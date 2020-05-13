Logitech: Benefiting From The Shift Of Working From Home

Employers are now, more than ever, having employees work from home to keep everyone as safe as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Logitech (LOGI) is an interesting pick in these times. Those working for home that need to upgrade some of their electronics to properly or more efficiently perform their duties will certainly give the computer electronics industry a boost, however, competition remains high, and it remains to be seen if consumers will make purchases beyond this year, when things return to more normal circumstances. Logitech saw a boost in working from home related categories in their fiscal 2020 Q4 earnings Monday night, but the question remains if recent increased demand is temporary or sustainable in the long-term going forward.

Working From Home

As readers are probably aware, the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted much of the workforce from gathering in centralized office spaces to working from home. Employees are now making contact through the internet, meaning they also require the necessary equipment to do so. Logitech makes much of this equipment. For more complicated work at homers making use of video conferencing a webcam, microphone, and various other upgrades may be necessary to pull off a presentable, professional look. Logitech makes such products and is positioned well to take advantage of increased demand across the board from a product standpoint, but the company may face supply chain issues that result in the company being unable to meet demand and ultimately driving customers to competitor's products instead. There is already evidence of this when one visits Logitech's Canadian website (this did not show up when I visited the U.S. site.):

Source: logitech.com/en-ca

A question that could be asked is how sustainable is working from home long term, and is this a trend that will stick around when circumstances return to normal, or will companies want employees to return to a more collaborative environment. I'm of the opinion that the majority of companies will have their employees return to offices, but in a modified manner in which employees are spread out over greater areas. Various video conferencing and remote communication will likely play a greater role for some time, but may eventually fade as individuals return to old familiar ways. This isn't necessarily a negative for Logitech, as demand for their products will continue to grow slightly, but I believe it is unlikely to be a major boost to Logitech's business and the computer peripheral industry in the long term. I could, of course, be wrong. Nobody knows exactly how businesses will proceed, and thus attempting to quantify impacts from working from home seems, to me at least, to be somewhat futile for now.

Fiscal 2020 Earnings

Logitech reported a nice beat on earnings in the final quarter of fiscal 2020 beating in both non-GAAP and GAAP EPS, and substantially beating on revenue. The company clearly benefited in the quarter (which ended March 31) from an increase in demand related to more people working from home. Logitech's webcams and video collaboration segments saw huge boosts in Q4 growth.

Source: Logitech Q4 and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Presentation

Source: Logitech Q4 and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Presentation

It's interesting to note that virtually all the growth in the fourth quarter occurred in the Americas markets.

For the full fiscal year, Logitech grew revenue by nearly 7%. Gross margin increased, but operating margin decreased from 2019. Net profit benefited significantly from a tax code change in Switzerland, thus I think readers should focus on operating income for a more fair and accurate picture of the business's results.

Source: Table created by author with financial numbers from Logitech Financial Information web page

Return on invested capital came in at a very nice 33% based on my calculation. This is down from 2019 but I consider anything in the 30s to be very good.

Logitech guided in fiscal 2021 for mid single-digit sales growth in constant currency and $380 million to $400 million in non-GAAP operating income.

Quick Thoughts On Valuation

Logitech's stock price has had a solid run coming into this earnings report and it appears to be justified given the strong results. The stock now trades at around 19.5 times fiscal 2020 diluted GAAP EPS. Given the large tax benefit in fiscal 2020's EPS numbers, I don't think EPS will grow much, if at all, in 2021, although the operating income line could see a nice increase in 2021. This puts the stock at around 19 to 20 times fiscal 2021 earnings, which for a company growing revenue in the mid-single digits, is likely reasonable in this market environment.

Data by YCharts

I'll be writing more articles on great (or sometimes not so great) stocks. If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.