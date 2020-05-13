Wingstop Back To 'Story Stock' Valuation: Chickens Can't Fly (Sorry)

Restaurant stock valuations have always intrigued me. Like most teenagers and college students, I worked in a number of restaurants as part-time jobs. Ranging from a family-owned restaurant with attached deli and banquet facility, to Taco Bell and a small independent college hangout I learned the long hours, small margins, and risks of the business side. Likewise, when I began investing, a few restaurant chains I knew of and liked had recently failed. Since then I've seen a few others become wildly popular, like Boston Market and Krispy Kreme. The companies' stock skyrocket during periods of rapid expansion and trendiness, and then they crashed back to earth, often with disastrous results for the company founders and retail shareholders. In October of 2018 I first wrote on Wingstop (WING) and began considering an update, as the company's stock has been volatile ever since. While at times since October 2018 Wingstop has had a promising valuation for the company's long-term prospects, the stock has been on a tear since a sudden drop due to the Coronavirus. This drop was mistaken, as Wingstop does have a business model that had it ready for restrictions put in place by federal, state and local governments. That said, at recent share prices, too much future growth and success is already priced in, the dismal dividend yield offers no real cash flow while holding shares, and any multiple compression will hurt shareholders buying at current prices. Long term, the company should succeed, but as an investment I would only "hold" at best, and due to my investment personality I would only leave "house money" in the stocks and watch for a better re-entry point.

Wingstop: Popular and Successful

This isn't to say Wingstop's restaurants aren't popular, successful, and yes, good. I admitted to eating there in my earlier article and continue to do so from time to time. Wingstop's niche approach, limited menu, and prescient adoption of easy online and app ordering, delivery and take-away with limited seating was extremely beneficial when dine-in options at restaurants were banned in March. Despite being in a very crowded fast casual sector by serving wings, there is some differentiation, with generally higher quality than other competitors and some unique product offerings like optional seasoning on fries, corn on the cob, and each store having the multiple flavor drink dispenser. However, none of these gives Wingstop a "moat" in the classical sense, a point I will discuss later. In my hometown there are many options for wings-I live in suburban San Diego where we have an abundance of fast- and fast-casual restaurants however. But during my very unscientific surveys of riding my motorcycle to other Wingstops I also notice other wings and fried chicken alternatives, as fried chicken is one of my favorite foods.

Comparing Ratios and Multiples Shows How Richly WING Is Valued

Company Name Wingstop Chipotle Domino's Yum! Brands McDonald's Starbucks Company Symbol WING CMG DPZ YUM MCD SBUX Market Cap 3.77B 25.82B 14.44B 25.94B 134.75B 90.96B Valuation Ratios P/E GAAP (FWD) 123.92 124.99 33.53 35.69 32.68 61.8 P/E GAAP (TTM) 172.31 77.47 35.47 23.99 23.72 27.62 PEG GAAP (TTM) 11,116.65 1.22 1.63 - 19.02 1.27 Price/Sales (TTM) 18.14 4.52 4.06 4.68 6.57 3.47 EV/Sales (TTM) 19.65 4.9 5.08 6.5 8.75 4.18 Price/Cash Flow (TTM) 91.02 35.81 29.15 20.7 17.62 33.05 Growth Ratios Revenue Growth (YoY) 26.37% 13.22% 4.95% 0.63% -0.69% 4.34% Revenue Growth (FWD) 18.37% 9.87% 6.16% 1.74% -0.21% 4.43% Revenue 3 Year (CAGR) 26.33% 11.19% 12.65% -3.97% -5.22% 6.66% Net Income 3 Year (CAGR) 8.08% 52.46% 22.86% -10.57% 6.71% 4.62% EPS Growth Diluted (YoY) 0.02% 63.32% 21.70% -15.53% 1.25% 21.76% EPS Growth Diluted (FWD) 13.45% 26.44% 12.15% 6.05% 0.12% 4.64% EPS Diluted 3 Year (CAGR) 7.81% 54.63% 30.55% 9.04% 10.49% 11.72% Gross Profit Margin 52.85% 33.64% 27.98% 49.70% 52.52% 26.98% Return Ratios Return on Equity -10.38% 21.45% -13.50% -13.82% -73.26% -53.88% Return on Assets 16.62% 5.70% 31.68% 21.85% 11.07% 10.13% Return on Total Capital 25.11% 6.39% 47.65% 37.24% 13.13% 23.28% Dividends and Yield Dividend Yield (TTM) 0.34% - 0.77% 2.01% 2.66% 2.04% 4 Year Average Yield 5.20% - 0.88% 1.74% 2.58% 1.83% Payout Ratio 42.44% - 28.54% 66.50% 90.24% 118.18%

The table above highlights some key ratios for Wingstop, Chipotle (CMG), Domino's Pizza (DPZ), Yum Brands (YUM), McDonald's (MCD) and Starbucks (SBUX). While Starbucks is a bit outside the others in market-they do serve food but that isn't their core business-it is illustrative as a former high-growth food and beverage company that is now a mature, nearly ubiquitous brand worldwide. All figures are from Seeking Alpha Peer Comparison, recovered 5/10/2020 by the author.

