Tilray: Further Downside Likely

After the bell on Monday, we received first quarter results from Canadian cannabis firm Tilray (TLRY). Shares of the company have fallen more than 97% from their all-time high, and investors were hoping this report might help spark a turnaround. Unfortunately, Tilray showed that many of its key problems remain, and that likely means shares will continue to be pressured for some time.

First, let me start with the good news. Revenues were up more than 126% over the prior year period to $52.1 million. That did beat estimates by about $2.5 million, although I should note that estimates came down by more than $13 million since the ugly Q4 report. This Q1 top line figure set a new quarterly record for the company, and we should see more revenue records set throughout 2020.

Unfortunately, it is the cost of doing business that still is a major problem. Despite that revenue growth, gross profit dollars basically only doubled over Q1 2019, primarily thanks to more inventory valuation adjustments. Operating expenses also soared, and when including a nearly $30 million asset impairment, the operating loss of $71.25 million was more than double the $28.44 million seen a year earlier.

Throw in some other charges, and the net loss of $184.1 million was more than 6 times the $29.6 million loss from Q1 2019. The net loss of $1.73 per share was more than triple the street's average loss estimate, and it actually was helped by a more than 12% rise in the share count year over year. Management talked about the loss narrowing over the Q4 2019 period, but going from a disaster quarter to just an absolutely horrible one isn't really making progress in my opinion.

The other major issue here is that the large losses are leading to staggering cash burn. I stated back in December that capital raise efforts would be quite painful, given the stock's plunge, and that was the case during Q1. While management had plenty of chances to raise capital when shares were well into the tens of dollars or raise even more than they did in the hundreds, the March 2020 capital raise came in the mid-single digits. During this time, the company also entered into a senior credit facility that bears interest at Canadian prime plus 8%.

Tilray finished Q1 2020 with $174 million in cash, up from $97 million three months earlier. However, that was only after the $85 million brought in from the equity offering as well as the roughly $44 million shown on the balance sheet borrowed from the credit facility. Without major improvement, another capital raise will likely be needed before the end of the year. The company's cash position also looks quite small when you consider Tilray has another $433 million due from its outstanding convertible notes.

On another note, I want to circle back to another theme I've covered with Tilray, and that's short interest. My previous article on the name discussed the number of shares short this name soaring to a new high, and that trend has continued recently. At the end of April, almost 17.2 million shares were short, which is up more than 285% from a year earlier. The chart below shows the dramatic rise we've seen in short interest since Tilray went public.

In the end, it was another large quarterly loss for Tilray. While revenues beat heavily reduced estimates, expenses continue to run way too hot right now. The company was forced to raise capital during Q1 in a position of severe weakness, and more cash burn will likely mean more funding is needed down the road. Until this company can really get its bottom line and cash flow headed in the right direction, investors looking for a massive rebound will likely be disappointed.

