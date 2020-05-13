Blackstone Asset Management: A Powerful Investment Franchise

Company Overview & Strategic Advantages

Blackstone (BX) is the world's largest alternative asset manager with $540 billion in AUM across private equity, hedge funds, real estate and private credit. Such is its prowess, Blackstone is actually the world's largest investor in leveraged loans and real estate. The firm has several competitive advantages:

Blackstone has a strong industry reputation and is one of a handful of top-tier private equity houses clients feel comfortable committing large sums to for extended multi-year periods. Blackstone tends to feature prominently in the 'beauty parade' for selecting a private equity investment advisor. The firm clearly has the ability to attract and retain leading investment talent and is highly focused on assembling a broad array of skill-sets to assist its portfolio companies. BX has nearly 100 functional experts in areas such as pricing, digital marketing and procurement. Its team of data scientists helps its portfolio companies monetize their data. The ability to source and purchase raw materials at scale across its companies is highly advantageous. On a look-through basis the firm has unique insights into a range of industries globally which allows the investment team to synthesize information and improve its investment underwriting. Blackstone is not a passive owner of assets and has a track record of driving value through strategic engagement and ongoing dialog with management teams. By virtue of its size and reputation, Blackstone has strong access to deal flow and is widely perceived as the 'gold standard' investment partner.

The firm aims to deliver institutional quality funds to investors across alternative asset classes accompanied with service excellence.

Performance has been strong. According to a recent interview with its COO, the firm has generated 14% compound annual returns in private equity and 15% in real estate in its 40 years since inception.

A Healthy Financial Position

Despite the crisis the firm is in good shape. Last week the firm reported a strong set of earnings with fee-related revenues rising 25% which surpassed consensus estimates. In the first quarter, the firm raised $27 billion which reflects a high level of investor confidence and has $152 billion of dry powder. Whilst there have been mark-downs in assets in areas such as travel and energy, the firm holds long duration capital and has not crystallized any losses. In fact, in March and April the firm deployed $11 billion in credit opportunities. Ultimately, values should recover and the firm has the benefit of time given its structure. Finally, the firm is well capitalized with no net debt and $2.3 billion of cash on the balance sheet.

The Long Road Ahead

In the first phase of the crisis, the world struggled with rising infection rates and increasing hospitalization levels which left national health systems overwhelmed. The fallout hit the credit markets hard: high yield bonds declined from par to 75 cents on the dollar, the VIX measure of short-term volatility spiked to 80 and liquidity became stressed across the mortgage and credit markets.

As social distancing measures were introduced, the spread of the virus was curbed. Central banks moved promptly to backstop markets and, with the exception of the energy market, we are starting to emerge from the crisis. Clearly, the economic fallout will be serious. Businesses and consumers have lost confidence and lost savings - they are likely to reduce capital expenditures and durable goods orders. We will see more defaults and there will be a ripple of 'second round' effects. The economic damage will take time to work out.

There are some tepid signs of green shoots emerging. We have begun to see positive signs of life in Germany and South Korea. The UK is loosening its lockdown measures and other countries are following suit. Ultimately, the recovery will be tepid. Urban areas will be slower to recover and manufacturing will recover quicker relative to services.

Capital Allocation

As the crisis unfolded, Blackstone first deployed capital in more liquid parts of the credit market. As we move on to the next phase, opportunities will emerge to provide 'rescue capital' in companies such as Airbnb (AIRB) which is turning to private equity to raise $1 billion.

Through its Tactical Opportunities Fund and the GSO credit funds, Blackstone is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the economic dislocation. The group purchased a 9.99% stake in Crown Resorts (OTCPK:CWLDF) from Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) to take advantage of the stress in the casino industry. An investment is also being considered in Italy's Serie-A football league. The real estate business may also benefit from foreclosures in the short term and in the long term from infrastructure investment, which is fueling growth across its warehouse portfolio. Management has also identified life science centers as a key area of growth. Within secondaries, once prices re-set, a number of LPs may wish to reduce exposure which creates opportunities.

Technology is also an area where Blackstone has begun to flex its muscle. In January 2019 the firm launched Blackstone Growth (BXG), a new platform led by former General Atlantic partner Jon Korngold. In January 2020 the group acquired MagicLab for $3bn, which owns the dating app Bumble as well as Badoo, Chappy and Lumen. Virtual dating is likely to accelerate during the crisis. BXG has bought a number of businesses in cloud services and other potential themes include content and cyber security - key areas where valuations were frothy but now there will be less competition for capital.

Risks to the Company

Blackstone funds will have exposure to many troubled sectors, including hotels, aerospace and the dental supply chain, which have experienced a cessation of activity in the near-term but they are not secularly challenged. At some point society will return to travelling, eating in restaurants and frequenting baseball games. Other sectors face a more challenging outlook and Blackstone has limited exposure to retail, movie theaters and upstream energy production which face cyclical and long-term challenges.

Another risk is potential pressure on fees as returns moderate in future years. We have seen this take effect in the hedge fund world and it is highly possible the private equity fee model encounters similar pressure.

Valuation and Summary

BX trades on 18.0x forward earnings and offers a 3.8% dividend yield for a business which has averaged 50% in EBIT margins over the last five years. Earnings and dividends will be lumpy due to the variability of incentive fees earned on realized performance but the long-term prospects appear to be bright for the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.