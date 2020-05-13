Finjan Holdings' (FNJN) CEO Phil Hartstein on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2020 4:30 PM ET

After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

Valter Pinto

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for our shareholder update conference call. Joining me on today's call are Phil Hartstein, Finjan's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jevan Anderson, Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder, this call is being webcast, and a replay of the webcast will be available on our website.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Phil Hartstein, President and CEO. Phil?

Phil Hartstein

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. Before we begin our prepared remarks, I would like to extend my well wishes to everyone who's listening to our call today, our entire team, all of your respective families. I hope everyone is doing well and staying healthy during the COVID pandemic. COVID-19 is impacting every business in one way or another, and Finjan is not immune to this global pandemic.

At this time, the most important thing for us is the safety of our employees, vendors and their families. So we have made some adjustments operationally. Fortunately for us, we have a business model that affords quite a bit of flexibility to work remotely, at least for the time being. Today that has been relatively seamless for our operations. However, some aspects of our business are out of our control. For example, the federal court system, which as we experienced with our recent ESET mistrial relies upon the general public to sit as jurors in our patent trials.

Additional timing issues have presented themselves, but scheduling of our preexisting docketed matters is beginning to normalize. I must say that I am pleased with the court's swift action during the shutdown to make certain adjustments to the courtroom settings and procedures in an effort to continue operating.

As everyone now knows, in the first half of this year, we were approaching two significant trials. ESET was up in March, followed by Cisco in June. Just as we were being introduced to the COVID pandemic, our first trial with ESET concluded in a mistrial after a full week of testimony. Just yesterday, we had a scheduling conference with the court to discuss a new trial date and new parameters for courthouse and courtroom interaction. Unfortunately, the trial rescheduling was pushed again to a new case management conference set for July 23 as the Southern District Court has extended its closure until mid-to-late June.

In our Cisco case, we were originally scheduled to start our trial on June 1 but after conferring with the court we learned that they aren't planning to reopen until that date. To provide some scheduling buffer, the start date of that trial has been pushed back a few weeks and we'll now begin on June 22. Both trials are significant near-term events for Finjan and we are working diligently to keep both cases on track while continuing to pursue the earliest feasible trial dates.

Since our last call in early March, during the early days of the pandemic, much of the outstanding case updates have remained largely unimpacted, notably Juniper, Rapid 7, SonicWall, Qualys, Palo Alto Networks and Fortinet. Regarding Trustwave, we filed a patent infringement complaint in Delaware Federal Court, escalating the already filed breach of contract dispute over unpaid royalties, which has also shifted from state court and merged into our federal case.

In addition to the Cisco and ESET trials currently set for 2020, we still anticipate Rapid 7 and SonicWall to occur in the first half of 2021. And three more, Qualys, Palo Alto Networks and Fortinet in 2022. Importantly, our patents remain as strong as ever. We prevailed at the PTAB in three IPR challenges with ESET, Juniper Networks and Unified Patents.

The ESET challenge was against our 305 Patent, the first such challenge against this patent. In a bemusing and ironic twist, that same 305 Patent was challenged and a review instituted by the USPTO in an older style reexamination proceeding just last week brought by Rapid 7 and SonicWall. The Juniper challenge was against our 844 Patent and marks the fifth unsuccessful challenge overall to this patent. The Unified Patents challenge was particularly satisfying as they neither have a dog in this fight nor did they disclose the true interested parties behind their original IPR challenge, an issue not addressed by the PTAB.

Unified Patents is an entity created for its used infringers to leverage it and gain multiple attempts to delay the merits of our patents and invalidate them. This marks the seventh unsuccessful challenge to the 086 Patent, four IPRs and three reexamination requests. Our prospective licensing program continues and if anything more aggressively as we continue to pursue unlicensed use of Finjan's patented technologies and enforce pricing protection provisions in our existing contracts with licensees.

