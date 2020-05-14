Cheniere Energy Has More Exposure To LNG Prices Than It Appears

Cheniere Marketing appears to have found other buyers for only about half of that amount over the next 25 years.

Cheniere Energy has locked in supply agreements for the vast majority of its LNG output that protect it in market downturns like this.

Early last year, I wrote an article about Cheniere Energy (LNG), “Why I Won’t Invest in Cheniere,” where I explained that I wouldn’t be buying Cheniere stock - even though I couldn’t point to any obvious flaws in its operational results or fundamentals.

As I explained at the time, my concern was primarily with what underlay those healthy fundamentals, namely a substantial subsidy regime from Russia and China to support LNG overseas shipments that might or might not continue in the future.

Some were appreciative of my - admittedly somewhat idiosyncratic - take on Cheniere and others saw it as fairly ridiculous. (Fun side note: one of the many critics made a facetious comparison of collapsing natural gas subsidies in overseas markets to a shortage of toilet paper.) At any rate, I don’t plan to repeat anything I said in that article.

But with Cheniere down 34% since I wrote the article, there was recently cause for me to take a fresh look at the company. A 34% discount can definitely make a certain amount of political risk easier to stomach. But before I made any decisions, I wanted to examine a separate aspect of Cheniere’s operations - its oft-cited protection from downside risk in the form of pre-determined sales volumes and prices via long-term contracts.

Cheniere's Long-Term Protection

Cheniere faces some degree of dislocation, like everyone else, from COVID-19. Cheniere has been in the news lately for potential force majeure declarations from its customers and collapsing spreads for its product, with LNG prices hovering around $3 in most of the major export markets - less than the cost to ship natural gas in LNG form to overseas buyers.

Not such a problem for Cheniere, of course, since it prudently locks up the vast majority of its production in long-term purchase agreements (SPAs) before it starts to build an LNG facility. The main danger here would seem to be if its counterparties are too poor to make good their contracts. But contributor Atlas Grinned has already written an article of its own analyzing this point, and it did a good job playing out that scenario.

Its conclusions boil down to a couple of key points: Cheniere has healthy operational results, its long-term contracts with customers protect it from downturns in natural gas or LNG, and those customers are in no danger of bankruptcy and therefore will not fail to pay what they owe Cheniere. Of course, that conclusion was reached pre-COVID-19, so there probably needs to be some rerunning of the numbers in light of that and see if all of those companies are still such negligible bankruptcy risks. But even so, Cheniere seems better protected from COVID dislocations than some give it credit for.

Mountain Or A Molehill?

I don’t dispute that point at all, but with a capital-intensive project like LNG facilities, even a relatively small amount of product going unsold can produce substantial downward pressure on the stock. So I wanted to know the amount, however small, of the “production oversupply” - the amount of LNG Cheniere doesn’t have buyers for yet, over the productive life of the LNG facilities assets it has created.

My findings show that the oversupply is indeed relatively small, but perhaps still large enough to be problematic.

Supply Agreements

Cheniere’s most recent 10-K puts its long-term purchase agreements at around 85% of the operational capacity of its currently operational facilities. Cheniere is also expanding the Corpus Christi plant with the Corpus Christi Stage 3 project. That isn’t up and running yet, but a good deal of capital has already been invested into it. For now, I am going to continue to include it in the long-term projections, although management could walk away from it if it was willing to eat a large enough loss. According to the 10-K, terminals in construction assets are being carried at roughly $3.9 billion.

Accordingly, roughly 15% of Cheniere’s total LNG production is not locked up to a long-term SPA with a pre-set buyer. Cheniere routes this remaining production to Cheniere Marketing, which then turns around and negotiates its own sales to third-parties in much the same way Cheniere Partners does - though presumably for shorter time periods.

Cheniere doesn’t really tell us how short. But it does tell us how much. According to Cheniere’s 10-K, roughly 4,935 Bcf is either sold or has an option exercisable by Cheniere Marketing to be sold at a pre-set price over the next 25 years. How does this compare to Cheniere’s production over that same time frame? Or put another way, roughly how much LNG is Cheniere Marketing potentially exposed to being stuck with if it can’t find buyers in a post-COVID world?

Production Numbers

Cheniere’s 10-K lists Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi as currently having DOE-authorized capacity for 1,509 Bcf and 1,349 Bcf per year. That is total production counting the ongoing expansions, of which 85% is already sold to buyers under very long-term contracts. So 15% of the sum leaves roughly 427 Bcf per year that needs buyers to be found for it. Multiplied by the 25-year time frame, that comes to roughly 10,675 Bcf in aggregate. More than double what Cheniere has locked up.

Cheniere’s 10-K describes a contract structure whereby it is paid 115% of Henry Hub as a variable fee for actually sold gas and a $3 per KCF flat fee that it is owed regardless of whether counter-parties take delivery of their gas or not. But when Cheniere goes to sell LNG through Marketing, it presumably seeks the same aggregate purchase prices, regardless of how the deal is structured. Obviously, if it can’t find buyers for LNG it doesn’t need to purchase the raw natural gas it is made from, but it will still be “losing” the $3 fixed fee, in the sense that it will have built the facilities that the fee is meant to pay for, which will sit useless without buyers.

So with 5,740 Bcf in aggregate lacking a pre-committed buyer, Cheniere’s “oversupply” in a very-worst-case scenario could leave it short some $17.22 billion. In all likelihood, that shortfall is over the longer-term horizon. I fully expect Cheniere probably has short-term buyers for all or nearly all of the LNG it can produce. The oversupply, if it took place, would probably only hit Cheniere in the later years of the LNG facilities' useful lifespan. But it’s still $17 billion.

Financial Implications

That is a rather significant hole, or at least potential hole. Cheniere’s market capitalization even before COVID threw everything out of whack was just under $17 billion. It is now around $11 billion. With debt reported at $30.8 billion, Cheniere remains a leveraged operation, operating a capital-intensive business. As such, even relatively small revenue shortfalls can do considerable damage to common shareholders.

Please don’t misunderstand me. It’s not all gloom and doom, by any means. Because Cheniere is only trading at around 12.5 times its P/E, it has some room for earnings to fall before the stock price should start to become significantly affected. Even taking account of the fact that the entire market is seeing P/E fall somewhat, the S&P 500 as a whole still sports a P/E around 20.

This suggests that the market is currently pricing in roughly 37% less long-term profit potential than Cheniere is currently expecting to report - rather surprising considering that Cheniere was right in the middle of a “ramp-up” CAPEX splurge before COVID-19 hit and therefore if anything is probably due for a profit increase, holding all else constant.

But all else is never constant, and the market’s trepidation can perhaps be explained, at least in part, by the fact that Cheniere, for all its astute planning with long-term SPAs, still has the potential to find itself stuck with LNG it cannot sell.

Investment Summary

Altogether, I remain reluctant to take a chance on Cheniere Energy, despite a risk-reward balance I admit has become significantly better since my last article with the price drop in the stock. My skepticism is rooted in the admittedly disputed contention I expressed in my previous article, that selling LNG doesn’t make a great deal of technological expense at present, because the energy cost of creating LNG from natural gas is almost always more than the increased labor cost of simply moving metal and chemical production to places where natural gas deposits are found.

That leaves me skeptical of LNG’s long-term potential, and by extension skeptical of those companies whose fates are tied so tightly to LNG’s prospects. While I know not everyone agrees that LNG has any underlying flaw as an economic product, Cheniere’s oversupply seems sufficient such that, if I’m right, even its much-cited SPA protection won’t be enough to fully protect shareholders. As such, I am continuing to avoid Cheniere, despite the price drop.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.