Awilco Drilling: Q1 2020 Report Analysis

Awilco has no funds to pay for the second installment for the newbuild rig which is due in June.

Awilco (OTCPK:AWLCF) has just reported its first-quarter results. Previously, I was optimistic about Awilco's future but the coronavirus pandemic has completely changed the offshore drilling landscape. Let's start with the contract changes and then proceed to the outlook for the company.

Current contract with Petrofrac, which was scheduled to begin on May 1, was delayed until May 25. Semi-sub WilPhoenix will be on the standby rate for the period of delay. Awilco has signed a new contract with Serica Energy (OTC:SQZZY) in the UK for one well workover that should take 70 days including preparatory works. The contract will begin around September 15, 2020.

In its quarterly presentation, Awilco stated that there was limited visibility of 2021 demand in the UK due to oil price collapse and coronavirus but noted that some attractive opportunities remained. The company would be much better off if it finds the work for its only active rig since the newbuild delivery will take place in April 2021 (and it is not clear whether the rig will be postponed or not).

In the first quarter, the company had no revenue since WilPhoenix was not working while WilHunter remained cold stacked. Not surprisingly, Awilco recorded a loss of $9.4 million, and its cash position deteriorated to $27.7 million. At this point, the company does not have the funds to pay for the second installment for the first newbuild rig which is due in June.

The company commented:

Additional funding will be required to support this payment and ongoing project related costs. The company is in a dialogue with the shipyard about the second installment. It is recognized that the construction contracts with the shipyard are structured such that there is no recourse to the rest of the Group in the event of default by the contracting subsidiaries".

Obviously, the last thing any shareholder would like to see in a quarterly report is a mention of default, even if it's a default of contracting subsidiary. Awilco's value is entirely in its newbuild order - without these rigs, the company is worth the cash on the balance sheet plus the scrap value of its rigs.

Previously, Awilco had a good chance to get a contract for the first newbuild rig ahead of delivery and finance this contract with some mix of debt and equity. Now that coronavirus has dealt a huge blow to the industry, finding such a contract for 2021 is a very tough challenge.

Source: Awilco presentation

As seen in the picture above, Awilco believes that demand growth for Norway floaters no longer exists due to the impact of low oil prices and general uncertainty about the recovery of the world economy. The company stated that it was discussing opportunity straight from the delivery of the first newbuild rigs, but there might be a material gap between discussions and contracts.

The problem is that Awilco needs more funds right now as it has no money to finance the second installment payment for the first newbuild rig. The situation is very challenging:

Funding for […] payments will be required, by a combination of additional equity and debt. There is also the option to defer the delivery of the rig, and related payment, by up to one year. This decision will be taken at a later date".

With muted contracting perspectives in the UK, the company may have trouble servicing potential interest payments if it decided to use debt. In addition, it will be impossible to raise debt without a contract on hand. At this point, it looks like the only realistic solution is to use equity funding, which will likely lead to a very material dilution of current shareholders.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus has busted an otherwise good-looking thesis. The offshore drilling industry is heading for mass restructuring. Awilco Drilling does not have to restructure debt because it has no debt, but it has no money for the newbuild rig either. The company will have to either raise equity or abandon the newbuild rig (I do not believe in this scenario) - both of these options are not good for current shareholders. We'll soon learn what the company decided to do with the June payment for the rig, so stay tuned.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.