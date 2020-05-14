Landlords Respond To Rent Strikes

Housing REITs are a great fit for long-term investors. Housing rents consistently increase ,and the companies turn growth in rental rates into growth in FFO per share and dividends.

CPT's rent collections for April were fairly strong, and management indicated rent collections in May (so far) are trending slightly ahead of April.

CPT provided cash bonuses to employees and cash relief to residents who qualified for the program. Executives forfeited part of their pay package to offset part of the cost.

There are several great REITs in the housing sector. They offer vastly better opportunities for investing than non-traded REITs.

CAMDEN Apartments, located at Selma and Vine in Hollywood, CA. (Source: Image is author's own). In a recent Seeking Alpha article - How To Retire: It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) - we made the case for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) ahead of the company’s earnings report.

Outlook

On April 20, 2020, we had a strong buy rating on CPT. The stock closed at $83.34 that day. As we write this, just after the close on May 11, 2020, CPT trades for $87.27. That’s good for a gain of 4.7%. As we continued writing this article on May 12, 2020, CPT took an intraday dive to $84.57. This is the volatile world we’re living in today. Our latest rating and several details are shown below:

Note: The major equity REIT indexes and almost all housing REITs dipped hard on 5/12/2020 as well.

Our three largest positions in "housing REITs" come from Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) at 8.89% of the portfolio, Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) at 2.11% of the portfolio, and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) at 2.07%. CPT meets our criteria for investing as well, yet we've often put it off in favor of a larger discount from one of their peers.

For your convenience, we're including our index cards on ESS:

We're also including the index card for EQR:

A Note on Valuation

The major apartment REITs, all of them, trade at substantial discounts to the consensus analyst estimates for NAV (Net Asset Value). If investors are considering investing in non-traded REITs, they are considering a very painful idea. These large apartment REITs offer investors vastly more liquidity, better transparency, better management quality, and investors can get $1.00 in net asset value for $0.70 to $0.85 of cash.

Non-traded REITs have consistently been outperformed by publicly-traded REITs, but the gap grows even wider when there's a huge disparity in the valuation. These apartment REITs tend to trade at least roughly around NAV (0.90 to 1.10 price-to-NAV ratios are not unusual).

SUI is a manufactured home park REIT. They regularly trade at a significant premium to NAV. They use that premium to issue new shares, then use the cash to buy additional properties. The result is an incredible level of growth in FFO per share. Their rating, along with the premium to NAV, is shown below:

Long-Term View

Our coverage of CPT then and now is less about the day-to-day or week-to-week movement and more about how the company stands as a longer-term play. We covered much of that ground in the article linked above.

Here, we’d like to dig into one part of CPT’s earnings call that stood out to us. We think it’s an important component to consider as the West Coast, Southwest, and Southeast-focused apartment REIT deals with fallout from lost wages, high unemployment, the behavioral choices of some of its tenants, and overall disarray the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause.

Proactive Landlords

CPT’s proactive and purposeful reaction to potential issues with renters also works as an important addendum to our May 8, 2020, Seeking Alpha article - Renters Go On Strike. You can lament government policy - real and desired - and tenant response to paying the rent (will they or won’t they?), or you can take steps to get ahead of the problem. In some cases, you just have to accept it as the way it is in the present environment. That’s what CPT is doing, and we think it will have solid short- and long-term results.

First, let’s consider how things shaped up for CPT in April:

Source: CPT Q1 2020 earnings press release

As always, we don’t want to take this in a political direction. Rather we want to highlight something CPT did that we think investors - regardless of political affiliation - could get on board with. We think CPT not only made a socially-responsible move here but a good business decision that will promote goodwill, and maybe even loyalty from its tenants.

Before we get to what CPT did for its residents, consider what the company did for its employees. Here’s CPT Executive Vice Chairman, Keith Oden, speaking about this on the company’s earnings conference call last week:

First, we added $1 million to our long-standing employee emergency relief fund. $750,000 of that came from Camden and $250,000 came from Camden's executives. We provided grants of up to $3,000 that were made available to our employees whose family's income had been impaired or whose living expenses had increased due to the COVID-19 impact. To date, we have provided 350 employees with total grants exceeding $1 million. Second, last week we announced a bonus exclusively for our frontline employees, both on-site operations and on-site construction teams of $2,000 for each full-time employee, totaling approximately $3 million (emphasis added).

A quarter of a million dollars came from company executives, who agreed to reduce bonus payments for the time being.

