensive and protected the portfolio from more substantial losses.

We aren't predisposed to having bullish or bearish ratings on AGNC. We don't need emotions in the process. We simply evaluate the price relative to the book value and make a call on it. That worked extremely well:

CHMI: We're bullish here as well. An enormous discount to trailing book value (and to current estimated book value) creates a substantial amount of upside. Since CHMI owns positions in MSRs (mortgage-servicing rights), they stand to benefit from any legislation which provides support for mortgage servicers. The recent version of the HEROES act includes support for mortgage servicers (starting on page 998). However, we can't determine the probability of the bill passing or whether a passed bill would bear any resemblance to the current bill.

We invested in CHMI previously and closed out the position in February when the gains were simply too large to ignore:

In case a bullet point saying we closed the position wasn't clear enough, we also gave readers our trade execution:

On February 25th, 2020, we also said:

I've opted to go a little on the defensive side and close out the position. The rapid drop in interest rates has me concerned that market perception could turn against mortgage REITs and that CHMI has quite a bit of downside risk. I'm happy to sit on the sidelines for a bit and see how it plays out. There's nothing stopping us from entering a new position when things calm down or if we see a lower valuation. Quite simply, I'm concerned with the upcoming earnings report. On a prior earnings release, CHMI announced a pending dividend reduction and sent their share price tanking. I'm going to avoid the upcoming report and current interest rate risk for CHMI.

DX: We're going bullish here as well. This is a smaller mortgage REIT with internal management and a portfolio built on agency CMBS. They're running lower on leverage, which will sacrifice some earnings and also reduce the risk. The emphasis on agency CMBS reduces exposure to prepayment risk. A big discount is great. We warned investors in early March when the price-to-book ratio was getting too high:

The entire sector plunged since then and gave investors a much better opportunity.

Conclusion

Mortgage REITs endured a very rough period during March. The index plunged by more than 50%. In April, we saw a resurgence as mortgage REITs rallied from incredibly large discounts to book value. In May, share prices have been relatively weak and opportunities have been growing again. We don't expect a full repeat of March and see a significant upside built into the sector already due to the low price-to-book ratios.

Ratings in this article: Bullish on AGNC, CHMI, and DX

