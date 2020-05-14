Tesla Board Should Issue Response

It's been a crazy couple of days if you've followed electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA). Over the weekend, CEO Elon Musk went on a tweetstorm, threatening to move the company's main operations out of California and filing a lawsuit against its home county for not letting Tesla reopen its Fremont plant. A few days later, the company put workers back on the lines, ignoring local laws, while the CEO has continued to downplay the coronavirus since the start. Unfortunately for investors, it appears that Tesla's Board of Directors does not believe in doing its own jobs, facilitating Musk's tantrums, or there would have been major action by now.

First of all, Tesla's board should have acted even before the plant craziness started. On the first of this month, Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla shares were too high, and later stated that his tweet was not a joke and not vetted. This would seem to be a clear violation of his agreement with the SEC about the tweeting of material information. Part of the reason why Robyn Denholm was brought in to be the new Board Chairman was to oversee Elon Musk, but she's been virtually nonexistent from the start.

Elon Musk has been downplaying the coronavirus from the start on Twitter. He originally said that the virus would just be like the cold, and then that the ensuing panic was dumb. He also incorrectly has stated that children were immune, the US would see no new cases by the end of April, and that the US may have passed the peak inflection point (excluding New York) in the last week of March.

I bring this all up because Musk fought with local authorities in late March over the closing of the Fremont factory. It took several days after a shelter in place order was in effect for Tesla to shut down operations, and now we have some major reopening the factory drama. Recently, Tesla issued this blog post to discuss its plan. Here's one statement I found interesting:

In addition, at least three neighboring counties in the same situation have already restarted their economies including manufacturing, including Solano, Napa, and San Joaquin Counties.

Unfortunately for Tesla, kinda like pretty much all of Elon Musk's coronavirus statements, the part about "same situation" is not accurate in the least. As the graphic below shows, Fremont's home of Alameda County has seen a sharp spike in coronavirus cases over time. As of Monday, Alameda County had at least 53.8% more cases per 100,000 residents than each of the other three counties referenced, and the gap has widened recently.

(Source: USA Facts coronavirus tracker, seen here)

When I mention Tesla's board, I sort of have to exclude one person. That's Kimbal Musk, Elon's brother, who obviously is not an independent party. The problem we have here is that Kimbal has also been tweeting up a storm, including the following, which begs a major question. Is Tesla in such dire shape that opening the factory this week is critical for the company's survival? If that's the case, it goes against every statement management has made about its large cash position, and there certainly was no going concern statement in the latest 10-Q filing.

(Source: Kimbal Musk Twitter, seen here)

Now I have certainly called for Elon Musk to be removed as CEO in the past, purely because of Tesla's multitude of operational failures. Tesla has never produced an annual GAAP profit, and you certainly could have made the argument that the funding secured saga was grounds for firing. The company has also needed several billions in funds that were supposedly never needed according to Elon Musk, and Tesla had to bailout SolarCity and Musk's cousins which itself was a governance nightmare.

Kimbal Musk also has ranted several times about California socialists, so both Musk brothers have attacked various governments plenty of times. Elon Musk's fascism rant on the latest conference call did not sit well with many, especially since he had no criticism for the Chinese government's much harsher treatment of citizens during the coronavirus situation over there. Of course, neither of these brothers have acknowledged all the electric vehicle and solar systems support that their companies have received, hundreds of millions of dollars at a time, enabling Tesla to become what it has.

Now that the government is trying to protect citizens, that government has supposedly become evil. The "essential manufacturing" argument also falls flat, because there is nothing essential about sending tens of thousands of workers to a factory just to build luxury vehicles. Tesla has taken this a step further apparently, telling workers that if they did not show up, their "furloughed" status could change (meaning they'd be fired), and that they would not be able to receive unemployment benefits. Does that sound like a company that really cares about its workers?

This comes just days after Musk qualified for a $700 million or so bonus, so not a good look when you won't pay the everyday worker. However, the board has stuck with Elon Musk throughout this all, even with his latest hype rounds falling flat throughout this coronavirus situation. That gets me to the latest tweet from Monday, where the CEO basically said he is breaking the law, perhaps even daring local officials to come and arrest him.

(Source: Elon Musk Twitter, seen here)

Again though, Musk is being a bit misleading, as his private jet wasn't even scheduled to land in the Bay Area until after 5PM, so he wasn't exactly "on the line" with everyone throughout the day. In fact, as EV Defender has tweeted over time, Elon Musk's private jet has spent about 95% of this year away from the Bay Area, so the CEO has not been supporting his workforce in any meaningful capacity. Musk's jet spent less than 8 hours in the Bay Area before heading home to SoCal, so will Elon be supporting his workers everyday or did he just show up for a token appearance?

So I ask the question, where is Tesla's board? The CEO, who is already essentially on probation with the SEC for prior bad acts, keeps tweeting material information without the "Twitter sitter" that's supposed to be overseeing his social media posts. Now, Elon Musk has basically said he is willing to violate the law to reopen the Fremont factory, after dismissing the coronavirus from the start. This is despite data that shows Alameda County is being hit much harder by coronavirus cases than peer counties Tesla referred to in its blog post. The board matter is even worse when you consider that Tesla has dropped D&O insurance, instead relying on Elon Musk for future legal bills and claims. Tesla is certainly not going to appear in the record books for its wonderful corporate governance, which could provide a major risk to investors if this situation only worsens in the coming days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.