Jevan will go into a bit more detail, but from an operational perspective, our management team and board have had to make some tough decisions during this unforeseen time, to manage the risk of future uncertainty and conserve what today is a strong balance sheet. We've made a prudent decision in the best interest of our shareholders to reduce expenses including headcount. We will continue to monitor our expenses to ensure the ROI of pursuing litigation makes sense for Finjan and its shareholders.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to our CFO, Jevan Anderson. Jevan.

Jevan Anderson

Thank you Phil. I will start today with a brief overview of our financials, offer some detail on our expense controls and cost reduction efforts and provide a brief overview update on Finjan Mobile. Please note that all comparisons are on a year-over-year basis unless stated otherwise. Generated $3.8 million of revenue in the first quarter ending March 31 2020 compared to no revenue for the same period in 2019.Net loss for the quarter was $4.2 million or a loss of $0.15 per share compared to a net loss of $6 million, $0.22 per share for the first quarter of 2019. Reduction in our loss during the quarter can be attributed to the revenue generation and to continued expense management, which I will cover next.

Our SG&A expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were $6.7 million, representing a decrease of 18% from $7.9 million during the same period a year ago. As we introduced in the second half of 2019, we continue to work hard at reducing our operational expenses. Our legal expenses have historically been and will continue to be the largest expense for our business, especially as we enter our active litigation cycle with numerous trials. Accordingly, evaluate alternatives and align our expenditures to ensure that each case yields the best possible outcome for our shareholders.

Turning to our non-legal operating expenses, we have been able to reduce these by over 25% on an annualized basis from over $10 million in 2019 under $8 million projected to 2020. As I mentioned on prior calls, we have constructed the business to be flexible with limited fixed overhead and the ability to scale our outside consultants as needed, which helps us better align our costs with revenue generating events. We continue to successfully manage our cash position. The end of the quarter with a strong balance sheet including $32 million in cash, please note that $13.3 million of our cash is in short-term investments. Further details can be found in Note 2 of our 10-Q filed this morning.

Part of our cash management, we diligently pursue tax efficiencies accordingly, importantly we are taking advantage of the many corporate tax divisions in the COVID CARES Act recently signed into law. This will bring an additional $3.2 million of cash onto our balance sheet later this year, due to a refund on taxes paid on our profits in 2018, where the details can be found in Note 10 of our 10-Q file this morning.

Our focus on cost management has allowed us to maintain a stable balance sheet in the face of investing in upcoming trial schedule. We feel confident that our litigation and licensing programs will yield additional cash generating events for the company. As mentioned on our last call, we will continue to evaluate alternatives on how to best use any excess cash from operations to deliver value to our shareholders. This could take form and stock buybacks, special dividends or similar mechanisms. We’ll be limited as to what we can do during these uncertain times in the midst of upcoming trials. But we will work with our Board and Advisors to establish a plan and communicate that to shareholders when appropriate.

I would like to briefly to Finjan Mobile and our Mobile Browser VPN product. Over 2 million downloads, invincible validates the value of Finjan IT and technology in an important security product that consumers demand. We continue to invest in the business through innovation and growth of our patent portfolio to protect the investment and inventions of Finjan Mobile.

Lastly, we want to highlight how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted us financially. Phil already discussed the unfortunate ESET in this trial, that many of the related expenses have been incurred. Hopefully, we can leverage some of those expenses as we move forward with ESET. Have also evaluated many aspects of the CARES Act, putting the tax advantages now already discussed. As well as potential paycheck protection program loans to other small business administration loans available to the company, did not qualify for the PPP loan and our weight in the outcome of our SBA loan application. They've also reached out to many of our service providers and asked for reduce rates or deferred billing arrangements to help us manage cash even further.

We’re referenced, we were regretfully put in a position where we felt the need to reduce one-third of our workforce during the shelter and place orders. However, we continued to be fully operational with our existing team working remotely. We'll revisit our staffing needs once our business operations are turned to normal. In closing, I'd like to thank you all for joining us this afternoon. I hope, we all have the opportunity to touch base with many of you in the near future.

I would like to turn the call back over to Valter to help coordinate the Q&A. Valter?