What’s even more impressive is what CPT did for its residents. Here’s Oden on this:

In April, we announced a $5 million resident relief fund for Camden's residents who were experiencing financial losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic... We subsequently approved and delivered relief funding to nearly 2,400 Camden residents totaling over $4.5 million. We didn't give out the entire $5 million... So, in order to fulfill our commitment to distribute the entire $5 million of funding, we allowed additional residents to submit applications on April 20. All residents who submitted a qualified application demonstrating loss of income due to COVID-19 were eligible to split the remaining $460,000... In the second round of resident relief, we reviewed and approved over 5,800 additional applications, which would have amounted to $79 per person if we had stuck to the original plan to split it among of the (SIC) remaining $460,000. As a result, we decided to increase our initial commitment of $5 million to $10.4 million, allowing all the approved applicants to receive grants for $1000 each. This brought the total number of Camden residents receiving resident relief fund assistance to approximately 8,200 (emphasis added).

This is socially responsible, as CPT’s executive team certainly understands. However, it’s also a solid business decision for several reasons.

One, it positions CPT as a fantastic landlord in the eyes of its residents. This can only strengthen the tenant-landlord relationship. It shows CPT cares and, we would think, incentivizes residents to pay the rent. Are you going to flake on a landlord who wrote you a check for $1,000? For a significant number of tenants, we think this heads off the desire to participate in a rent strike.

Two, this can only increase word of mouth advertising for the company’s properties. If you’re a renter and looking to move, you seek input from friends. How do you like your apartment? How’s your building? How’s your landlord? CPT has positioned itself to trigger positive answers to these questions. They’re providing service to their residents that goes above and beyond. Tenants will want to tell this story, enhancing CPT’s image in the process.

Two points to that end.

First, CPT didn’t just give money to its residents. From the conference call and CPT Chairman and CEO Ric Campo:

A resident at Camden's high-rise community in St. Petersburg, Florida, wanted to do something special for his wife's birthday, and despite the at-home stay order. He asked if he could use the roof of the community's parking garage to stage a concert for his wife. Of course, we agreed. Not only did he surprise and delight her, but all of the other residents whose homes overlooked the garage rooftops. They got to enjoy an incredible performance by Sean Hopper and Chris Barbosa from their perfectly socially distant balconies. This is just one example of the many ways that we and our residents are working together to help ensure we make the best of this complicated journey we're on. Second, even residents who didn’t apply for or receive money from the fund reached out to commend CPT’s decision. CFO Alex Jessett detailed the prevailing sentiment from this group: But I understand now why, I really live at Camden. And as long as I'm a renter, I'll be with you. So, to me, this is our way to sort of say to the industry. And the corporate world in general, these are the right things you should do. I will tell you that multiple companies followed our lead. And I spoke with probably 10 different companies on, how we did it and why we did it, around the country and that was a good thing. So to me, it really is about the long game. And it's about being a good corporate citizen to your community and your customer.

Campo summed things up nicely on the call:

But it's really more about the long-term brand issue for what Camden stands for. And I think as this unfolds we're going to get – we'll see a positive effect of the actions that we took on behalf of our residents and our employees, and we're willing to play the long game. The – all of the financial impact as you walk through those numbers are correct. It will all be – it will happen in the second quarter. And then we'll be back to a more normal run rate.

So, this decision by CPT will see a temporary disruption to its numbers in the second quarter. What’s also interesting to note - and gives us even more confidence in the company’s decision - is that CPT isn’t clueless to the game. CPT reported on the call that its highest delinquency rate exists in California at around 10%, yet Californians did not over-represent requests for financial relief. Here’s Oden’s straightforward and realistic take on that:

So what - so one conclusion from that is that, while our California portfolio is not under any disproportionate financial stress it's under disproportionate behavior stress. And those are very different things. And as long as policymakers continue to kind of accommodate that behavior, it's going to remain under stress. I just don't -- I don't see any way around it, but that's very different than saying can they pay -- do they have the ability to pay? If they were financially impaired they would have applied for the resident relief fund. And so we know that there's a chunk of residents in California who are behaviorally acting not appropriately.

This leads us to believe, if we read between the lines, that CPT will likely deal with this segment of its tenant base with less patience than it might others. If you have, say, a resident in Los Angeles who was earning $160,000 a year prior to the stay-at-home order, didn’t request relief, and, by the looks of it, continues to work or has cash saved, you’re going to go after that money when you’re legally allowed to do so. Faced with the threat of a wrecked credit score or blemished rental history, one might think that a middle-class resident of a Camden property would want to pay what they owe sooner rather than later or at least when rent relief leniency starts to ease.

Conclusion

CPT didn’t do this blind to the fact that some people will absolutely game the system. This is what you call the cost of doing business. It’s playing the long game. The loyalty it secures from a large segment of its resident base could help offset higher delinquency rates it currently sees in California, particularly in Los Angeles and Orange County.

These housing REITs are great choices for the long-term investor. It's difficult to argue against their dividend growth. They run with very low levels of leverage, so they are in a stronger position to withstand downturns in the economy. Do investors genuinely believe rents will be lower five years from today? Ten years from today? Probably not. Those rents are revenues for the apartment REIT. With relatively steady expenses and low levels of interest expense, growth in revenues translates quickly to growth in FFO per share.

Ratings: Bullish on CPT, EQR, ESS, SUI

