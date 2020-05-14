Carlisle Companies Inc.: Buying Signal Looming

We wrote about Carlisle Companies (CSL) pretty extensively back in 2019 when shares were rallying hard out of their late 2018 lows. The rally shares underwent in 2019 was spectacular with shares topping $160 a share before finally turning over. Although a really well-run company with ambitious and aggressive goals, we began to lose interest in Carlisle, especially when shares just exceeded $140 a share back in April of last year.

The COVID-19 Pandemic though has brought this well-run company back to valuations we are far more interested in. Since the start of the year, shares have lost approximately $50 or 31% of their value, which means they are currently trading around the $110 mark. This means despite the fact that trading conditions have deteriorated significantly over the past few months, Carlisle's present sales multiple of 1.3 is still well behind its 5-year average of approximately 1.8. In fact, its trailing earnings multiple of 13.8 looks very attractive considering the 29% average annual EPS growth rate Carlisle has posted over the past three years.

In the first quarter, the company actually reported an earnings beat of $0.27 (EPS came in at $1.29) but the top-line number missed by a mere $10 million. Because of current trends, management decided to remove top-line guidance for 2020. A downturn or recession, however, is a great time to double down on earmarked investments in order to increase market share in respective markets. This is why we are pleased to see that despite the downturn, management is still committed to spending well over $100 million on capital expenditure projects to drive organic growth this year.

In fact, the “Vision 2025” goal of $15 in earnings per share as well as $8 billion in annual revenues basically forces the company to keep on investing aggressively. This is why we will continue to see aggressive acquisitions in CIT (Carlisle Interconnect Technologies), CFT (Carlisle Fluid Technologies) and CCM (Carlisle Construction Materials). The company's mission statement really exemplifies where management wants to bring this company.

Source: Company Website

Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by combining a unique management style of decentralization, entrepreneurial spirit, active M&A, and a balanced approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System.

This is why we believe investors should be focused on the “story” the company had coming into 2020 instead of focusing on the 10%+ drop in operating income in Q1 as well as the 7% drop in organic revenue. In the CCM segment, for example, the slowdown will only result in a bigger backlog in its commercial reroofing business which should lead to an aggressive spike in sales when adverse trading conditions subside.

From a profitability standpoint, Carlisle still is well ahead of the curve. Over a trailing twelve-month average, the firm's return on equity comes in at almost 18% whereas its return on assets metrics comes in at 7.8%. The interest coverage ratio comes in at 9.3% over the same time frame, also demonstrating that the dividend is sustainable.

With respect to the dividend, the yield at present comes in at about 1.7%. Management paid the dividend which amounted to $28 million in the first quarter and also bought back $121 million worth of stock. Despite the $1.2 billion of fresh debt issued in Q1, the balance sheet remains very strong with $1.2 billion of cash and $2.5 billion of equity. Free cash flow over a trailing twelve-month average came in at $558 million, which means the payout ratio at present comes in a very healthy 0.1935 or 19%.

Management also declared that it would pay the dividend in the second quarter and most likely increase the payout in the third quarter. These types of numbers again demonstrate management's commitment to its shareholders.

Carlisle's present implied volatility comes in at 43.6%, which is well above its normal percentages. We may use this elevated volatility to put long deltas to work in here as it will improve our probability of success in this stock. Why? Because recent activity in Carlisle has increased the volatility component which in turn has resulted in higher priced options. This is why we are seeing that 43%+ implied volatility number. Market makers believe that Carlisle shares will see this type of movement (either up or down) over the next 12 months. We want to take advantage of this assessment.

Source: Interactive Brokers

Therefore, to sum up, Carlisle, despite its recent steep decline in its share price, still looks very attractive for long-term investors. Apart from the more attractive valuation, its profitability metrics remain high which will enable sustained investment take place over the near term. We will look to get long here (most likely by way of options) soon.