Valter Pinto

Thank you, Jevan. Operator, please open the call for Q&A. Thank you.

Mike Crawford

Hi Phil, glad to see the successful continued challenges of the patents. Regarding the Bitdefender license in Q1 where the cost of that license, I believe, primarily in the form of contingent legal fees paid to your counsel was a little higher than I thought, is there something you can discuss regarding that fee?

Phil Hartstein

I might have to pass that over to Jevan, who's going to have better capture on the expense lines for that specific deal.

Valter Pinto

Sorry, we're all in different places today.

Jevan Anderson

Yes. I'm here. I think there was just a different Kramer Levin arrangement on that particular matter. So it was a little higher than normal on that, Mike.

Mike Crawford

Okay. If you – can you just walk through what that – those with the arrangements you have in Cisco and other matters that might come to ahead this year, if you were to get settlement or licensing revenue, what we should expect we might see in that line, cost of goods line?

Phil Hartstein

So this is Phil. Mike. I'll take that. Yes. So just as a general, I guess, review of the contracts that we have with outside counsel. We've got a number of different arrangements with Kramer Levin. As some may not know, they've been involved in our litigation program since – as early as 2005. So I think we're on our fourth agreement with them.

To add complexity to the differences in those agreements, you may also note, if you're looking at across all of the cases, that we now have additional law firms supporting Finjan's programs. It's gotten so big that we've had to expand just based on limitations of resources. So for example, you would want to note that White & Case, I believe, is on the Trustwave matter, which is in Delaware. We also have Fish & Richardson, who is in on the Juniper appeal. And Fish is also in on the Cisco matter.

So I don't have – I guess I don't have a very concise answer for you other than it kind of depends. There's sort of fixed expenses in some of those that we have to incur based on export expenses. There's some contingency expenses that may or may not apply, depending on the range of settlement values, not just for Cisco, but for the other matters as well. But I think as we always do, once those deals happen, we'll be able to lay out what the categories of expenses were as they would relate to basically arriving at a net income dollar amount into the business. We just – in some cases, just don't know until we actually reach those agreements.

Mike Crawford

Okay, great. And then last question is you gave a good summary of the active case calendar. What about your discussions with other people that could be potentially using Finjan IP, but what you would be having license discussions?

Phil Hartstein

Yes. The licensing pipeline is still active. In fact, it's probably where we're spending most of our time today because a lot of the litigations are sort of on fixed time lines and many of those interactions are being handled by outside counsel. So our attention is focused on licensing really in two buckets.

First would be, I think, the obvious, which is the category of companies who may be just coming online using Finjan's patented technologies or maybe even more protracted licensing discussions, but there's a number of those that are ongoing. And so our historical practice is that we don't really announce the progress of those until those deals actually get struck. But those are sort of those episodic income events that you see sort of spike on our revenues once reported. The other bucket, though, is the pursuit – yes, go ahead.

Jevan Anderson

The second bucket, I was going to say was, there's also the pursuit of pricing protection. So in many of our established licensing contracts there exists an opportunity for Finjan to return to any of those licensing contracts should those businesses grow inorganically through acquisition or possibly even being acquired by themselves by much larger organizations. So there's also a number of conversations we're having in that bucket as well.

Mike Crawford

Thank you.

Our next question is from Sam Rebotsky with SER Asset Management.

Sam Rebotsky

Yes. Good afternoon, Phil and Jevan. I'm glad everybody is doing well, and let's hope, we could get Finjan to be much more successful. These are very trying times. I'm going to make a suggestion that even though it appears the cash we have is a lot, it could burn out before the end of the year.

And I would suggest we talked to major players that would back us up and provide cash if needed or at a much higher price with some kind of transaction, whether it's preferred, convertible, et cetera, or consider a rights offering to shareholders that would maintain the – their interest in some – on a similar basis because, like, for example, Cisco, which just provided their earnings, they have like $28 billion. And I think we need more cash going against these players or more licensing agreements, sort of – could you sort of Phil comment on my suggestions?