While many of these multiples could be analyzed independently and provide insight for an investor, the overall assessment is that Wingstop (and Chipotle to a degree, but that's for others to analyze) trades at multiples 3 to 4 times mature, profitable competitors that already have the expansive global reach Wingstop is looking to achieve in the next few years. Yes, Wingstop is growing rapidly, has a successful model, and a good product, but none of these are so unique and beneficial to justify this high a multiple. Additionally, as Wingstop matures and nears completion of their anticipated growth to 3,000 locations worldwide, paying these multiples for even the company's strong same-store sales growth is a very rich price. Much of this growth, franchise fee and revenue growth and high same-store sales growth continuing seem to be already "baked into the stock price".

Huge Bounce Off March Drop Overdone

In March, when the U.S. first implemented stay at home orders and business closures, individual stocks and indexes fell rapidly. Wingstop was caught up in this and fell to an absurd share price below $50 a share. This price was a two-year low, and didn't reflect that Wingstop was well-positioned for the new restrictive dining out options. This was a missed opportunity to get shares at a discount-how large a one could be argued and I welcome comments from those who made fortuitous purchases at that time. However, since then, the share price has quickly recovered 155%, setting a new all-time high in the past week and still trading only a few dollars below that high.

This is shown in the very high ratios and valuation. Simplistically a forward P/E of 121 is extremely high for any company, but way outside of norms for restaurants. There are a few real challenges looming to this optimistic price though. While the average check price increased during the free delivery promotion in April, hopefully offsetting its cost, it remains to be seen if there will be the hoped for "stickiness" to new customers. Restaurants in general and especially fast casual/fast food is a very fickle and promotion/limited time item business. As mentioned in my earlier article, there is little differentiation between chicken wing places, and many competitors. Although Wingstop has a presence and brand that is readily available, they are not unique. Additionally, even with digital ordering and subsidized or free delivery, the ability to place one order and get a variety of food-say from Pizza Hut or Domino's for pizza and wings, or KFC for both chicken wings, pieces and more sides, is desirable to some consumers. Another challenge is no Wingstop location I have seen has drive-through capability. This is a small sample size, but not discussed by the company compared to Chipotle, who has the stated goal of moving business to drive-through as well as delivery and counter pick-up. While a "bridge" strategy most likely to even more delivery, it is another area Wingstop trails or lacks to its much more reasonably valued competitors.

Assuming the company grows earnings to the consensus earnings estimates available here on SA of $2.06 by 2025 leaves little room for capital gains if valuation multiples compress. This would take the company through their growth plan to 3000 locations. By then Wingstop will potentially be a mature company relying mainly on same-store sales growth, franchise fees, and margins for profitability. I'll leave short-term issues like chicken prices with plants shutting down, market and employment dislocations, and other coronavirus pandemic issues as hopefully those will have resolved long before 2025. What P/E multiple should be used to forecast the future valuation? Excluding Chipotle, as I consider that another over-valued "story stock" with great optimism priced in, even Starbucks' P/E of 62 leaves little room for capital gains. Even gloomier is using the average of Yum Brands, Domino's and McDonald's P/E, which are all higher than the S&P 500's historically high P/E of 21. Rounding this very unofficial "industry average" to 34, applying it to Wingstop, and the consensus 2025 earnings of $2.06 predicts a share price of $70.04. If the P/E is 60.66, today's share price will be the price in 5 years. If the P/E multiple stays well above mature, profitable companies in this industry and remains high at 73.75 with the consensus earnings, the share price would only have a 5% annualized capital gain. On top of this, Wingstop has a paltry dividend yield excluding a special dividend paid in the past few years. While this is ok for a growth company, any gain from dividends will be small for the next few years probably.

Conclusion

If you have held Wingstop long term or bought near the lows in March, congratulations. If you've reviewed my October 2018 article, you know I thought $100 per share was a realistic high in the future as the company's growth was proven and earnings rose. The current share price is very very optimistic to me, and leaves little room for future capital gains. Future success, growth and increased earnings per share to consensus forecasts still make me think this is a very frothy valuation that at a minimum brings "forward" most of those earnings, leaving little future gain if multiples compress-even to above those of industry standard-bearers. I have never held Wingstop shares, but personally, if I did I would probably cash out my gains and any reinvested dividends. I'd take out all of my initial investment and keep Mr. Market's "house money" invested. I doubt we'll see the low share prices of March again, but could see a significant drop or at least zero growth long term. If desiring to stay long in restaurant stocks, diversifying into market leaders with higher yields like YUM or MCD while holding some WING with house money could be safer, and probably more profitable, long term.

Best wishes for investing success!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.