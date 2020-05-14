SPY: I Got A Nice Slice (Video)

I think we can have follow through down now.

Source (How many slices would you like? I'll take one slice please.)

You know I'm always looking for a slice.

I pointed out last week three reasons the market can break. I think it's breaking.

I saw one nice slice break of 290 on the SPY on Tuesday. Along with that I saw some other action to give me conviction that the next trade is lower for markets.

Previously I said above 281 was bullish and we clearly rose above 281 thereafter. I also said that 293 was a key resistance. We held that. I had previously said below 275 was bearish but now I think below 290 is bearish and we're there.

Action Confirm

Today we also had some "action" confirmation. Action compares how stocks trade versus the news. Fed Chair Powell cited "significant downside risks" premarket and the market actually started trading down on that.

That's a change. Markets reacting negatively to bad news!?! Yes.

So that change in action from "bad news is good" to "bad news is what-do-ya-know actually bad" is an important confirm to the nice slice of 290 and the down action since.

The Fed wooed everybody unto a trance to think markets only go up. But markets trade both up and down. I explain why I do believe the Fed moves will get the market higher in time but the move here and now I think is to the downside with follow through as I'll explain.

I'll run through some simple indicators I'm using to help me decide how strong this move will be too.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