Jevan Anderson

Yes, so – this is Jevan.

Phil Hartstein

Go ahead, Jevan.

Jevan Anderson

Yes. Let me take the first part there. I mean, we are constantly monitoring our cash position, Sam. We're very sensitive to what our cash balance is. At $32 million, we have more than enough cash to survive through certainly the next four quarters and well beyond. So we're not concerned.

What we're thinking about is how we can use our current operations through licensing, we get the tax refund coming and some other things to make sure we have cash. In addition, should we get lower than we are comfortable? Things like a rights offering or other mechanisms to bring cash in to help us fund litigation as always alternatives that can be expensive money. And obviously, we would bring that in only on an as-needed basis.

Sam Rebotsky

You see dealing with these major multibillion-dollar companies, to the extent that they feel you may be weak, they could outlast you. And the rationale for a rights offering that shareholders would maintain their position. And the other suggestion is other major corporations that have been extremely successful, it took them a long time, they raised billions of dollars in their – or not billions, multimillion, and they have deep pockets now.

So there may be other corporations or they may be your ability to get a backup – if they provide at a much higher price than your stock. Because is there – with all your litigation, you had $165 million against Symantec. It's difficult for me to make a judgment. And is there a way for you to make a judgment on any potential wins or minimum/maximum of the litigation you have outstanding?

Phil Hartstein

I guess I could take that. Sam, It gets – it's more challenging once you're in litigation because despite your best efforts or how you might perceive a case, even when you're looking at numbers and spreadsheets and actual sales of products for which you've accused to be infringing, at the end of the day, what often happens is your damages claim continues to change as you speed towards trial. So there's a phase called sort of Daubert and the Daubert is throwing out any of the damages theories that you want to present to a jury. In trial, you then have the variability of the jury themselves.

One simple example of that variability is they just don't understand what a mathematical equation is to arrive at damages. So sometimes they just pull a number out of thin air. So it's been our experience watching that, hear that, that trying to pick numbers, large numbers, right, for which we arguably are entitled to as a result of damages assuming we win, doesn't always play out that way from a jury's award perspective.

So it becomes very difficult to try and forecast that or even to book and arrange. And also in our experience, not just here at Finjan, but, but just professionally prior to joining Finjan, what you often find is that you're only able to secure financing on, call it maybe 5% to 10% on what would be arguably the lower end of your range, right. So let's run the math on that. If you have a $25 million to $50 million potential damages award, you're likely to only get maybe $5 million in capital, just given all those variabilities I just mentioned and the risk to the – basically some non-recourse loan.

So because of all those risks, you can only really borrow a very small fraction of what your damages awards or your entitlements would allow. So it's something we look at. I think we did very well when we had our relationship with Halcyon and Soryn, taking into account, I think we are able to finance with a backstop of about 50% of that jury’s damages award. But that was largely based on just the success and the strength of the claims in that case. But those statistics are quite anomalous in the industry.

Sam Rebotsky

And the legal expenses, when we win like these recent cases, which we won the case and we had to pay out legal expenses. Does the other side provide us with any of return on our legal expenses?

Phil Hartstein

So there is a process at the end of any litigation where you can motion the court to seek reimbursement of your fees to bring the case. There's a very high legal threshold for that. But essentially it would be egregious, misrepresentations or intentional misleading of the defense or not providing information. It just – in our experience, in our cases, we have not been awarded fees despite, of course every effort to motion the court for those post jury's verdict.

So in some rare instances, it is a case, not in Finjan's cases, we haven't seen it. But you don't see it that often. I would say probably in fewer than 10% of cases, they go all the way through to trial to jury appeal. I would suspect that that's statistic is less than 10% of those cases get fees awarded.

Sam Rebotsky

So in conclusion, I would suggest through the next quarter, the board come up with a plan to raise our powder going against the Cisco and the Juniper and ESET and all these major companies and evaluate the size of our potential wins and create a backup plan. So it's either if shareholders have to improve or some kind of raising funds one way or another so that we have more powder to go after these major companies. Okay. That's my final suggestion.

Phil Hartstein

Okay, great. Thanks Sam.

Our next question comes from Brett Reiss with Janney Montgomery Scott. Please go ahead.

Brett Reiss

Hi, gentlemen. The two cases you mentioned in your opening remarks, the one that starts July 23 and the other one, June 22. What's the timeline on those cases?

Phil Hartstein

So let me just clarify on the July 23, that is our ESET case. That's actually not the start of the trial date. That's the next time we're in court to work to identify the next available trial date that court can give us. So that is not approaching a trial date. But we do have some indication that the court would like that case to resume and restart before this year is out. But we don't have a date on that one yet.

On the case, the other case that I mentioned, which was the Cisco matter so that one will start – that trial will start on June 22. It is scheduled to go all the way through July 10. It will be in San Jose, California. And there will be no court on Thursdays so June 25, July 2 and July 9, those dates are reserved for the court's criminal calendar. But she has allotted both sides 18 hours of evidence and each side I believe is limited to about two to two and a half hours for their opening and closings in combination. So I think it's an achievable schedule and it could actually be done sooner than July 10, depending on how we're able to manage the actual testimony.

Brett Reiss

And with the complications from COVID in San Jose that's a jury trial and the jury will be physically present?

Phil Hartstein

Correct. So our understanding is the court has taken necessary steps. In fact, one of the things that will be a little different for this trial is that the court is going to organize the jury the week prior. So the week of June 15, in fact, I think the notices will go out and I think the jurors will arrive at the courthouse on the 19th, which is Friday.

They will be explained sort of what the process that they're going into is and what the court has done to make it safer for them. Simple things like distancing them in the jury box. And one of the other accommodations that the court has made is that they are moving our trial to the ceremonial courtroom where there is just a lot more room for people to maintain their distancing. But yes, it will be a jury trial.

Brett Reiss

Okay. And forgive my ignorance on the logistics here. Once the jury comes in with a verdict and that could be by mid-July, then what does the judge do with it? Is there some time that the judge has to determine damages? What's the timeline on that?

Phil Hartstein

So basically the jury verdict will include whether there is or is not infringement, whether there is or is not validity to Finjan’s patents and we'll have a damages award in there. Another function is and what is still available in the case against Cisco is willful infringement allegations, meaning that they infringed willfully over some period of time.

My understanding is that the willfulness may or may not be decided by the jury and may or may not be decided by the judge. And then of course, if decided in our favor, then there would be enhancements. The way it works is once the jury comes back with its verdict, we, Finjan would announce that verdict via a press release and an 8-K so you would be able to see it there.

And what often happens is it takes probably about a week's worth of time before the court formalizes that jury's verdict and as a judgment, as a matter of law. In other words, the court basically puts its stamp and seal of approval on that. But there's some additional post-trial motioning and briefing that goes on before the judge would do that in this case.

Brett Reiss

All right. And then how soon after that do you find out whether if – let's say we're successful, Cisco may or may not appeal it. When does that happen?

Phil Hartstein

So post-J Mo, which is the judgment which would be – post the jury would give a verdict, the judge would issue a judgment, then that starts the clock for some period of time. I don't recall whether it's six weeks or eight weeks or 10 weeks. It's some number of limited months, somewhere between two and three months. And they would have to basically notify the federal circuit of their intent to file for an appeal. And then upon that notification, they would then have another six or eight weeks to prepare their briefs and then to start that appeal process. But the notification of the federal circuit is that they have an opportunity to accept it for docketing or to reject it, assuming that it's not in procedural compliance.

But that's all very technical stuff. In general, most of those appeals do get accepted. And then it basically starts, roughly a one and a half year process. Unfortunately, that's plus or minus six months on either end of the appeal.

Brett Reiss

Right, right. So it can be a long time before we ever see money coming back to Finjan on this Cisco case?

Phil Hartstein

It could be that that could be the case. Yes.

Brett Reiss

Okay. All right. Thank you for answering my questions.

